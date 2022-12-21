Oregon joins list of states hoping to phase out gas-powered cars

Oregon is the latest state to agree: gas cars are passé.
On Monday, members of the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission approved a rule to ban the sale of new gas-powered passenger vehicles by 2035. This comes after California regulators voted to phase out gas-powered cars in the state back in August with their Advanced Clean Cars (ACC) II Rule. This was a very big deal not only because of California’s internationally infamous car culture, but also because its government is so influential for other states across the country.
Often, where California leads, other states follow — including when it comes to car emissions regulations. Shortly after California moved to do away with the combustion-engine vehicle, New York enacted the same regulations, along with Massachusetts and Washington — and now Oregon.
According to the rule, zero-emissions vehicles include electric cars, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and plug-in hybrids (which have a longer-lasting battery than traditional hybrid cars). The rule grants that there will still be gas-powered vehicles on the road in 2035, however, since the ban is only on new car sales. People will still be able to drive and sell their old gas-powered cars on the used market. But as charging technology grows ubiquitous and electric cars become less expensive and are more readily available on the used market, electric car advocates hope their impact will be negligible.
Essentially, Oregon is simply adopting California’s ACC II Rule exactly. This rule “establishes a year-by-year roadmap” for zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) sales leading up to 2035. It’s going to take a lot of work to get Oregon to get there. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, about 8% of new cars and trucks sold in Oregon were electric as of last July. The ACC II roadmap says that number is going to need to more than quadruple in less than four years for us to meet 2035 goals.
People addressed these concerns and more to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, cautioning that there isn’t enough charging infrastructure in rural areas and for people who live in multiunit dwellings. People are also concerned about the higher upfront cost to purchase electric or zero emissions cars.
But there are certainly city, state and federal resources dedicated to solving these problems. ODOT is using a substantial amount of federal dollars from the Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act to increase electric car charging stations across the state, including in more rural areas. And the City of Portland has initiatives to make our electric vehicle charging system more robust, one being a change in zoning regulations that will make it easier for people who live in multi-unit dwellings to charge their electric cars. And there are several e-car rebate programs in Oregon, some specifically targeted at people who live on low-incomes, to make the switch more affordable (not to mention all the money you’ll save on gas in the long-term).
While phasing out gas-powered engines will save our lungs and aid in the climate change battle, we’d be remiss to ignore the remaining drawbacks. E-cars are still cars whose oversized footprint takes up precious space from other road users (in addition to the environmental footprint of battery materials). They’re also heavier and quieter, and if you or a loved one is hit by a driver while walking or biking, it won’t give you much comfort to know their car runs on electricity instead of gas. And continued investment in cars means transportation agencies will justify spending billions on freeway expansion projects instead of allocating money toward things that are much more efficient, safe, affordable, and planet-friendly like electric bikes, better road designs, and so on. (But credit where it’s due: we might pass statewide e-bike rebate legislation next year!)
In the end, phasing out gas-powered cars will be nice for our lungs and bad for Big Oil; but it won’t solve all our problems and it could create new ones. Most environmental and transportation advocates agree there needs to be a balance between investment in electric cars and other modes of transportation. Hopefully government regulators will strike it.
These unfunded proclamations are a form of green washing.
Oregon is badly failing to meet its EV goals and it’s my guess that it will continue to fail to meet these goals in coming years.
https://www.portlandtribune.com/pt/9-news/522002-417101-oregon-not-meeting-electric-vehicle-goals-but-hope-remains/
Some of the barriers to wide-spread adoption of EVs are 1) a lack of smaller less-expensive EVs, 2) incredibly deficient and expensive public charging infrastructure, and 3) little to no infrastructure for renters or for people living in less economically-privileged areas.
Erasing these barriers would require a magnitude of government spending that will almost certainly be impossible given the dominance of regressive politics in Oregon and in the USA.
