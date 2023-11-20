Monday Roundup: Blaming the victim, speeding tech, adaptive bikes, and more

Welcome to the week.
Here are the best stories we’ve come across in the past seven days — from sources you can trust.
Work in government? Please read this: The standard pedestrian safety messages that come from DOTs and other government agencies usually miss the mark because they don’t focus no root causes and tend to blame victims. (Route Fifty)
New acronym day: ISA is short for Intelligent Speed Assistance; technology that warns drivers when they’re speeding with messages, sounds or haptic cues. We should all add that to our quiver of talking points and knowledge bank because the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has finally called for it to be added to all new cars. (Fast Company)
Car design kills: I am very pleased this issue continues to move into the limelight. When groups like the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) call out car hood design it gives city and state DOTs more reason to create policy to address it. (IIHS)
Not just any pedestrian: “If a 6-foot-7 basketball player is hard for a driver to see from behind the wheel of a vehicle, how does anyone else stand a chance?” (Philadelphia Inquirer)
Dude, where’s my rebate?!: Surely if Bloomington, Indiana can figure out a way to offer residents e-bike rebates, Portland can? (Indiana Public Media)
Battery fire pushback: When New York City’s fire commissioner names names of e-commerce giants and says they have “blood on their hands” when it comes to deadly e-bike battery fires, you know the issue has reached a tipping point. (NY Times)
The policing/public safety conundrum: As TriMet considers beefing up security on its vehicles, consider these three methods that can improve safety of public transit without more policing. (Streetsblog USA)
Adaptive bikes FTW: Portland’s Adaptive Biketown could/should continue to grow and expand its reach given new research that shows adaptive bicycles are the key to capitalizing on the needs of seniors and people with disabilities. (Streetsblog USA)
The true EV heroes: “The electric transport revolution is a great chance to rethink how we move through our cities – and whether we even need a car at all.” (The Conversation)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
JM, the headline “You Shouldn’t Be Driving over 100 mph – and your car shouldn’t let you”, which story link relates to that?
The Fast Company article about the NTSB recommending that all carmakers install ISA stuff in new cars. https://www.fastcompany.com/90985257/you-shouldnt-be-driving-over-100-mph-and-your-car-shouldnt-let-you
NTSB recommended that automakers install technology on all new cars that can prevent reckless speeding—and, for the first time, called on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to mandate it.
The ‘Murrican form of intelligent speed assistance is a bad capitalist joke.
In Europe ISA has been mandatory in all cars for over a year and it:
https://etsc.eu/intelligent-speed-assistance-isa/#:~:text=ISA%20uses%20a%20speed%20sign,of%20the%20vehicle%20as%20needed.
I’ll consider supporting ebike rebates only after we get rebates, subsidies, or other incentives in place for the purchase of regular bikes.
We could start by repealing the state fee on every new bike purchase!
Hear, hear!
Ebikes open up lots of mobility options for people who otherwise can’t ride a bike due to age or disability. You can find a decent used commuter bike that will get you around town for $1-200/ The cost barrier just isn’t there with regular bikes. Anyone who wants a bike can easily find one for cheap or free. I get where you are coming from but an ebike specific rebate makes more sense if the goal is to get people out of cars and reduce emissions.
The majority of people buying ebikes don’t ride them because they need them (couldn’t ride a normal bike); they are a choice borne out of the urge to go faster with less effort. The disability angle is a lie pushed by the industry–one that is conveniently uncomfortable for many people to argue against. And a regular bike for $200 can be an utter piece of garbage–yeah, if you know what to look for, you can find a deal; but you can also waste your money. Even if they were all good at that price (most aren’t), that’s still a lot of money to a poor person.
We’ll need some tasty carrots and big sticks to get auto manufacturers to change their aggressive designs. At least some delivery and postal vehicles have been redesigned with visibility and pedestrian safety in mind.
““It’s clear that the increasing size of the vehicles in the U.S. fleet is costing pedestrians their lives,” Harkey said. “We encourage automakers to consider these findings and take a hard look at the height and shape of their SUVs and pickups.”
There are so many ways to price this risk into the market.
If we can’t get regulators to define and enforce standards on manufacturers, I would LOVE to see automobile insurance rates and state registration fees start to reflect the danger to vulnerable road users. We’ve got to make dangerous vehicle designs outrageously expensive.
Don’t insurance rates already reflect the danger a vehicle poses? More dangerous vehicles result in more insurance payouts. Why doesn’t that translate into higher rates?
The idea that predatory ecocidal mega-corporations run by amoral narcissist executives will sacrifice their precious profit margins for non-mandated do-goodery is risible. These executives knew that their designs would unnecessarily kill tens of thousands but they did not care because large cars with aggressive designs are money-makers (that appeal to the worst consumption urges). This is what worship of the “free”-market brings about and it’s more than ironic that this blog its allies take this same libertarian market-centric approach to transportation, housing, and other aspects of urban livability,
If we were really interested in saving lives, we would simply ban wars, and not allow car sales in any country that engages in wars and deliberately killing people.
RE: Transit safety
MAX is a total shitshow these days. It drives me up a wall when privileged “advocates” stick their head in the sand and try to hand-wave it away. My favorite response is “Well how many people die in car crashes?” What a tone-deaf and ignorant response to marginalized folks who don’t feel safe using our transit system! I usually get around by bus and bike, but take MAX about once a week. 9/10 times there’s some crazy shit going down. People screaming bloody murder, doing hard drugs, urinating on the train, you name it, it happens. That behavior should happen 0/10 times.
I think most Portlanders like riding it – assuming they aren’t getting harassed or dealing with someone smoking fent in the seat behind them. For those who have a choice, one experience being stuck on the train with some half-dressed person screaming that they’re gonna kill everyone is enough to convince you to drive 100% of the time. For those who don’t have the option to drive, it’s torture perpetuated by a bunch of useless middle-managers who think that subjecting already marginalized folks to commuting on a rolling asylum is “equity”.
TriMet’s new “safety teams” or whatever are a joke. A bunch of people who just stand around and scroll their phones, can’t answer basic questions about the system like “where do I transfer from the Blue line to FX2”, and don’t intervene. A couple weeks ago as I was getting off the train, I told one of them about the guy sprinting back and fourth yelling the N-word and F-slur, and they just shrugged their shoulders and said “what am I supposed to do?” I don’t know, kick them off the train?????
Can TriMet solve the homelessness crisis? No. Can they solve the addiction crisis? No. But they can at least make it very, very hard to get away with anti-social behavior.
We all want things like more frequent trains, the SW extension, and the downtown tunnel. That won’t ever happen unless the general public is on board. Right now, public sentiment is drifting toward “tear out all the tracks” because a small minority of individuals are allowed to use the system as their own personal party train.