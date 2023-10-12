I was ready to ride in the rain, until it rained

Does this sound familiar?
After so many hot days, I was looking forward to the return of chilly wet Portland weather. With anticipation, I went to a thrift store to pick out a new-to-me rain jacket. I checked the kid’s gear to see that I had jackets, pants, and boots that fit them. I washed items still caked in last year’s mud with Nikwax tech wash to re-waterproof those outer layers. I even attended a fantastic Winter Gear Clinic with Ride Westside in Beaverton. I was ready.
And then it rained.
I kid you not, I looked out the window at the dripping, dreary wetness and said, “weeeelll, maybe we’ll just drive.” To make matters more ridiculous, the drive was to soccer practice, outside, in the rain, and I’m the coach. That’s right, I was heading out to stand outside in the rain for an hour, and I was still intimidated to take my first rainy ride of the year!
In fact, the only reason I had the gumption to head out, with all five of my children, to bike in the rain, was because I didn’t want to be a hypocrite. And the only way to avoid that, was to put on all that rain gear — and a brave face — and head outside.
As is usually the case, once we put on our gear, got everyone on the bikes, and began to pedal, we were fine. Better than fine. We were smiling, delighted to be pedaling, laughing at the drips and drops of water that trickled down my face and the kids’ fancy raincover. Truth be told, we thoroughly enjoyed it.
I hope you also made it out to ride in the rain this week, but if you stayed inside or hopped in a car at the first sign of water, I do hope you’ll give rainy riding a try. It’s not so bad. It’s not so hard. You might even find you like it.
You will definitely want to get proper rain/winter gear, which makes a world of difference for rainy riding. (I’ll share our family’s favorite gear in a separate post). If you already have the gear, but are still tempted to reach for the car keys, here are some ideas to get you riding in the rain with a smile.
Rainy Inspiration
- Read: There’s No Such Thing as Bad Weather: A Scandinavian Mom’s Secrets for Raising Healthy, Resilient, and Confident Kids by Linda Åkeson McGurk. I like this book so much, I think about it every time it rains and I consider re-reading it every autumn. You can find it at Powell’s.
- Watch: Be inspired by year-round family bikers and see how they manage winter weather. I enjoy seeing what local dad Shawne Martinez is up to, riding around greater Portland and Tigard with his kiddo every day. I also follow cargobikemomma Maddy Novich on Instagram. She rides year-round with kiddos in NYC weather. And she has an awesome winter helmet. Sometimes Instagram can make you jealous. Their pics just make me want to go for a bike ride.
- Challenge: Make a fun rain challenge for your family. How many rainy rides can you do this month? Can you make it a competition with another bikey family or group of families? Which of you will win the most-bike-rides-in-the-rain challenge? Maybe you can even come up with a prize for the winners. If you want to make it a collective (rather than competitive) challenge, you could decide that you’ll all have a pizza party once your group completes 100 rides in the rain. (This sounds like a fun way to get kids riding to school too.) It’s amazing how a little challenge, accountability, or promise of a reward can be just the nudge you need to get on the bike. Your kids might really get into it and even try to come up with extra reasons to go for a rainy bike ride–if it means winning!
- Reward: Treat yourself to quality winter gear. I take the reward-in-reverse approach. I start with a reward, which encourages me to use it. Every Fall, I pick at least one new-to-me piece of winter gear that I am really excited about. Last year, I splurged on an Alpaca wool hat and fingerless gloves from a local HIllsboro Alpaca farm. I wore them every day. I liked them so much, I wanted an excuse to go outside, just so I could enjoy wearing them again.
After all that, the best thing to do is just get out there and ride. Sometimes the first rainy ride of the year is the hardest. Go ahead and get it done! We’d love to see you out there.
Just getting started really is the hardest part. I’m basically never motivated to go out in the rain, but once I’m out it’s really fine. Same with you, I’ve been waiting for the hot summer to go away and as soon as it does I’m always taken by surprise somehow just how cold it is (even though it isn’t even cold yet!).
