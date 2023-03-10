State transportation commissioner ‘skeptical’ ODOT can woo people out of cars

One of the most powerful transportation policymakers in the state of Oregon is “skeptical” that actions taken by government can influence peoples’ decisions on how they get around.
Lee Beyer is the newest member of the powerful Oregon Transportation Commission, the five-person board appointed by the governor to oversee and set policy for the Oregon Department of Transportation. That alone makes Beyer a very important voice, but his stature goes well beyond the OTC. As a member of the Oregon House and Senate he served 20 years in the state legislature — and is a former co-chair of the Joint Committee on Transportation. In that capacity, Beyer was one of the main architects of the landmark transportation package known as HB 2017. (He was also a staunch supporter of the infamous Oregon bike tax.)
At a meeting of the Oregon Transportation Commission in Salem on Thursday, Beyer was listening from the dais during the public comment period when environmental advocate Bob Cortright from the nonprofit 350 Salem stepped up to speak. Cortright (not to be confused with his brother Joe, also an notable ODOT watchdog), used his time to make the case that the Oregon Transportation Plan (being released in draft form later this spring) won’t meet its targets unless it does more to reduce vehicle miles traveled (VMT).
Here’s the exchange (same as audio above):
Bob Cortright:
The draft plan won’t correct this problem, because it’s really silent about the scale of reductions in VMT and mode shift that are needed. Again, we need to double or triple the share of trips that are made by walking, cycling and transit and reduce VMT by 20%. So those should be clearly included in the OTP [Oregon Transportation Plan]. The draft plan won’t correct this. This is a recipe for an OTP that doesn’t make progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. So again, I hope you make those changes as you go forward.
Lee Beyer:
Bob, I appreciate your concern. And the dilemma that I always see is, we can make it easier for people to walk or bike or whatever. And we can make it — I don’t know that we can make it easier for them to drive — But the issue is really self determination. I guess I’m a little skeptical. I come to believe that people are going to continue to do what they do what they want to do. And that it’s very hard to make that change. That’s more of a societal attitude issue rather than something that I think the [Oregon] Department [of Transportation] can do directly… We can make it easier… but my comment, or perspective is that I think as we move to less environmentally damaging cars, EVs or whatever, that people will continue to drive, because they like the freedom of personal mobility. That’s the frustration that I have with the system.
To have someone of Beyer’s stature say, essentially, that the state can have little influence on how many people will choose to drive or walk or bike or take transit, is very notable. Keep in mind that the room was full of top ODOT staff (including Director Kris Strickler).
One person I spoke to who was at the meeting said their jaw hit the floor when Beyer made his comments.
I reached out to Cortright after the meeting just to see if he was as surprised at Beyer’s comments as I was.
“I think it’s appropriate to be pretty shocked on several levels,” Cortright shared. “His comment pretty much denies and ignores the fact that public policy over the last 50-75 years has done boatloads to affect people’s transportation choices by the way we’ve built a very car dependent transportation system and then made driving essentially free.”
Beyond the very dubious merits of Beyer’s comment from a policy standpoint, Cortright feels words like that will serve to tamp down enthusiasm among ODOT rank-and-file. “It’s a bit fatalistic, it excuses the OTC and ODOT from any responsibility, and his skepticism sends a powerful message to ODOT staff that the OTC thinks all these efforts to reduce VMT aren’t worth it and what we need to do is just continue to make driving easier.”
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
“Look guys, I hear you that we need to change what we’re doing. But have you considered that that’s, like, really hard? Couldn’t we just, you know, not, instead?”
If one’s position is, “Whelp, we can’t do much to shape behavior,” then why bother serving on the OTC or be a legislator to begin with? It makes sense if you’re a deregulation libertarian, but he’s not. Seems a rather odd position.
Infrastructure shapes behavior.
it sure does… And what’s so annoying about Beyer’s comments is it’s all the intentional choices of ODOT and Oregon that have led him to his belief that people just love to drive!
You don’t think people love to drive?
Really? Is that why there are no cars on the road?
