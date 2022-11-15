Comment of the Week: Two perspectives on deflating tires

Welcome to the Comment of the Week, where we highlight good comments in order to inspire more of them. You can help us choose our next one by replying with “comment of the week” to any comment you think deserves recognition. Please note: These selections are not endorsements.
Last week was a pretty boring one in the BikePortland comments section, wouldn’t you agree? (Ha, ha!)
For those just tuning in, a quick recap: earlier this month, a woman in southeast Portland woke up to find the tires on her SUV deflated in an apparent act of climate activism attributed to UK-based climate activism group Tyre Extinguishers. I saw several local news stories about this situation framed in a way I disagreed with, and I had a rebuttal to the common narrative I wanted to share. So I wrote up my op-ed, and watched as the comments started rolling in.
Going into this, I knew my piece was likely to draw some ire, but I thought the topic was important enough to risk the backlash. And I hoped that by writing this piece I could start a nuanced, respectful dialogue that I wasn’t able to find about the subject on sites like Reddit and Twitter. I was genuinely interested in how people would respond.
Well, respond they did. This article drew almost 200 comments in a day before we decided to freeze the comments section to loosen the tension a bit (and give our comment moderators a break!). While I did not believe all the comments were conducive to a quality, productive conversation, there were quite a few that I found thoughtful and well-reasoned (even if they didn’t agree with my conclusion).
So here are my picks for comments of the week. Two diametrically opposed viewpoints, both rational and thought-provoking.
From SD, who used sarcasm to good effect to emphasize the points I was trying to make in the article:
Wow!!! I have to admit, I almost didn’t read this article because I kinda thought it was old news (Sorry BP). But, now I am so glad that I read it and the COMMENTS! Ms. Griggs opened a magic portal between BP and NextDoor that sucked in all this high-octane moral panic about the deflation of our beautiful way of life. People that were sleep-walking toward the collapse of our life-sustaining ecosystem forgot about their catalytic converters and the unsightliness of poverty for long enough to write about the catastrophic harm caused to people who had to put air back into their tires. Even better, I learned that it is the people who are protesting climate change that cause other people to make climate change even worse. Who knew?
As an avid driver, I understand how what appears to be small inconveniences are actually the ravenous moths eating at the very social fabric that makes life worth living. When someone appears to slow down car speeds, touches a car they don’t own, or deflates a tire; AND then I imagine this happening to all the tires every day; AND then I imagine very unique circumstances where this might, at the very right moment, maybe cause more harm than driving an SUV everyday…. I lose my freaking mind! Aaarhghghaahgh!
But, now that I have had some time to reflect (as the avid cyclist that I am, BTW) I am seeing how the real “inconvenience to freak-out ratio” works in favor of tire deflation. This post, other news coverage, and the tire flattening has brought so much attention to the very important issue of climate destabilization, without any real harm. So cool! Thanks to all the hyberbolic pearl-clutching comments on this article, I get how awesome letting the air out can be. Heck, I just flattened my and my neighbors’ car tires and we had a good laugh while we pumped them back up. He was worried about being late to work, but in considering the many ways that the car-based transportation system that we have all become addicted to often fails us, we just had another good laugh about the tyranny of capitalism. Ha!
I guess it’s like Jonathan always says “read the comments,” the ridiculous things that climate-change-denying drivers say just might make you want to flatten some tires.
And from maxD, who disagreed with my stance but did so kindly and without making threats (and gave me something to chew on):
I agree that we are in an emergency and it can cause despair that people are not acting urgently. I disagree that random vandalism is smart tactic. I believe that we need to face uncomfortable truths and we will need to drastically change our lifestyles, but I strongly hope we can do it together. The last 5 years have shown us the ugliness of increasing tribalism and violence. TX strikes me as analogous to window smashing in the name of racial justice. There were people who lost their businesses over that. My point is that there are are villains, but the people driving SUVs are not them. It is selfish and clueless, but not villainous. The villains are Phil Knight, Jeff Bezos, Zuckerberg, et. The billionaires who exploit and control our economy and our politics. Having enough money for an SUV or the poor taste to buy one is not reason to target and vandalize them. Attack the power and the systems that are ruining our planet- alienating people that are really our wealthier neighbors will only promote counter-productive divisions and tribalism. It is so mean, and petty, and a total distraction from the very real oligarchs we should be targeting.
You can read SD and Max’s comments under the original post.
And as alway, thanks for all your comments. We appreciate hearing so many different perspectives.
The master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house
That doesn’t even make logical sense. I’ve dismantled large parts of my own houses with tools I owned. (Maybe I’m not a master???)
And as an metaphor, it’s just as flawed: the Civil War and Emancipation Proclamation freed millions of Americans from slavery, but were only possible due to a government that (I’m sure you would agree) was rooted in a white supremacist view of the world. The US Constitution, a document with well-recognized chauvinist and white supremacist clauses, has been used to great effect to emancipate women and people of color.
The bottom line: steal the master’s tools!!!!
Wherever people stand on the subject of vandalism, the fact of the matter is that the most environmentally friendly vehicle is the one that is never built.
A low mileage behemoth that’s barely driven has way less impact than scrapping it and buying a new electric. An SUV that’s actually filled with people puts fewer emissions in the air by a single occupancy Prius. Big low mileage vehicles typically have low resale values which makes them good for people of limited means, particularly those with mechanical skills.