For me it’s somewhat easy because my commute is to take my kid to daycare and go back home, so it doesn’t matter if I’m wet. I tend to wear cycling shorts almost all year. Sometimes I’ll add rain pants but it has to really be coming down or really cold. I got a rain cape to try (maybe on your suggestion? Not sure where I heard about it), and that’s actually pretty good. Keeps most of the rain off and doesn’t make you hot. I’ve also found, with a bakfiets bike (or something like what you ride), the box keeps most of the rain off your feet and legs, and the front tire is too far away to spray you. Pretty good.
Also: fenders, they’ll help you stay dry from below
Not all fenders are the same! My new front fenders go only a could inches off the ground and they make a huge difference in keeping my feet clean and dry.
I love commuting in the rain. I’ve got a good rain jacket, rain pants, and waterproof gloves that have really made a huge difference. I put them all right next to the front door to make it that much easier to choose the bike when it rains.
Riding in the rain is just as enjoyable as riding on a sunny summer day, just a different kind of enjoyable. Glad you could get out there and see for yourself!
I’m an advocate of the rain cape/poncho for cycling in the rain. I switched to one a few years ago and I’ve never looked back, between that and waterproof socks I feel like I am prepared for basically any kind of wet weather. I have one of the Cleverhoods that are popular, as far as I can tell Cleverhood and Showers Pass are the only two companies making good quality rain capes these days.
The rain cape keeps your upper legs dry and because the bottom is open you get a TON of ventilation so you can even be comfortable riding in the rain on a warm day, unlike a regular rain jacket that will have you drenched in sweat after a while. If it’s cold and rainy I will often wear my fleece and/or windbreaker underneath the rain cape.
Portland has too many days filled with a beautiful foggy misting rain to just stay inside all winter, everyone should try enjoying the PNW for the unique type of beautiful weather we are lucky to have. When I first bought my rain cape I was living in a city where rainy days usually meant heavy rain that comes in punishing, torrential sheets. The rain we get here is like a dream compared to that, but I rode happily in both. There’s no bad weather, just the wrong gear.
My main rainy commuter is down for the count so I’ve been riding my fixed gear around. I sure am missing those disc breaks, wide low pressure tires and quality fenders but I’m getting by.
My reward this year was rain chaps. Showers Pass stopped making their rain pants that zip off at the knee and I get too hot in full pants unless it’s pouring and 40 degrees so I gave these a shot. So far I’m not disappointed. Even on heavy rain days they keep me dry and are so much cooler. You can also roll them up to get even more of a breeze if it’s not raining. I promise I don’t work for them just passing along a tip to my fellow sweaty riders.
My main issue with wet weather riding is flat tires. The sharp, pokey stuff just sticks to rubber when it gets wet. I have kevlar reinforces, puncture resistant tires, but invariably, once the rain starts falling, I pick up flats. Nothing bugs me more than trying to swap out a tube in the rain on the side of the road. If only they’d do a better job sweeping the glass and metal bits out of the bike lanes…
Get Tubeless tires put on , problem solved.
For the incredibly rare times you get a flat, a $2 tube of sealant and
and a CO2 cartridge and you are riding again in minutes.
No more removing wheels and tires.
I have ridden 10,000 winter miles on tubeless tires over 4 years with One flat tire
that was quickly resealed and I was back on the road.
I am not sure why more people don’t use them.
Seriously…tubeless is a game-changer. IMO the best bicycle innovation since disc brakes. There have been a couple times that I’ve gotten punctures which were sealed before I even stopped riding.
I loved the title of this article. That’s exactly how I feel every year on the first dark, rainy morning!
I love your story and, so far, the comments. Until now, I didn’t know how well my own experience and feelings matched those of others, perfectly summed up by the title, “I was ready to ride in the rain, until it rained.” True for me but I’ve been ashamed to admit it . And like the author and some commentators, I’ve always been glad I got out there once I did. And,yet, I still have to repeat the whole process every time!
My GoteTex over-booties are a favorite piece of rain gear. Keeping my tootsies dry is obvious but the road grime they keep off my feet and ankles is serious mess averted
Yeah for me I think a jacket and over booties are the most important parts. I can change my shorts (they’re cycling shorts anyway) but I’m a flat pedal rider and my cycling shoes are just my shoes. If they get soaked they might take a whole day just to dry out.
Theres no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing.