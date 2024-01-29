Comment of the Week: Thoughtful words about a senseless tragedy

Jonathan’s post last week about the DA in Polk County reversing his decision and deciding to pursue criminal charges against the driver who struck and killed Adam Joy was bittersweet. On the one hand, it looked like BikePortland’s coverage might have had some influence on the decision. That’s to be noted, and several commenters did.

On the other hand, nothing is bringing back Adam Joy, so any sense of accomplishment is tempered by that tragedy. That’s a hard note to hit, but one commenter found appropriate and moving words to mark the turn of events.

This is what Cooper wrote:

This situation is a prime example of effective, appropriate advocacy. A journalist, attorney and Adam’s family didn’t give up or give in to their grief. Sadly, this confluence of individuals speaking out is not present in many situations. It is difficult for everyone involved, but not giving in is the core to a moral, just society. Many years ago, I was a friend of Adam’s father, Fred. No father could be more proud of his kids. Ironically, and perhaps appropriately, Fred would have taken a stand and do what he could to bring out the truth as he understood it. Fred was not loud but he was outspoken and it would appear Adam remained true to that legacy. Hopefully this charge will lead to a just outcome. Nothing can be done to reverse this tragedy, but hopefully Adam’s children will not be left with the understanding that there’s nothing to be done, to just accept their fate. Perhaps Weeks will not be held to account; the evidence may not reach the “beyond a reasonable doubt” threshold for the jury. However, based on the public record, it would appear Mr. Weeks’ actions in this situation are getting the scrutiny they deserve. Sometimes trials shine a bright light on facts that would otherwise be ignored or overlooked. May justice prevail.

Thank you Cooper for writing that thoughtful comment. I also want to thank BikePortland readers and commenters. Jonathan does some fine reporting, but the train of informed comments that follows his posts lends weight to his words, so that they are harder to ignore. Thank you for paying attention.