Monday Roundup: Truck on a trail, ruminating on roadkill, paint-only bike lanes, and more

Paint ain’t great: A study from Atlanta and published in a transport and health journal found that in some cases, the presence of paint-only bike lanes actually increased the rate of crashes. The results are intriguing, but read the details of the study for some interesting explanations of the findings. (Streetsblog USA)

Fatal crash in Salem: A DEA agent has been charged in the death of a Salem woman and her family is frustrated by how slowly the investigation is moving. (KPTV)

It’s a not a commercial, dude: The driver of a truck must have watched too many commercials because he tried to scale a mountain on a hiking trail — just like they show in the ads! — but he got very stuck. (Backpacker)

New book alert: City Limits, a forthcoming book by journalist Megan Kimble that will be released next spring, delves into “how our ever-expanding urban highways accelerated inequality and fractured communities” and calls for a new, more sustainable path forward. (Penguin Random House)

Urban planning and growing older: When folks fight for more transit, safer streets, and fewer drivers on the road, they’re also helping ensure that older people can age wherever they want without being scared away by inaccessible streets. (New York Times)

Terrible traffic violence: The family of a Portland teen who was intentionally run down by the driver of a car in the Cully neighborhood late last month held a rally to demand justice. (KPTV)

Here come the Chinese cars: A quirk in the market has created massive demand for China’s cheap, gas-powered automobiles. So much so, Chinese workers are feverishly building huge ships that can carry 5,000 cars at a time to Europe and beyond. (NY Times)

Drugs and transit: A study from University of Washington set off a firestorm of headlines last week because it found harmless, trace amounts of some drugs in the air and on surfaces of some TriMet vehicles. (KGW)

The cost of cars: If you care about creating a world with less driving, don’t miss this excellent interview with the author of a new book about roadkill and the impacts of cars and roads on wildlife. (Bloomberg)

