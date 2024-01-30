ODOT tries ‘recreational immunity’ argument to avoid liability for crash on popular cycling road

I have long urged people to avoid the trap of bad-faith arguments about whether or not a particular bicycle ride is for recreation or transportation. The suggestion that some bicycle trips are less important because a person is recreating has always struck me as a sneaky, paternalistic attempt to marginalize cycling.
We often hear people point out that a bicyclist in spandex is less important than other road users because they’re just training or on a fun ride; but we never hear people frame car trips in the same way. People driving cars are always doing serious things, the thinking goes, and people on bikes are just out on a lark. It’s a distinction with a difference, because trips made for “recreation” will always have much less political power than those made for “transportation.” And in that context, once you cede this semantic ground, bad things are more likely to happen.
An example is a legal case that involves the State of Oregon and a man who crashed while biking on the Historic Columbia River Highway in 2019. This case was brought to my attention in October 2022 by a local attorney named Charley Gee. Gee had seen a story on BikePortland about Oregon’s Scenic Bikeways program and wanted to warn me that the Oregon Department of Transportation might use the status of certain bike routes as a way to shirk liability for maintaining safe roads.
Gee shared a lawsuit he filed against ODOT on behalf of a client (who asked to remain anonymous) who was riding on the Historic Columbia River Highway on April 24th, 2019. His client crashed while riding over a depression in the road that was left after repair work by an ODOT contractor. The crash happened about 200 feet west of the Stark Street Bridge (see photo above) and resulted in a fractured right femur (that required surgery), major bruising, and a torn rotator cuff. Gee sought $1.04 million for his client.
“ODOT failed to inspect the highway after it had been paved and striped, failed to repair the hole that [the bike rider] eventually struck — after earlier receiving notice that other cyclists had struck it and crashed — and failed to warn cyclists of the hole,” the plaintiff’s complaint read. According to Gee, the hold, “Constituted an unreasonably dangerous condition that could not be encountered with a reasonable degree of safety by cyclists.”
But lawyers for the State of Oregon denied all the claims and asked a Multnomah County Circuit Court judge to dismiss the case. Their argument was that the bike rider was engaged in a recreational bike ride and therefore the state should be immune from liability under Oregon Revised Statute (ORS) 105.668, a.k.a. the “recreational immunity” law.
In documents filed with the court on January 19th, 2022, Senior Assistant Attorney General Todd Marshall argued that ODOT, “Is immune from Plaintiff’s claim by the doctrine of recreational immunity,” and that, “Plaintiff is not relieved from his obligation to exercise care in the use of the State’s land with regard to the bicycling activity being engaged in.”
In a court filing on February 11th, 2022, the State asked Gee’s client 18 questions. They used two of his answers to cement their immunity argument:
Plaintiff was engaged in recreational bicycle riding at the time of the accident. Admit
Plaintiff was engaged in a Portland Bicycle Club recreational bike ride event at the time of the accident. Admit
The State’s lawyers used these admissions against the rider. They wrote in the conclusion of their motion for dismissal, “the very section of the Historic Columbia River Highway where the injuries the subject of this litigation occurred, is considered one of the most popular cycling routes in the State of Oregon,” and since the rider crashed, “while engaged in a recreational bike riding event,” ODOT should be immune from liability.
Everyone reading this will likely agree that riding fast on a public road with two other people should not be considered a, “bike riding event,” even if the ride was organized by a bike club.
Gee and his legal team responded strongly to the State’s contentions. The defendant, they said,
“Makes no effort to apply the statute as it has been interpreted to the particular facts of this case, and completely ignores the irrational, unreasonable, and absurd implications of the legal conclusion that (presumably) ODOT wants this court to reach.
… merely because plaintiff was cycling recreationally—instead of, for example, commuting to work—and crashed on a state highway, the state argues that, as a categorical matter, it is entitled to recreational immunity, simply by virtue of the fact that it is state land.
ODOT is not entitled to the blanket immunity… recreational immunity does not attach to non-recreational property—such as a road or sidewalk—even though that property may be used for recreational purposes.”
The plaintiff’s lawyers leaned heavily on a 2016 case (Landis v. Limbaugh) for precedent. In that case, the Court found that a landowner (ODOT in this case) must “make a volitional decision” to designate land for recreational use by the public. And if a landowner doesn’t have authority to prohibit recreational use — like on a public highway — it lacks the authority to make that decision.
For their part, the State argued that immunity should apply if a landowner, “directly or indirectly permits recreational use of its land,” and that “permit” can involve “mere tolerance” of an activity, or even allowing it to happen.
Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Lavin, ruled against ODOT.
But Gee, the bike rider’s lawyer, said the judge’s decision was based on a technicality because the State didn’t provide enough evidence in their motion to dismiss the case that the highway was held open specifically for recreational use.
Another lawyer I talked to for this story said, “ODOT lost the motion on a separate procedural issue. The court did not rule on the merits of this argument; but they clearly thought the argument was worth making.”
Gee said this is a serious issue that bicycling advocates should watch closely. He said since discretionary immunity (where a DOT can be liable if they were aware of a safety issue, but failed to address it) arguments are losing in court more often, they are “casting around for a new approach” with these recreational immunity arguments. He added that designating certain roads as “scenic bikeways” will only bolster the State’s contention that users are recreating and the immunity argument will be even stronger.
This is just one front in the current legal battle around recreational immunity. As we shared earlier this month — counties, cities, and other landowners around the state are closing trails due to fears around a recent ruling by the Oregon Court of Appeals on a case from Newport on the Oregon Coast.
These legal questions have cycling and trail advocates very concerned. The Oregon Trails Coalition is planning a legislator lobby day in Salem February 12th and they’re hosting a webinar on recreational immunity today (1/31) at 12:00 noon.