If you want more people riding, maybe consider a strategy other than harassing and demonizing the exact people that need to be reached. That just pushes people to do the exact opposite of what you want — and is a major disincentive to would be cyclists who don’t want the association with a band of reality challenged yahoos.
But it hasn’t. The action is so incredibly dumb and juvenile that the entire discussion is about the action rather than climate change.
Portland activists are just so beyond lazy that focusing on low-effort stuff like this just about all they are capable of. Go flatten the tires of Governor Browns car, that would actually make a statement.
Messing with random people based on your perception of their needs is incredibly short sighted. You’re bound, like in this case, to end up targeting people who are extremely sympathetic, which only makes the public dislike the “activist” group and care less about what they’re trying to say.
The reality is that Portland has a garbage public transit system and terrible bike and pedestrian infrastructure. The idea that there are realistic alternatives for most motorists is 1) extremely classist and 2) incorrect.
meh, I applaud these actions, all the butt-hurt SUV owners can just go and suck it up, at least it’s only ‘free’ air and not their expensive platinum-laced catalytic converter.
It feels to me like Taylor is finally finding her voice here on BP, rather than just repeating PBOT or other organization’s talking points, congratulations!
I’ll try to steer this conversation back to cycling.
If you think that deflating tires is a good tactic, please consider the following true story.
I once left my bike in a storeroom at work. A co-worker didn’t like the fact that I brought my bike inside, so he decided to deflate my front tire a bit – not completely, just part of the way.
When I left work that evening, it was dark and the road was wet. I took my bike outside and got on the bike, not noticing that my front tire was almost flat. My building is at the top of a hill and I started to roll down the hill, gathering speed as I had done hundreds of times before.
Soon I noticed something wasn’t right. My front handlebars started to wobble and I couldn’t control the front of my bike. I tried to brake slowly and carefully, but the bike lane was wet and slippery. I let go of the front brake handle and tried to feather the back brake, but it was too late – I had gathered too much speed and needed to stop for a light at the bottom of the hill. I ended up going down on my left side and slid in the bike lane, stopping just short of the crosswalk. Thank goodness I didn’t hit anyone and no one hit me. I ended up with a bad case of road rash but no other injuries.
Anyone who vandalizes someone else’s car or bike is putting that person’s life at risk, along with all of the person’s passengers and any other innocent person on the road who might be affected by a crash. I’d support the longest prison sentence and stiffest civil penalty for anyone who vandalizes someone else’s vehicle, whether it’s a bike or a car.
what goes around comes around, but deflating a bike tire is a lot less safe for the user than deflating a car or truck tire. Don’t be a ‘Fred’ about this.
Thank you SD, I don’t think I’ve ever laughed out loud at a BP comment before. Taylor, while I appreciate you pulling together some of the more nuanced takes from either side of this, reading some of these anti-deflategate2022 takes seem willfully ignorant to equate violent vandalism (window smashing, etc.) to inconveniencing someone for 5 minutes tops. Regardless, been enjoying reading your work, keep it up.
The person who had their tires deflated had to call AAA. Most people don’t have the ability to fully inflate four tires at home.
If you owned a bike and had any sort of decent bike pump at home, you would. And I didn’t read anywhere that it was all four tires.
I don’t get how occasionally deflating some random stranger’s SUV tire is going to stoke a mass movement of normies to rise up and demand some vague, all-encompassing governmental action to hold back climate change.
It’s half-assed, lazy social disruption because the scale is so minuscule. Just Stop Oil in the UK are real disruptors because they get mass media attention and impact anybody and everybody who happens to be on the road when they strike. Slashing someone’s Volvo tires in the West Hills does not register.
Put a human blockade on I-205, and you’ll get real attention. Glue your hands to a Monet or Van Gogh at the Portland Art Museum, and you’ll get attention. Maybe if you slash 1,000 SUV tires in one night all across the city, without regard to class, race, disability, or geography, and you’ll get real attention. Trying to be a noble vandal by only striking a few supposedly well-off people ain’t gonna change squat. They’ll just gripe on Facebook or Twitter then replace their tire and go on their way.
But getting attention in and of itself is not necessarily productive. If you somehow convinced 1000 current SUV drivers to actually change their transportation choices without resorting to desperate, random acts of disruption and vandalism, then you may actually form a basis for a local movement of citizens that could grow and have a measurable impact. That would be hard work though, probably even in Portland.
I appreciated that Griggs took the time to explain and mount a defense of this tactic. And I agree with the idea that we should shift auto buyers’ incentives *away* from large vehicles. So maybe, if this kind of vandalism gained popularity, regular people would buy smaller vehicles.
But ultimately I think that’s a ludicrously long stretch of the logic. As it currently stands, the tactic has met with considerable backlash, and seems unlikely to generate strength as a social protest movement.
Even if the possibility of facing regular vandalism shifted peoples’ purchasing choices, can you imagine the ill will this would generate? That doesn’t seem like a great way to win allies for the cause of climate risk mitigation.
I think we’ve seen in this most recent election that “normal” wins with most voters. That’s a real relief, because the abnormal right wing is a real threat. But the election should also serve as a wake-up call to the left: without winning centrists, moderates, and independents, our coalition will be too small to take power and use that power for greater (if imperfect) good.