Monday Roundup: Good car tech, free bikes, e-car reality check, and more

E-bike safety: California coastal cities are struggling to find the balance between encouraging e-bike use and making sure they don’t lead to safety problems for users and people around them. (L.A. Times)
Shot…: It’s almost as if cars themselves are the problem, not what powers them. This new research should give local, state, and national leaders reason to make their EV policies and statements more inclusive of other (non-car) vehicles. (The Guardian)
…Chaser: The U.S. government has a golden opportunity to think beyond cars when it embarks on the EV era — and it’s clear the right thing to do is promote a wider mixture of vehicles because their current car-centric focus is “an environmental disaster.” (Curbed)
Trans athletes: A survey of existing studies found that trans women don’t have a biomedical advantage when competing against other women. (Cycling Weekly)
Free bikes: A bill in the Hawaii legislature would establish a bicycle grant program and give students a $2,000 subsidy to buy a new bike. (Cycling Industry News)
Good car tech: Turns out we have the technology to limit the speed of cars and an important pilot in New York City worked very well. We can’t wait for this to spread far and wide! (Smart Cities Drive)
Cycle-logy: It’s important to understand how bias and psychology work when it comes to why so many business owners oppose bike lanes. (Wired)
Legislative action: Lawmakers in Olympia and Salem hope this session results in more legal tools to improve road safety. (OPB)
Be careful what you wish for: Author Angie Schmitt wants transportation reformers to keep in mind who their low-car policy goals might leave behind. (Planetizen)
I’d love to see GPS based speed governors required by the feds, although I’m not holding my breath. The car industry has a long history of resisting that kind of thing, and I would anticipate it to be unpopular. I mean considering that it’s completely normalized to drive up to 10 MPH over the speed limit at pretty much all times (which is ridiculous on its face), there is a lot of work in the social sphere to do before regulations like speed governors would have any modicum of popularity.
I’d like to see politicians and transportation experts push back much more aggressively on speeding. Considering that drag scales roughly with the square of velocity, it takes about double the energy to maintain a vehicle traveling at 55 MPH than it does at 75 MPH (there are some fixed non-drag related energy expenditures, so this does not mean that your fuel economy will be twice as bad at 75 MPH vs. 55 MPH though). There are serious cost/environmental issues that speeding causes (noise pollution, increased tire wear, etc.) that I think are not talked about enough.
From the OPB article:
To suggest there is a responsible way to drink and drive is appalling.
Slippery slope to concluding that any amount of drinking and cycling would also be socially irresponsible (although significantly less impactful).
It is socially irresponsible.
The articles on EVs are interesting in that they give details on what reductions, (based on current demand) in EV demand and vehicle size/battery size would mean for reducing future lithium needs, as well as providing safety improvements. I like the part about limiting battery size, as it would limit vehicle size. The solution is obviously more battery-powered small cars and micromobility devices, and less giant EV Hummers/SUVs/pickups. According to the curbed EV article, an F-150 EV is 33% heavier than the gas version, and the Hummer battery weighs as much as a Honda Civic!!!
“But results show that even if Americans can’t wean themselves off cars with big lithium batteries, increasing the density of metropolitan areas and investing in mass transit would cut cumulative demand for lithium between 18% and 66%. Limiting the size of EV batteries alone can cut lithium demand by up to 42% by 2050.”
“One thing that was striking is that the kind of population density that is required to start dramatically decreasing the number of car trips, or the proportion of trips that are being taken by cars, is not as high as I had expected,” she says, noting that most Americans already live in such places. (The general consensus is that the rate of passenger-car use in rural areas will largely remain the same.)
So if the “city folk” (and suburban folk) get better transit, then the “country folk” can have their big EVs, provided they’re actually using them for “work.”
As long as transit continues to follow the fixed-route fixed-schedule model of systems developed in the 1800s, it’s going to have a hard time attracting a large proportion of the potential ridership in almost any modern US city*.
Until they do get a critical mass of riders, systems like TriMet will remain very intense consumers of money, energy, and passenger’s time.
*NYC being a possible exception, though even there, a lot of people continue to get around by driving.
Fixed route transit works just fine in just about every other country. What makes the US different? What are you alternative mass transit solutions?
Also it’s just not correct to suggest that somehow transit “doesn’t work” in the US because of something other than politics and funding. TriMet’s issues are largely self inflicted – Portland is a good transit market, they just aren’t a very competent transit provider. Doing functionally nothing about safety, having very bad spans of service, not pursuing simple cheap infrastructure (bus lanes!), not maintaining their rail rights of way very well. There’s a lot! And none of it has to do with the fact that they primarily provide “fixed route transit”
I would love to see lighter vehicles, but that just isn’t the direction our society is heading. A $10,000 4-person light vehicle that could get you 200mi on a charge sounds fantastic, until you get hit by Braxton in his 9,000lb Chevy Marauder electric truck and your entire family dies. Barring major Federal regulations, average vehicles sizes are going to continue to increase, with weights to match.
Angie’s article was my personal highlight of the week. glad to see it made the cut. Mobility should be the goal as others have said but she did a great job framing the debate
I liked that article too, Allan.
Keep in mind, though, that Portland is Portland. TriMet has prioritized service to lower income communities of color on the boundaries of its service area since at least the HB2017 service increases. Their Forward Together proposal also prioritizes equity.
My wealthy close-in neighborhood, Portland Heights, has three bus runs in the morning, (it stops at about 8:30 AM) followed by a five-hour service gap, and then it starts up again for 3 or 4 runs in the late afternoon. No weekend or evening service.
TriMet has repeatedly cut service since 2007, despite the fact the line had average rider stats.
If you are unable to drive for whatever reason (disability, age), you are stranded at home and dependent on someone else to drive you where you need to go. This despite being about a mile from downtown Portland.
I can’t walk the mile anymore, and despite loving buses and public transportation, I have to drive everywhere I go in Portland because I can’t access Portland’s network. Put me in NYC or Paris … I’m a public transportation monster!
I felt guilty about having to drive for a while, but my city isn’t giving me an option. So, no more guilty feelings from me. (Luckily I work from home, lol.)