Re: “magnitude of government spending…”
I’ll take this opportunity to point out that Japan, one of the countries with the highest bike mode shares and safest, most effective transportation systems, has a similar percentage of public sector spending as the USA: 46% in 2020. Total revenue was similar at 30% vs 34%
And 46% is a little lower than some advanced European countries (Netherlands 47%, UK 50%, Sweden 53%, Denmark 55%) but not that far off, it’s about what they spent back in the 80s or 90s.
Perhaps we have enough government spending, but it is not being used effectively.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_government_spending_as_percentage_of_GDP
Enough over the long-term? Sure.
Ideally, we would treat the climate-biodiversity crisis as morally worth ramping up deficit spending (as a percentage of the GDP) to WW2 levels.
(The military, medical-pharma, and financial-real-estate grift is incredible regressive and deeply embedded in our government spending and tax structures.)
I should note that I view personal EVs as a transitional decarbonization strategy. Ultimately we must transform our society* so that personal motorized “cages” are not the primary transportation mode but this will take many decades.
*I suspect that in the USA this will occur, in part, due to economic and political pressure from outside the USA.
Let me suggest that we don’t really have decades. Rather than encouraging electric cars we should be discouraging all modes of private transportation and get people to use public transit.
When you set goals for 2050 its because then you don’t have to consider immediate changes. You can delay things and pretend that intellectual exercises of public policy are progress.
If you really want to do something about global warming, put a tax on every parking space and ban parking in the central business center where transit can serve every trip. You make it inconvenient to drive your own car and you will do a lot more for ending global warming than by getting people to replace the energy for the hog with a different energy.
Even more of a question, why do we allow private jets? Let Bill Gates fly first class if he really needs to fly. In fact, does he or anyone else need to fly at all? Not really, not if it means helping make the planet unlivable for human beings.
Our approach to global warming is that no one really has to change their behavior. We can do all the same things, just differently. We will get a new form of plane to fly. We will replace cars and trucks with electric vehicles. We will replace gas furnaces with heat pumps. We will figure out a new kind of concrete.
The list goes on. No one suggests people live in smaller houses, travel less or buy less stuff. Or that we limit ourselves to local food produced with minimal energy inputs instead of having it shipped hundreds or even thousands of miles.
In short, what is needed is a revolution and the actual policies are weak tweaks of a failing, unsustainable lifestyle. We need to start pushing the boundary of what’s realistic. Because we are not actually making progress at anywhere neat the urgency the crisis requires.
“What would change if all these were e-cars? ” Sadly nothing except fewer airborne benzene particles. 😀 They’re still going to be big, and heavier- and while they say the vehicle must be a plug-in hybrid at minimum, there is no standard for that. If I have a car that can do 5 miles EV only attached to a V8, well, you get the idea. I imagine primarily gas powered motors will continue to be the dominant force for the next 50 years or so.
Oh and all electric vehicles are doubling acceleration numbers while adding 50% weight or so, making the inertia numbers off the scale. Sadly, if this continues, we’re going to have to adjust our “speed kills at this rate” number down a bit.
I’d be much happier if they spent their time actually funding an ebike credit for folks who just need a little push to take their car off the road and make more bike trips. It would cost next to nothing and yet we can’t get it done statewide or federally.
Of course they need to put more cars on the road to justify their crazed decision to move forward with two freeway expansion projects – Rose Quarter and IBRP.
This is all performative BS on the part of the state. The state would do much better by reining ODOT’s proposed highway expansions and bridge construction projects in, tolling the highways and bridges, banning studded tires to limit future roadway damage, and working to expand their support for and protection of non-motorized users.
If we were serious about addressing climate change, we would ration the very limited supply of precious metals required for electric vehicles. If everyone that drove a car had a plug in hybrid with ~40 mile electric range (in addition to a gas engine for longer trips), we could drastically cut carbon emissions because almost everyone’s commute could be purely electric. This would be way more effective than what is happening now, which is allocating the precious metals to a small number of very expensive cars and trucks that get 300+ mile range and won’t even make a dent in carbon emissions.