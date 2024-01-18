Oregon trails in jeopardy as confusion reigns over ‘recreational immunity’ law

A law that was created to shield land managers and property owners from liability claims is under fire and public trail access — including bike trails — across Oregon could be in jeopardy. That’s the state-of-play due to a decision in July 2023 by the Oregon Court of Appeals in a case that hinged on the legal concept of, “recreational immunity.”
Oregon’s recreational immunity law (ORS 105.682) states, “an owner of land is not liable in contract or tort for any personal injury, death or property damage that arises out of the use of the land for recreational purposes.” The idea behind this law is to encourage landowners (government entities or private companies/individuals) to keep trails open to the public without fear of being sued if someone is hurt using them.
Challenges to this law have happened before, but one if its biggest tests yet began when a woman slipped on a trail and broke her leg while walking near Agate Beach on the Oregon Coast in 2019 and sued the City of Newport for damages, saying the law shouldn’t apply because she wasn’t recreating at the time of her fall. Nicole Fields claimed the city was negligent because they failed to maintain a footbridge on a trail that led to the beach. Her lawyers argued their client was using the trail as an access route to her recreation — and was not technically recreating — when she fell. A local judge didn’t accept that argument and ruled in favor of the City of Newport. But last summer, the decision was reversed by the Court of Appeals. When the Oregon Supreme Court refused to hear an appeal to the case in October, it raised questions about how to apply this important law.
Some cities and land managers are confused and worried that they will no longer be shielded from lawsuits if they keep trails open. According to the Salem Statesman Journal, several coastal cities have already closed trails and paused trail projects already. The Journal also reports that some legal experts feel closures are an overreaction, spurred by insurance industry scare tactics.
While the issue is debated and everyone waits for clarity from the Oregon Legislature, trail advocates are not sitting on their hands.
The Oregon Trails Coalition, a statewide nonprofit, sent an action alert to members last month that warned, “Oregon’s trails are under threat!” The organization’s top priority for the 2024 short session is to seek a legislative fix. “Oregon Trails Coalition is helping… to bring attention to the issue and encourage lawmakers to Protect Oregon Recreation by restoring recreational immunity in Oregon with new language that provides clear protections for land managers that open their lands to the public,” reads an OTC blog post published December 15th.
Observers say a fix to the law is imminent in the 2024 session that begins Monday, February 5th. If a bill is introduced, stay tuned for opportunities to testify. You can also make plans to join OTC and other advocates at their Trails Day at the Oregon Capitol event on February 12th.
While we don’t have a posted bill yet, the following language regarding recreational immunity was introduced last Friday as part of a civil omnibus bill in an informational hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee: “temporary adjustments to the recreational immunity statutes, pending stakeholder input about what may be needed in 2024 while workgroup discussions continue during the interim.”
My impression is that a fix being prioritized this session is not a given in the legislature, and it would be very positive for folks concerned about seeing a fix in 2024 to let their legislators know that it must be a priority in order to keep existing trails open and keep trail development projects on track.
“You can also make plans to join OTC and other advocates at their Trails Day at the Oregon Capitol event on February 12th.“
Do y’all think we will be melted out by then??
In all seriousness, this issue is concerning. On the one hand, the City and other land managers should be responsible for maintaining infrastructure.
On the other, given the possibility of someone seriously injuring themselves while on any piece of infrastructure (heck, people have been breaking bones all over Portland, just walking on sidewalks this week), allowing for this easier kind of liability is incredibly expensive.
Landowners could avoid higher insurance premiums by simply closing all their trails, right?
That sounds even worse.
There are a lot of areas of life in which ultimate risk and responsibility never get priced in- oil and gas companies sure don’t pay for their pollution! Is it some artifact of the legal system that the same is not true of *trails*?
What’s the solution, here? Is it some legal, technical language about “gross negligence” or something like that?
Will governor Tina do something? Kate Brown signed the 2017 freeway industrial complex bill.
AAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH WHAT
This whole situation is frustrating and stupid. In a world where our government won’t just take the land for uses like this (which they should), if private owners open up a piece of land for people to use, they should be completely immune. You can see what you’re walking or riding a bike on, you watch where you’re going. If you walk “in nature” (somewhere away from an urban environment), then you have to deal with you know, dirt. Grass. Leaves. Ice if it’s icy. That’s on you, you have to know how to walk your ass around and if you fall that’s on you. This shouldn’t be tricky.
On the other hand there are issues like ADA to consider. I don’t know, as has been pointed out in other articles relating to ADA, not every public trail can (or should!) be made ADA compliant, so making everything perfectly smooth and free of obstacles and ways to hurt yourself is completely unreasonable.
To me I feel like trails and walking paths should be a different category of thing than anything made for transportation (i.e. sidewalks). No liability, for private or public entities.
Like, the beach is full of sand and shells, and it’s a place people expect to walk barefoot on. But you can cut yourself out there. You could get hit by a wave. That’s not something we need to solve, this is just life.
If I go walk the Pacific Crest Trail and I slip off and fall in a ravine, there isn’t and shouldn’t be anyone I can sue for that. Even if the trail was poorly maintained.
I have no idea how this went anywhere.
I’m waiting for Moorish Sovereign Citizens to join the discussion.
Good faith question for legal experts here: What is a government’s liability on transportation facilities for injuries? If Newport was sued because the plaintiff claimed to be using the trail facility for transportation, not recreation, and thus recreational immunity doesn’t apply, does that mean that cities ARE liable for injuries that occur on transportation facilities? I’m struggling with what that would mean practically speaking since we sadly see many injuries and fatalities on government-owned transportation facilities. If the City leaves a bunch of gravel on the roads and I slip and fall, can I sue them for not properly maintaining their transportation facilities??
I’d like to know if the plaintiff’s sidewalk and her lawyer’s sidewalk are in perfect condition and not slippery right now. They seem to expect that all city facilities are. What is their personal standard?
Clearly the answer is preemptively close all sidewalks.
This has been stewing since last summer and stalled in the courts that fall, but is only slated for our ever-nimble state government to resolve this spring.
You just never know what wins the urgency lottery around here.