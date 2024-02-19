Monday Roundup: Older women on bikes, Lyft’s labor loss, and more

Hi everyone, I’m starting the week being with family in Grants Pass (southern Oregon) today and tomorrow so this roundup will be a bit quick and short. I won’t be back in the Shed until Tuesday night, so please adjust your expectations as we settle into the week.

Pedestrian-less in Seattle: ” If I paid attention to drivers as well as they paid attention to me, I’d be dead by now.” (Seattle Times Opinion)

Feeling validated: I’ve long pointed to how the decline in cycling in Portland has tracked with the increase in road fatalities. Now there’s research that might back that up. It shows that in cities with high cycling rates, traffic safety for all users is generally better. (Journal of Cycling and Micromobility Research)

Heavy Lyft: Los Angeles officials have run into opposition for efforts to expand e-bike share because of the labor practices of its preferred vendor: Lyft. (Politico)

Fountain of youth: We’re used to articles that extol the health virtues of cycling, but this one is different. It’s about how our society discourages women from getting into pursuits like cycling, and how revelatory pedaling can be for them — even well after retirement age. (NY Times Opinion)

Speed cameras all the rage: It says a lot about the intractable behavior of most drivers that a country where “Freedom!” is such a cherished value has given into automated speed cameras. (NPR)

Bikers, beware: Florida is a beautiful place, unfortunately it’s way too deadly for bicycle riders says this new report that ranks American counties. (Guardian)

How to talk about it: Get personal, stop blaming individuals, include a call-to-action — those are the three big takeaways from a report on how to message Vision Zero/Safe Systems effectively. (Streetsblog USA)

Use bike racks to protect sidewalks: We don’t have a huge problem with people parking on sidewalks, but this campaign from the UK could still be used here to keep people from driving up on them. (Road.cc)

Land use for the (climate change) win: Statewide laws that encourage compact development could be an even more powerful lever in climate change policymaking. (Rocky Mountain Institute)

Sec Pete visits the bridge: A big push from Democrats to create momentum for funding the Interstate Bridge Replacement project brought US DOT Sec. Pete Buttigieg to town. (OR Capital Chronicle)

