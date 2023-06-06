Find a Pedalpalooza ride near you with this handy map

Excited to take part in the daily rides going on as part of Pedalpalooza right now, but don’t have a lot of time to get to the start location? Curious which parts of Portland are host to the most meet-up spots?
A new map created by Portlander Aaron Kuehn can help. Aaron just shared this cool map that lists all Pedalpalooza rides by location of where they start. You can click each pin and find the name of the ride, date and time, and a link to the ride listing on the official Pedalpalooza calendar.
This excellent resource can not only come in handy when making plans, it also helps tell us where most of the bike fun culture happens in Portland. As we strive to extend the bike fun beyond the central city and inner neighborhoods, we can look to fill Pedalpalooza ride deserts with more bike fun in the future!
Check the map below or via the link here.
Just a note that Maus doesn’t use authentication for comments on these posts and refuses to take posts down that are false and misleading.
Hi Rob,
What are you taking about?
Rob I’m not sure I follow your concern here, or why you’ve made this statement on a post regarding a pedalpaplooza map. For online comment sections, this one seems fairly standard.
A few considerations:
Every comment here is approved by hand from my understanding, and there is a lot of trust in those commenting with allowing the degree of anonymity available. Compared similar publications, pinkbike requires an email accounts associated to an account that have an equivalent degree of authentication, while the radavist and vitalmtb have outsourced comments to disqus and facebook relatively, both which have a similar account requirement minimums to pinkbike. None of these pre-filter comments the way that Jon et.al do here and, while i haven’t tested any of them personally, I wouldn’t be surprised if all of them had sanitized text fields for key word denial, e.g. slurs, in addition to the normal IT vulnerabilities. What does appropriate authentication look like to you?
As for statements that are false or misleading, I can make a nearly identical statement for the above publications with the only caveat being that PB and vital have a reddit-esque up/down vote feature that allows peer accounts to self regulate to an extent, and report functionality for users to flag comments to the moderation team. We can report in a similar fashion by copying the direct link to a comment and emailing Jon with our concerns for particularly egregious instances that do make it through his preemptive moderation. The discussion for correct and appropriate moderation is incredibly complex and nuanced in all spaces online, as much of what is said comes from personal perspective and understanding while being divorced from the human being making a statement.
Jon and Lisa have a heck of a job to do in my opinion, especially considering the traction some of these articles can generate, here and in the spaces they’re shared (reddit, instagram, twitter etc.) and are certainly putting in the work to ensure it’s done to the best of their abilities. While I may find myself disagreeing with them and some of those who speak up in the comments, I very much appreciate the space to speak and all the information that is provided here.
Hi RobC,
We don’t fact check comments, but we do moderate them. And yes, people can comment somewhat anonymously — some people need to for various reasons.
I’ll add that we aren’t dumb-dumbs. As one of the few, maybe only, moderated boards with a sizeable readership in Portland, we are an attractive place for all sorts of users with different agendas to try to get a message out. We see that — the oh-so-consistently-on-message comments, the similar user names, the identical writing styles . . .
The past couple of weeks we even had a commenter who I suspect was a text-generator — and a couple of you responded to it!
I’m a bit like a swan (without the beauty), serene above the water, paddling like hell underneath. I was deleting about 80% of the text generator’s messages. I also delete many of the coordinated messages when they post too much. No one is pulling the wool over our eyes.
But it is more art than science. And even a coordinated political barrage is an opinion. But yeah, it shouldn’t be over-amplified and I know we err on the side of leniency.
I also ignore some bad manners (like using the wrong fork and belching) if the commenter regularly brings a lot of meat to the table.