Perrin Smith has walked every mile of every street in Portland

43-year-old North Portland resident Perrin Smith has done something extraordinary. In a quest that was part of his life for nearly three years, he walked every single street and alleyway in the City of Portland. That’s about 2,100 miles of pavement, gravel, grass, mud, and sidewalks.
Born and raised in rural New Jersey, he “escaped” the East Coast and came to Portland in 2006 after graduating from Northern Arizona University. A veteran of competitive running, Smith was geared up for a big season in 2020 when Covid hit and everything changed.
“I was bummed and really needed something to do,” he told me in an interview Monday for the BikePortland Podcast. “I started following people on Instagram who were running every single street and it looked like fun. And I thought, ‘Sure. Why not? I’ll do it’.” (Smith was inspired by Rickey Gates, an author and notable endurance runner who popularized the “Every Single Street” movement.)
Smith fired up his Strava app and, since he was still in competitive-mode, started his challenge running all the miles. When an injury struck, he switched to walking and the real journey began. “I started to realize that I liked walking even more, because I was going slower. I was stopping to take photos, I was looking at graffiti, or someone’s weird artwork in their front yard. And I just I kind of slowed down life and I looked around more, which is not something that I ever did. I was always so focused on running, but it became more about exploring and learning.”
“And ever since then I have done everything that I was doing, slower.”
His day job as a pizza cook didn’t require him to explore Portland, so he found himself navigating new neighborhoods with fresh eyes. At the start, he’d drive across town to start a walk. But a harrowing car crash in August 2022 led him to stop driving. Then he decided to not renew his license, has been carfree for over a year now, and used his bike or public transit to get across town and fill in new parts of the map.
The scariest place he walked? Marine Drive or Airport Way were both “pretty terrifying” he shared. (Note: If there was an off-street bike path adjacent to a street, he would not take it. He felt walking on the street was a required part of the challenge.)
His favorite place to walk? Southwest hills: Hillsdale, Maplewood and Markham neighborhoods especially. “It’s so much quieter down there. It’s like a totally different town.”
In one neighborhood he found a bunch of houses that had strange, artistic mailboxes. One of them, jokingly marked “Air Mail” was on a pole, 20-feet off the ground. He also walked with a group of friendly peacocks in southeast near Johnson Creek. One time a guy chased him down and angrily demanded to know what he was doing. “I’m just walking on the street! What’s the problem?” Smith remembers thinking.
But it’s the rich memories of every nook and cranny of Portland and everything he learned along the way that he’ll remember most. “I miss it. I really miss it,” Smith said. “I’d do it again.”
For more about his amazing feat, don’t miss our conversation in the latest episode of the BikePortland Podcast (above or wherever you get your podcasts). Follow Smith on Instagram at @geographically_inclined. You can also follow another Portlander, @slipoker, who’s currently documenting their #everysinglestreet effort.
The Peacocks are in Errol Heights where I live, I see them frequently. There is also a brand new park and natural area hidden up above the wetlands there.
The Errol Heights upgrade (so far, more to come) is fantastic. Kind of the perfect park in my opinion, just the right blend of play features and natural areas.
I was going to comment that two of my favorite Instagram accounts are people in Portland who are doing that. Then I saw that Perrin IS @geographically_inclined, and the other is @slipoker who you also mention.
Perrin’s accomplishment is incredible (!) but the best part of his posts are his observations and information about the areas that accompany the photos and maps. His Instagram account is great!
I remember going to a public open house for some new sidewalks. The leading complaint from neighbors was that strangers might walk in front of their homes.
The complaint that “strangers might walk in front of their homes” sounds to me like racism or maybe classism.
To me it sounded like straight up paranoia, the sort of reason many Americans prefer sidewalkless cul-de-sacs and gated communities – they just don’t like anyone they don’t know, which is pretty much everyone. This particular neighborhood this was in was lower-middle class and overwhelmingly black – the black homeowners voicing their concerns didn’t want low-income or unemployed welfare blacks moving in nor immigrants and refugees (foreigners like Afghans, Somalis and New Yorkers) – they preferred people “just like them” – so yeah, classism, but sort of racist too.