Monday Roundup: Blaming the victim, speeding tech, adaptive bikes, and more

Welcome to the week.

Here are the best stories we’ve come across in the past seven days — from sources you can trust.

Work in government? Please read this: The standard pedestrian safety messages that come from DOTs and other government agencies usually miss the mark because they don’t focus no root causes and tend to blame victims. (Route Fifty)

New acronym day: ISA is short for Intelligent Speed Assistance; technology that warns drivers when they’re speeding with messages, sounds or haptic cues. We should all add that to our quiver of talking points and knowledge bank because the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has finally called for it to be added to all new cars. (Fast Company)

Car design kills: I am very pleased this issue continues to move into the limelight. When groups like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) call out car hood design it gives city and state DOTs more reason to create policy to address it. (IIHS)

Not just any pedestrian: “If a 6-foot-7 basketball player is hard for a driver to see from behind the wheel of a vehicle, how does anyone else stand a chance?” (Philadelphia Inquirer)

Dude, where’s my rebate?!: Surely if Bloomington, Indiana can figure out a way to offer residents e-bike rebates, Portland can? (Indiana Public Media)

Battery fire pushback: When New York City’s fire commissioner names names of e-commerce giants and says they have “blood on their hands” when it comes to deadly e-bike battery fires, you know the issue has reached a tipping point. (NY Times)

The policing/public safety conundrum: As TriMet considers beefing up security on its vehicles, consider these three methods that can improve safety of public transit without more policing. (Streetsblog USA)

Adaptive bikes FTW: Portland’s Adaptive Biketown could/should continue to grow and expand its reach given new research that shows adaptive bicycles are the key to capitalizing on the needs of seniors and people with disabilities. (Streetsblog USA)

The true EV heroes: “The electric transport revolution is a great chance to rethink how we move through our cities – and whether we even need a car at all.” (The Conversation)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.