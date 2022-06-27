Comment of the Week: The lesser of two evils

“Lesser Evil candidate knows they don’t have to be good, they just have to be slightly less evil than Greater Evil candidate.”
In response to our post about City Council now appearing to support the I-5 Rose Quarter project, Damien grabbed the elephant in the room by the tusks. What do we have to do to get representatives who don’t just talk tough on climate change but actually follow through in their decision making?
Damien’s insightful comment points to voting (and just happens to be a nice follow-up to today’s article on charter reform). Here’s what Damien wrote:
Quite the contrary, dwk – supporting compromised candidates is what gets us bad candidates. It incentivizes it.
The problem with the “lesser of two evils” rationale/strategy is that it’s only rational in the context of one election. Over multiple elections, it’s a self-defeating downward spiral, i.e., it always leads to greater evil. Taken to its absurd conclusion, we eventually get a choice between, say, just for example’s sake, a mass-murdering psychopath who killed 100 people last week and a mass-murdering psychopath who killed 99 people last week, and well, you’d better vote for the 99-count murderer because they are the lesser of two evils. In the next cycle they’ll double those numbers, because Lesser Evil candidate knows they don’t have to be good, they just have to be slightly less evil than Greater Evil candidate.
Thank you, Damien, for the pushed-to-the-extreme example. You can read Damien’s comment and the full comment thread under the original post.
The even more fundamental issue is that we’re stuck with the candidates who are actually willing to run, not the more idealized candidates we wish would run (or who get excluded because the party establishment supports its own, which is how we got Hillary Clinton* and Tina Kotek**, neither of whom might have made it without a friendly thumb on the scale).
It’s not that we end up with two largely indistinguishable mass murderers running for office, but rather a slate of bad choices (as we see in our race for governor).
Luckily it doesn’t work that way in practice. A much more realistic problem is ending up with two candidates on opposite extremes, nominated by their rabid bases. That can be (mostly) fixed with an open primary, reducing the role of political parties in electing leaders.
*Had Sanders won the primary, I think he would have beaten Trump. Clinton was uniquely vulnerable to Trump’s attacks.
**Kotek might have won anyway, but a fair fight would have made people like me feel more comfortable supporting her.