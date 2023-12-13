Here’s how PBOT will connect NE Hancock greenway across Sandy Blvd

Remember a few years ago when the Portland Bureau of Transportation decided there were just “too many cars” on NE Tillamook near Grant High School to keep the neighborhood greenway route on that street? That realization led them to shift the route one block south the NE Hancock east of 33rd Avenue and they’ve since made significant changes to turn it into a bike-friendly street.
The big challenge with this route is how to get greenway users from Hancock and 42nd across Sandy Boulevard at 43rd. Sandy is a stressful street to cross (illustrated by a recent serious injury collision involving a very experienced bicycle rider) because it’s on a diagonal and has four lanes of drivers with no shoulder and a 30 mph speed limit. Adding to the equation is Kelly Plaza, a one-block section on the north side of Sandy between 42nd and 43rd that meets Sandy at an oblique angle.
BikePortland hinted at the Kelly Plaza issue back in early 2021 and now PBOT has released detailed plans for how they’ll make the crossing work.
According to newly released drawings (above), PBOT will build a new cycling path on top of what is now an on-street parking lane. That path will then orient riders to cross Sandy with a bike-only signal that will help make the east-west connection onto Hancock. PBOT will add green striping to help guide bike riders across and warn other road users of the presence of a cycling route.
When it comes to getting bicycle riders through Kelly Plaza. A now outdated PBOT graphic showed striped bike lanes along the southern edge of the plaza that would connect to the new path along Sandy; but I didn’t see those stripes in the latest plan drawings. When I asked PBOT to clarify what they plan to do in the Plaza, spokesperson Hannah Schafer said, “Initial concepts considered striping bicycle facilities through the plaza, but after considering existing uses and community feedback, the design shifted to focus on improving accessibility to Kelly Plaza and how best to help people bicycling cross NE Sandy Boulevard.”
What PBOT means is that bicycle users will be encouraged and welcome to ride through the plaza, but it will be a shared-space environment with striping or dedicated space so folks need to ride with caution and courtesy for others. That makes sense given that the plaza is more like a park than a transportation facility.
Construction on this project will start early next year and is expected to be complete before spring. More info on the project website.
This intersection is a regular part of my commute and definitely one of the sketchiest parts of it (taking a left off of Multnomah near Lloyd Center is also always a bit nervewracking). I always feel a bit bad as I try to get through the plaza. I’m very pleased to see improvements in the works!
I’ll also say, as a frequent user of this section of the NE Hancock Greenway, that light at the intersection of Hancock and 42nd is the WORST. I hope the plan includes improvements to the signal timing. Best case scenario is to include bicycle sensors in the pavement and loop in the pedestrian beg buttons into the signal control logic. Almost every morning I get intersection heading westbound and the signal takes ages to turn with very sparse north/south traffic on 42nd, and I end up just running the red light after triple checking the cross traffic. The afternoon is only slightly better in that at least the cross traffic is heavier so I’m not tempted to cross illegally, but the interval still takes an incredibly long time.
Can anyone add to the history of Kelly Plaza – the creation of the pedestrianized former trolly car stop / right of way from the 1980s? Old photos from the 1920s/ 1930s?
https://cyclotram.blogspot.com/2014/09/harold-kelley-plaza.html
From the drawings, it appears that the “cross bike” green stripes will only be painted at the edges of Sandy and NE 42nd. They would be a lot more effective if extended all the way across both.
Better make sure they do all the public outreach to make sure that nearby home owners approve of this so they don’t have to tear it out a month later!
Jokes aside, this crossing is a welcome addition. Getting across Sandy is always sketchy so it will be nice to have a more comfortable place to cross. Especially given the proximity and connection to Hollywood TC.
As others have pointed out this intersection takes forever to get across and adding in a bike only crossing will make it take even longer. I’ll probably just keep doing what I already do: westbound cross 43rd and take the crosswalk across Sandy and eastbound turn left onto Sandy from 42nd and head to Hancock.
It’s nice and all and if the timing works out I’ll use it but with a beg button it’s less reliable than using the set timing of the other crossings.
I’d love to see an “all walk” type configuration for this intersection. That would allow cyclists and pedestrians to scramble across while all drivers get a red. This would at least prevent the bike crossing from adding more cycle time. They could also eliminate left from Sandy here.
“…but it will be a shared-space environment with striping or dedicated space so folks need to ride with caution and courtesy for others.”
Is this missing the word ‘no’?
I’m fine sharing space with people walking but I’m also aware that my view is almost always from a bike.
This is a familiar situation: PBOT can’t figure out how to route a bike thoroughfare without taking something from cars so it nibbles a park instead. We have a stuck bike route in NE Portland and about the only idea on the table is to route a city-wide bike street through Irving Park. That steals space from the park, it guarantees more bike-ped interactions, and the terrain isn’t favorable. It’s a pretty unwelcome slowdown on a route meant to conduct bike riders across town at safely and quickly. We don’t retrofit stoplights onto freeways, do we?