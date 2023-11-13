Comment of the Week: Jurisdiction of bridges

You can learn so much in the Comments sections. In last week’s story about the concrete drums PBOT installed on NE 21st, Jonathan issued a correction. A commenter had pointed out that PBOT has jurisdiction of the 21st Avenue overpass over I-84, not ODOT, as he had written.
Jonathan then took to the comments to bemoan how “confounding” are the jurisdictional boundaries of Portland’s streets. And don’t you know that started a long, informative, sub-thread? A couple of commenters offered links to the maps they use to determine road ownership, testiness ensued, finally Quint stepped in. What I liked about Quint’s comment is that they explained why things are the way they are. I always appreciate that.
Here’s Quint’s explanation of jurisdictional control of overpasses in Portland:
Correct, most of the bridges across I-5 and I-205 are owned by ODOT, even the ones with PBOT roadways going over them. I think it has to do with the fact that I-84 was built inside a natural gulch. Because it was a gulch, most of the bridges already existed and were owned by PBOT, and I-84 was just built underneath the bridges. Even when a bunch of them were partially rebuilt in the 80s for the MAX project, there must have been some agreement that they remain under PBOT ownership.
From what I can remember looking at the bridge maps that used to be on PBOT’s old website (they seem to be missing from the new one), the only I-84 bridges that belong to ODOT are the ones that carry roads that used to be ODOT highways. So basically there seems to be a practice where even if a highway is transferred from ODOT to PBOT, ODOT keeps ownership of the bridges. So the Grand/MLK bridges are still ODOT, even though Grand/MLK (aka US Hwy 99E) was transferred to PBOT sometime in the 90s (I think). The Sandy Blvd bridge is still ODOT, even though Sandy Blvd (formerly designated as US Hwy 30) was transferred to PBOT in the 00s. And the 82nd Ave bridge is still ODOT even though 82nd Ave (aka OR Hwy 213) was transferred to PBOT last year. The Halsey bridge over 82nd Ave is also ODOT-owned, even though it’s a PBOT roadway, probably because it was built as part of a complex interchange and was not a previously-existing bridge.
I-5 and I-205 were built later, and created new trenches that needed new bridges to cross them, so in those cases ODOT built them as part of the project and kept ownership over them long-term.
Thank you Quint! We all know a bit more now. You can also read Quint and all the other comments in context.
There are multi-page agreements between ODOT and the different jurisdictions that determine the final ownership and maintenance of each and every structure. Bridges, traffic signals, stripping for crosswalks, etc. They are known as “Blue-backs” because the agreements are bound with a blue cardboard backing.
The ODOT Bridge Log is a good resource, and also confirms Quint’s comment. Basically all the bridges over I-84 west of 82nd are maintained by the city (outside the former state highways), while the few that are east of 82nd (I think just 102nd and Halsey) are maintained by ODOT – even though they were never state highways.
This makes me curious whether 102nd Avenue even connected over the railroad prior to I-84 and I-205 construction. The fact that the bridge belongs to ODOT suggests that maybe there was no previous bridge there…or maybe there was a bridge but it was completely rebuilt, rather than the I-84 ones that already existed before there was a freeway. It also would have been under Multnomah County jurisdiction at the time the freeways were built, given 102nd Ave is well past the city limits pre-1980s annexation. I would love to know the answer to this if there are any East Portland road network historians out there.
Interesting ODOT document, Blumdrew, thanks for the link. The Halsey overpass is ODOT but PBOT maintains the deck. Part of the 102nd Ave overpass was built in 1935, but most of it is from the 50s, and it seems to be owned by ODOT, but my guess is either Multmomah County or UPRR built it originally – PBOT has some deck maintenance responsibilities on 102nd as well. The little narrow bridge east of 102nd was built in 1979 and is owned by UPRR – in the EPIM it was listed as a future bikeway, but apparently the city staff didn’t realize it wasn’t owned by either the city nor ODOT. There are some other UPRR bridges as well, but the rest is mostly ODOT.
All major roads also have many viaducts and half-bridges over long buried creeks, streams, and slopes, including PBOT stroads.
Aw, thanks for the comment of the week shout-out! Glad to hear my amateur transportation history nerdiness is appreciated by others.