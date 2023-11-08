This year’s ‘Remembrance Day’ wants accountability and commitment from politicians

Advocates behind the annual World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims want to make the impact of this year’s event last more than one day. They’ve coupled the usual demonstration and demands for action with a traffic safety pledge they want politicians to sign.
The World Day of Remembrance is backed by the World Health Organization and has been held in many cities around the world since it started in 1995. Portland’s edition has happened since 2015 and is led by the local chapter of Families for Safe Streets, a national nonprofit for survivors of traffic violence.
On Sunday, November 19th, Families for Safe Streets of Oregon & Washington will join with The Street Trust, Oregon Walks, and other nonprofit organizations for a walk that will begin at 11:30 am at Lloyd Center. Then at noon there will be a demonstration and rally at the plaza in front of Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
“This year, we are recognizing the epidemic of traffic violence affecting our communities statewide with a memorial walk which leads to an installation representing the lives lost in our community,” reads a statement about the event from The Street Trust.
Despite years of advocacy and attention on traffic violence, the number of people who are killed and injured using roads in the Portland region continues to climb. So far this year there have been 60 traffic-related fatalities in Portland — a troubling toll also reflected statewide that marks a major trend upward in the past decade.
To help garner more support for changes and reforms that would reverse this trend, advocacy groups have released a “Traffic Safety Pledge for Oregon’s Leaders & Decision Makers.” The pledge spells out the crisis and details the consequences of dangerous streets in detail. It then asks officials to make the following seven commitments:
- Reverse racial inequalities and barriers to safe streets, focusing on marginalized communities that have been disporportionately affected by transportation decisions.
- Understand and educate the public about the significance of road fatalities, treating each loss of life with the same concern and outrage as any other type of death in our community.
- Use precise language that attributes agency and employs the active voice when discussing fatal crashes, emphasizing accountability.
- Prioritize the safety of all road users over vehicular speed and throughput, reflected in budget allocations, policy decisions, budgets, and spending.
- Champion measures such as lowering speed limits, enhancing street design and infrastructure (e.g., crosswalks), and limiting parking near intersections, especially in areas with vulnerable users like school zones.
- Reduce vehicle size – I recognize the correlation between larger vehicle size and road safety issues, and will promote safer, cleaner, and more sustainable transportation options while discouraging heavier, deadlier vehicles.
- Advocate for equitable traffic laws and enforcement, supporting comprehensive Automated Traffic Enforcement (ATE) initiatives with progressively assessed fines, and dedicating revenues to enhance safety and accessibility in our transportation system.
The list of signers and any comments they wish to share will be presented to the public at the event on Sunday the 19th.
Organizers want attendees to wear yellow. Learn more and register for the event here.
But let me guess. The local transportation activists (Bike Portland, Oregon Walks, Bike Loud) will make NO mention of the need for more police traffic officers. Right? Traffic stops in Portland have plummeted and as they have traffic violence has increased dramatically. Let’s stop pretending enforcement of our laws doesn’t foment traffic violence.
(Jonathan guessing you will block this comment because you often censor posts supporting police enforcement of our laws)
Hi Clarissa,
Nobody is censoring your multiple personas. In fact, an articulate center/center-right voice would be welcome. Here’s “Clarissa G.” back in May with a different email address and IP. (Did you get married or something?)
And “Jeremy,” with the same IP address as “Clarissa G,” sounds just like the two Clarissas:
What raises my suspicion is that you won’t use a single identity and post at length. It’s always three to four sentence long on-message talking points with a changed-up identification.
Hey, I’m a big fan of John LeCarre. I know a string of sleeper cells when I see one.
I can confirm this!
~50% of the people commentating here are my alter egos.
Busy boy!
Damn, I had even odds your account was three autonomous socialist collectives in a trench coat! 😉
LOL. Sleeper cells? Anything to reject law and order in Portland, huh? And ya’ll wonder why your population is declining?
jajajaja. If you want to see some real traffic violence come visit me south of the border (Puerta Vallarta). And you’ll be grateful about the honesty and hard work of your Portland police officers. Corruption is commonplace here and traffic can be loco.
Only the muy valiente ride bikes here.
I never said anything about police officers.
I’m sure most people here would love it if the police would do their jobs Clarissa P/Clarissa G/Jeremy. I know this because most people advocate for that exact thing. You seem to be the one doing all the pretending.
Have we already forgotten the part where the Police stopped making traffic stops as a strategy to get more money?
The pledge does not mention DUI, even though it is responsible for about 33% of traffic-related fatalities in Oregon. Distracted driving is also not mentioned and is officially responsible for around 8% of traffic-related fatalities, although the actual percentage is believed to be higher. Distracted driving is also believed to be a contributing factor in between 38% and 52% of collisions.
Currently, the most effective means of reducing DUI and distracted driving is through manual enforcement. Manual enforcement of DUI also reduces the chance of fatalities by preventing the DUI driver from continuing on, and instead towing the vehicle. If the DUI driver triggers an ATE, that will not save the collision victim(s) because it will not stop the DUI driver from trying to continue on to their destination. Stopping the drive requires manual DUI enforcement. There is a lot of work to be done to refine exactly what needs to happen to the DUI driver after they are caught in order to lower the chance of repeat offenses, but none of that can be done if they are never caught in the first place.
I thought that when the traffic enforcement unit was previously discontinued, that they would still at least enforce DUI, but apparently not because ODOT had to step in and give the city a grant specifically just to continue some number of hours spent for DUI enforcement.
When budgets are tight, there may be a tendency to reduce drunk driving and distracted driving enforcement and rely on ATE, but if this becomes public perception, then the rate of DUI and distracted driving could increase. We already saw that when the public became aware that some crimes were deemed low priority, the rates of those crimes increased, and the same could hold true for DUI. Not including DUI and distracted driving in the pledge may be sending the wrong message to certain drivers who collectively cause around 40% of the total fatalities.