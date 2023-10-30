ODOT grant will connect Lombard bike lanes to N Denver Ave, and more

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced today they will award a grant for the Portland region allowing us to extend the North Lombard bike lanes to Denver and redesign the Denver intersection. The project will make significant changes to a major Kenton neighborhood intersection and close a key gap in the north Portland bike network.
ODOT added bike lanes to Lombard (aka Highway 30) on a 1.2-mile segment from N Fiske to Delaware last summer as part of a major repaving project. One of the problems with the new lanes is that they stopped short — by about 10 blocks — of the major bikeway on N Denver.
Now ODOT says they’ll use a portion of the $36 million remaining in their Great Streets program budget to fund protected bike lanes between Delaware and Denver. In addition to the bike lanes, the project will close a slip lane at Denver and replace it with a pedestrian plaza. The City of Portland says they’d like to depave the lane and plant trees. Final designs aren’t ready yet, but we shared details of PBOT’s plans back in June (below). They plan rebuild the signals at Denver and Lombard, depave the southwest corner, and fully connect the bike lanes at the intersection.
Portland’s project is one of four selected statewide and will now be further engineered for final design in 2024. Stay tuned for more opportunities to weigh in as they are announced.
ODOT kicked off the Great Streets program (aimed at making their orphan highways less terrible) with $50 million in total funding via the federal infrastructure bill in 2021. Demand for the funds far outstripped supply and a coalition of advocates pushed lawmakers in the 2023 legislative session to add $100 million to the pot. While major freeway expansions received hundreds of millions, the legislature’s last-minute budget bill included a paltry $1 million for Great Streets.
Hopefully the program gets a big budget boost in the 2025 session when a major transportation funding bill is expected to be passed.
Please explain why we need a bike path on Lombard. I am a cyclist and bike commuter. Why in the world would i hop on Lombard from NE 67th, the US30-bypass for automobiles, when there are a plethora of parallel roads that serve as better bike streets!?!?
It’s like five blocks. Nowhere near 67th.
If your destination is on Lombard, I suppose. I have had to bike to businesses on Lombard before and I usually approach from a parallel bike street above or below Lombard but even then there’s usually at least a block of riding on Lombard to get to the business. I usually ride on the sidewalk in that situation though because the Lombard bike lane is an absolutely terrifying death trap. If it was a protected bike lane I’d happily get off the sidewalk and ride in that.
If they had a protected lane along the whole length of Lombard it would be huge transformative to North Portland and getting to/from the airport and all the businesses around there, I wish that’s what they were doing.
1) This is about a completely different section of Lombard where fewer alternate routes exist. It’s one of only three east/west streets that go all the way between St. Johns and Interstate, along with Willamette (which bypasses all the commercial districts) and Columbia (which runs through an industrial area and is even worse for biking).
2) Lombard in the area you are talking about forms the hypotenuse, meaning shorter travel distances. Why should drivers get to use the shorter routes, while cyclists are relegated to the longer zig-zagging routes? There’s plenty of room on this section of Lombard for a two-way cycletrack next to the railroad.
This is the same argument that people use against bike lanes on any main street. Lemme help you out.
1) There are destinations on this stretch of Lombard.
2) Look at where the project area is. Nowhere near NE 67th. Lombard is the straightest and flattest East – West street in the zone.
3) This project provides – as stated in the article – a connection for bikes to get to Denver ave, another street with destinations.
4) The real meat and potatoes of this project in particular is the closure of the dangerous slip lane on the south side of the Denver – Lombard intersection. This will make the intersection safer for pedestrians and more predictable for drivers.
Please explain why cars need to drive on N Lombard. There is a plethora of parallel roads that are much better and faster, like I-5.