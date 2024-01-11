Weekend Event Guide: ceasefire ride, a big troll, and more

We got hammered with the fluffy white stuff in 2021. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

They say we might be in for some wild weather the next few days, so get your bikes ready for interesting times. If you head out in snow, lower your tire pressure a bit, watch those turns, and try to stay toasty! We’ve shared loads of wintry weather riding tips over the years and this post is a good place to start.

If you’re looking for community support and inspiration, and don’t feel like heading out on your own, check out the rides below.

Saturday, January 13th

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton & 41st (SE)

Join a merry crew for this weekly jaunt from inner southeast, across the Tillikum Bridge, and into downtown to purchase and peruse wonderful food and other items at the market. More info here.

Sunday, January 14th

Ole Bolle Troll Ride – 9:30 am at Paulson’s Floor Coverings parking lot in Cedar Mill (West Side)

The Portland Bicycling Club is on a mission to find and pay respects to the giant troll public art project by Thomas Dambo. Will they find it? You’ll only find out if you join them on this ride! More info here.

Ride for a Ceasefire – 12:00 pm at Blumenauer Bridge (NE)

Ride organizers Rose City Indivisible say, “We are a group of multi-faith Portland riders who are demanding that Earl Blumenauer listen to his constituents and call for an immediate, permanent ceasefire, an end to the occupation, and an end to the US funding Israel’s military.” More info here.

Corvidae Second Sunday Funday Ride – 2:00 pm at Peninsula Park Gazebo (N)

This fun-loving and welcoming bike club will brave whatever weather comes our way with a group ride to ring in the new year. More info here.

