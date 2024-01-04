New Oregon laws impact bicycle passing, speeding, drunk bicycling, and more

The first day of the new year following a regular Oregon legislative session is always fun because that’s typically when new laws go into effect. In 2023, several notable transportation-related laws were passed and are now laws of the land. I’d been meaning to round them up when, lo and behold, the Oregon Department of Transportation sent out a press release today with a handy summary.
ODOT framed the new laws as important progress for road safety. And I agree with them! Three of them in particular are safety-related laws you should be aware of. And a fourth is more of a technical policy change that will have safety implications down the road.
Below (via the ODOT press release) are four noteworthy new laws now in effect in Oregon that will impact our streets:
- HB 2095 – Gives all cities in Oregon the authority to use mobile photo radar for traffic enforcement – as long as they pay their own operational costs – and removes limits on the number of hours it can be used. The bill also allows cities to lower the speed limit on certain streets at up to 10 miles below the statutory speed (but not less than 20 mph).
- HB 2316 – The bill changes definitions and potential penalties for driving under the influence of intoxicants. An “intoxicant” now includes any substance, or combination of substances, that can cause mental and physical impairment. Previously, the definition included only alcohol, cannabis, psilocybin, and controlled substances. Some fines are reduced for people convicted of DUII while riding a bicycle.
- HB 2099 — The bill makes a variety of changes to transportation laws but notably updates ODOT’s Safe Routes to School program. The bill increases the eligibility radius for Safe Routes to School projects from one mile to two miles, ensures projects serving high schools are equally considered with elementary and middle schools, and allows greater flexibility in determining the grant match requirement for individual projects.
- SB 895 – Allows drivers to pass in a no passing zone if the driver encounters an obstruction, including a bicycle or other vehicle traveling at a speed of less than half the posted speed limit. The driver must ensure there are no oncoming vehicles and stay at least 5 mph under the posted speed limit while passing.
I really like the bicycling under the influence law changes. Whenever the legislature recognizes the vast difference between cars and bicycles in terms of their respective ability to do harm to others, it’s a win for everyone. A similar line of thinking applied to the fight to change the stop sign law for bicycles (a.k.a. “Idaho Stop”). Since bicycle riders have such a different vehicle and operational context, the thinking went, why should they be required to do the same behavior as car drivers at stop signs?
As for the safe passing law, I really hope ODOT makes a concerted effort to educate the community (police, the public, the media) about it. While I think the changes to the law are excellent news, I worry that it will be something hardly anyone understands or knows about.
And of course not mentioned here is HB 3014, the “bike bus bill,” that also passed in 2023. We covered that one in depth and it remains to be seen how/if it has a big impact on how schools spend education funds. I look forward to tracking it and reporting back.
I’m sorry but giving any more “pass” to drivers that already ignore the ones we have is a recipe for more disaster IMO.
It reopens even more the can of worms that already fails to hold drivers accountable as it did with the teacher from Vancouver that even with an eyewitness failed, again.
Considering drivers already (illegally) pass bikes in the lane in no passing zones, I’m having a hard time imagining what exactly SB 895 changes (for the better). It’s not like it makes it extra illegal to pass a bike going say 25 MPH in the lane in a 30 MPH zone. Generally it makes it more legal to pass people in no passing zones.
Apologies if I’m misunderstanding something, but it seems more like it codifies existing behavior and will make it less illegal to pass a bike taking the lane in a no passing zone.
If enforced/educated, I think SB 895 could improve conditions for people on bikes, and accountability for car drivers. Most drivers won’t think twice about crossing a double-yellow to pass a bike rider, even with oncoming traffic. In most cases, I’d have little issue with folks carefully considering a pass, and then doing so at 5mph below the speed limit. I’d be much happier if drivers passing in a 30mph zone were doing so at 25mph vs the 35-45mph they were probably going already. I think the law does a good job at specifically outlawing the more egregious behaviors that result from most people’s if-bike-then-pass default programming.
Also, this sort of makes it mathematically illegal to pass in a 20mph zone. By the law, if the bike rider is going >10mph, the car driver is not legally allowed to pass. Say the bike rider is going 15mph, there’s no physical way the driver can pass if they were to slow down to 5 under to pass. Not saying drivers will stop trying to pass on greenways and other slow-speed streets, but at least now it is actually illegal to do so.
I don’t foresee lots of tickets/warnings being issued, but at least there is a more codified definition of a safe pass if an incident were to occur. I almost wish I could ride around with SB 895 flyers to pass out when I inevitably catch up to a passing driver at the next red light…
The “obstruction” has to be traveling at less than half the posted limit for the law to even trigger, so that would rule out most situations in 20 or even 25mph zones.
There was a case a few years back out in North Plains where some local maniac was harassing and intimidating riders because he was adamant that he couldn’t pass cyclists over the double yellow. He would follow closely, honk, and yell at cyclists to pull onto the shoulder. This will clear up situations like that.
Honestly the part about staying 5 mph below the speed limit seems dangerous to me. This law seems more aimed at rural highways where no passing zones are typically in place because you can’t see oncoming traffic well. If you’re on a rural highway with a 50 mph speed limit it’s dangerous to be in the oncoming lane and the longer someone takes to pass the more likely they’ll encounter oncoming traffic, so forcing drivers to pass slowly could increase the danger.
Or they can wait for a safe opportunity to pass. If it is a blind corner or some situation where they would not have enough time to pass if there was an oncoming vehicle, then they can slow down and wait for a better opportunity. It sucks for drivers on rural uphills with windy roads, since they may have to wait up to a whole minute. Imagine the trauma.