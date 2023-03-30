Oregon City is using AI to help fill potholes

Artificial Intelligence is moving into our lives at a very fast pace. Even here at BikePortland HQ we’ve been playing with some forms of it and pondering how it might help us serve the community better. Yes it’s scary and needs to be regulated; but there are some very cool applications and I’m looking forward to seeing how it impacts the realm of transportation.
This morning I learned that Oregon City, a town of about 37,000 people about a one hour bike ride south of Portland, is using AI to help fill potholes. According to a statement just released by their public works department, they are the only city in Oregon currently taking advantage of the technology.
Here’s more:
Called CityRover, the Public Works department has been testing the AI device to help identify and mark the location of potholes. The device works by continually scanning the road ahead while in a City vehicle, in this case, the street sweeper. It then marks spots it identifies as a pothole and relays the data to a database accessed by the City. Officials say it has been an incredibly helpful tool.
“The street sweeper drives every street in Oregon City several times a year,” said Jayson Thornberg, Street Operations Manager for Oregon City. “With this tool out there every day all day looking for potholes, it helps the City find problem areas quickly.”
The data sent to staff includes precise mapping as well as images showing the issues the machine identified. That information is then reviewed by staff who determine if what the device marked is indeed a pothole, is it within the City’s jurisdiction, and prioritize it into the team’s workflow.
It’s great to see a city taking advantage of AI like this. Portland could obviously use a lot of help with street maintenance these days as their strained work crews and lack of upkeep of protected bike lanes has become a major issue. Of course just identifying the problem spots is only half the battle — too bad AI can’t actually do the pothole filling and the sweeping.
But who knows? Are we really that far away from a Roomba-type vacuuming/sweeping robot that autonomously patrols streets and sweeps up messy bike lanes?
I’m skeptical that this information is even useful for the city. Surely they could just ask people to report potholes and get the information from the people for free.
how would it not be useful? It’s literally taking photos and noting locations. Seems like that’s a much easier and efficient way to find potholes than relying on people to report them (which they do too btw fwiw).
Well someone has to run the software, analyze the results, etc. and I just think those resources would be better off filling potholes that already exist. I doubt that Oregon City (or Portland) is sitting on a big “pothole filling” fund just waiting for more opportunities to use it.
Fun fact: complaint-based responses tend to help those in well-off neighborhoods more than others, as those people tend to have more time/resources to know how to work the system. Also, those complaints take staff time ($) to process, code, etc.
A city-wide scan of roads makes a lot of sense, equity-wise.
The way that fixing everything in Portland has to be complaint based is not one of my favorite things. I have no interest in filling out forms or talking to an answering machine all the time. I really like the idea of information being gathered during a process that is already happening. Usually anything “AI” based makes me groan but this is kinda cool.
So even if we did this here we would still miss tons of potholes because PBOT doesn’t sweep every road. When they do mine they don’t tell anyone so all the parked cars means the sweeping is pretty ineffective. On their street sweeping site they say
Seriously if? There’s no way to sign up for an email notice and the posted schedule is only for a few days so the only way to know is to check it every few days. That’s completely ridiculous. Also they won’t do unimproved roads it seems as the street right in front of my house isn’t even on a route despite the fact that PBOT is responsible for maintaining it.
Speaking of maintenance it’s been over 30 days and Mingus Mapps seems to have not kept his promise about filling the potholes I reported.
If we want to discourage driving, we should be doing the opposite of fixing roads: letting them deteriorate to the point of being unusable.
When I used to bike, I didn’t want to ride through potholes either. Much more damage to my fragile bike wheel than vs. a car wheel.
Congratulations to Oregon City for using the available tools to help them.
The City of Portland would need to set up a task force, conduct stakeholder interviews, issue an RFP, start an equity and inclusion evaluation, travel to faraway places before they could think about doing something this useful.
Welp. Portland has a human intelligence channel to receive notice of potholes and such. It doesn’t go to the ‘top’, unfortunately.
https://bikeportland.org/2019/05/22/injuries-mount-as-portland-fails-to-fix-dangerous-potholes-300152
I’m personally skeptical of PDX reporter. For one thing, it’s a real pain to use from my phone. If you’d like to talk to a live human maintenance dispatcher, you can call 503-823-1700, go through a one-step menu and you’re on.
They like to send you to PDX reporter because it’s possible to send a photo. Whatever. Be prepared with the nearest address, cross street, traffic direction and any dimensions that matter.
If you see a significant amount of water coming out of the street call 503-823-4874. That’s the Water Bureau and they do want to know.