Find a Pedalpalooza ride near you with this handy map

Screenshot of map. View interactive version below.

Excited to take part in the daily rides going on as part of Pedalpalooza right now, but don’t have a lot of time to get to the start location? Curious which parts of Portland are host to the most meet-up spots?

A new map created by Portlander Aaron Kuehn can help. Aaron just shared this cool map that lists all Pedalpalooza rides by location of where they start. You can click each pin and find the name of the ride, date and time, and a link to the ride listing on the official Pedalpalooza calendar.

This excellent resource can not only come in handy when making plans, it also helps tell us where most of the bike fun culture happens in Portland. As we strive to extend the bike fun beyond the central city and inner neighborhoods, we can look to fill Pedalpalooza ride deserts with more bike fun in the future!

Check the map below or via the link here.

See full screen