Agreed that the recreational distinction is a bogus one.
I’m leery of the concept that the state should be liable for fairly common threats or that private landowners (who probably don’t want the public on their property in first place) should be liable when people find a way to get hurt — this sounds like a great way to get everything closed off.
If anything, nonrecreational use needs to get the same treatment as recreational — not the other way around.
Recreational immunity (RI) isn’t absolute. If there is a trail behind your home, a tree to falling on someone is white, and a tripwire is black. The gray areas in between are difficult.
In my mind, the benefits outweigh the risks, but this does mean that some people are going to get hosed. Some of the unintended consequences are in the name of a greater good, but some of them stem from the, uh, creative tendencies of the Oregon court system.
What happens next? If ODOT is successful with cyclists, will the state claim RI for drivers in scenic areas? What about pedestrians returning from out-and-back trails on state highways? The scope of a final decision is as unpredictable as it is fascinating.
The statute only applies to “a user on foot, on a horse or on a bicycle or other nonmotorized vehicle or conveyance.” So presumably people in cars, recreating or not, would not be affected.
I don’t own property and am a trail user, so I really appreciate being able to move through other peoples’ land.
Having said that, if I did own anything, I’d work to get everyone banned from my property if I was responsible for what happened so I don’t begrudge them if they don’t want me around. Wild land is dangerous/unpredictable and people do nutty things — just go to some federal land and you’ll see what I mean. For example, there are a lot of people who set booby traps on land they don’t own — which occasionally hurts cyclists in PDX.
There is only a tiny fraction of what’s needed to make fixes most people would agree are needed/necessary — believing people can sue or legislate away reality is a fool’s errand.
“The suggestion that some bicycle trips are less important because a person is recreating has always struck me as a sneaky, paternalistic attempt to marginalize cycling.”
Reminds me of twitter community discussion around “avid cyclists”. It’s funny, because I have worked in the industry, commuted, mountain biked, road biked, and have enjoyed every other type of biking I could, but for some reason the “utility” cyclists or whatever they call themselves sure do like to gate keep. I have said it 1000x, all forms of cycling support each other and we should be supportive of all different types.
Would the recreational use argument ever be used for people driving on these roads?
EXCELLENT question! This whole idea does not take into account the idea that every trip should be made inder the same basic assumption–that roads should be fit to use for any legal means of conveyance. And, the cycling-ignorant should realize that the distances and terrain in many US cities and burbs mean that dressing in “normal” clothing and riding a machine that does not look a little racy is actually impractical and an exercise in self-punishment.
So, if something similar to this caused a driver to crash and get injured while on a joyride, would this same thing apply? What if they were on the way to meet up with a running club for a trail run? Or would they say they’re not recreating yet, they were just traveling to the recreating area? If that’s the case, when I went bikepacking to Stub Stewart would they be immune from liability even though I have a specific recreational area I’m traveling to? How would that be different from someone driving to the same campground? Is the whole issue based on the fact that, in general, people cycle because they enjoy the act of cycling while [most] people driving only do it because it feels mandatory in our current transportation environment?
This entire thing seems kinda messed up.
Actually Jonathan Maus people that use their autos for “recreational” purposes can pay significantly higher insurance premium. Try filing an insurance claim if you wreck your jeep going 4×4 on a difficult OHV trail or wrap your WRX around a telephone poll while street racing (or even legitimate racing at the track).
Although i generally agree with your idea that there should not be two classes of riders depending on their intent, I also have trouble holding the city liable for the majority of cycling accidents. The only time i could fault the municipality would be in case of failing to maintain roads, signage, or even perhaps cases of failing to uphold the law (e.g. allow reckless drivers to act with impunity or Catch & Release type circumstances)
Several issues with this story. First, misuse of the term “bad faith”. But mainly, there is no larger perspective offered. It’s more of the same perspective Bike Portland has become known for unfortunately. Make demands, and if they aren’t met, get louder and more unreasonable.
So a cyclist riding fast (likely irresponsibly fast) in a small group event (yes, 3 can be an event), wrecks, get’s hurt, and now wants a million bucks from ODOT.
Are we to assume this is the way the system is supposed to work? Even if accidents happen, someone has to pay for that uneven pavement, right?(looks pretty even in the photo) So let’s sue ODOT. Or someone.
What if we were in Europe? Could we sue for this same thing? (likely not, if so, damages would be pennies on the dollar compared to the US) What if this happened in Brazil, or Spain, or Japan? Could we sue for injuries sustained in an activity that has an inherent level of risk? (likely not, so being able to sue here is an glaring example of general class privilege)
What if this happened 20 years ago? Could we have sued then? Doubtful. What if this happened 40 years ago, could we have sued then? Of course not.
But we don’t look at the broader picture. We want to blame someone, and we want money! Ironically, the vast majority of cyclists on these kind of rides are doing pretty good financially.
And no thought is given to what might happen if this guy and others won cases like this. Bikes could be banned from all but a few roads. Waivers would have to be signed before you could get a license to ride a bike.
Stop being a bunch of spoiled rich (at least relatively so) Americans.
Why not use an example a lot more closely connected to this than someone riding in Europe or Brazil or Spain or Japan, or riding 20 or 40 years ago?
How about someone riding on exactly the same road, hitting exactly the same depression, going exactly the same speed (or 3x or 4x faster) except instead of being on a bicycle, he’s on a motorcycle?
And since the financial status of the rider seems to be important to you, make the motorcycle rider a billionaire on a $90K motorcycle.
Would he be able to sue? Yes.
And why he was riding or where he was going are irrelevant.
I think that some amount of immunity for recreational activities is really important. However, if someone already told the property owner about dangerous conditions then the property owner should be required to do something to maintain their immunity.