I know loads of people who drive begrudgingly in the city. I know none who *love* to drive on a daily basis.
People love driving in Portland because it’s quick, easy, and requires very little effort. And, for a growing percentage of Portlanders* it’s inexpensive on a per-trip basis. The inability of active transportation proponents to understand this is a great example of epistemological closure (e.g. living in a self-referential bubble).
I loathe driving because of its extreme negative externalities but in the USA the fact that some activity causes harm to others has never been much of a barrier to FYIGM Fordist consumption. I also realize that my hate of driving is a minority position among Portlanders as a whole and, even, among active transportation proponents#.
* 42% of Portland households earn more than $100,000 per year.
# see Jonathan Maus’ comment about loving driving “sometimes”.
Uh, okay, go off I guess?
100%
I love walking and biking and bussing and riding on rails anywhere I go. In theory.
In reality, I hate walking over the Halsey overpass near Gateway because it’s steep and I can barely hear myself think and I’ve been right hooked at the intersection by unaware drivers more times than I care to count. I hate the dread that my spouse and I feel that when I leave for the grocery store it might be the last time we ever see each other because I might get t-boned by someone going 40 mph and not paying attention at an intersection of 82nd. I hate that if I miss the bus because I get held up for a few minutes I’ll be stuck waiting half an hour for the next one. I hate that the infrequency and unreliability of Amtrak makes it practically impossible to use it to get to Salem. All of these are the result of intentional decisions made by PBOT, ODOT, and USDOT over the last century, and we end up with a more dangerous, less efficient, and less sustainable transportation system as a result. Most people aren’t “bike people” or “car people” or “train people;” they just want to get from A to B as conveniently as possible. We’ve just inherited a system in which the personal automobile is the only truly convenient option 99% of the time.
And outside of the urban core with its wealth of amenities, resources, and transportation infrastructure the personal automobile is not only convenient but essential. (Few things piss me off more than seeing a white college-educated economically-comfortable dude claim that anyone can go “car free”.)
To reverse this tragedy of the commons we need systemic change but instead the democratic establishment and its panoply of nonprofits only offer more insipid incremental reform as “progress”.
“I know none who *love* to drive on a daily basis.”
Yet they love to drive more than they love the alternatives.
People love the most convenient, fastest, and easiest way to get from point a to point b. Right now that is cars, because of the billions spent on car infrastructure. Hillsides have been carved into, tunnels and viaducts have been built at massive scales, hundreds of blocks have been demolished to make way for grade separated highways and complex interchanges, and the largest amount of public right of way is devoted to car parking and driving lanes. It is not some intrinsic quality that cars are better. Imagine if the MAX was truly grade separated, or if there was bicycle highways connecting all the neighborhoods, or if there was rose lanes on all the important arterials. Would people still clutch on to their cars because of love? Or is people’s love for cars a manifestation of decades of political and societal norms of making cars run supreme?
We can wring our hands over the past, but we have to deal with the world we’ve got. In that one, people prefer driving around Portland to biking, walking, or rolling the dice with TriMet.
The problem is that, in our world, cars offer a combination of attributes that are hard to replicate in other modes. It is therefore unsurprising that alot of the “solutions” involve making things worse for drivers in the hopes that the other modes will look better by comparison. That is a politically difficult road.
I don’t see a feasible path forward to make other modes work better than cars for most people most of the time. I think that to break free from the current dynamics, we need a new mode that can rewrite the fundamental equation, just as cars did a century ago.
Probably…because the automobile would still be the path of least resistance. In my very strong opinion, we won’t see much mode share shift without policies that actively discourage automobile use (e.g. political change vs the status quo of weak nonprofits begging the establishment for dribbles of funding).
What policies do you have in mind?
This is the sort of “make things worse” thinking that will never carry the day.
I don’t doubt people love to drive. Heck, I love to drive sometimes. But let’s not act like this is a simple conversation. The “love to drive” is hardly created in a vacuum. And when the concept is used in a political and policy context it takes on extra weight.
Oh, and we live in a system where the largest purchasers of media happen to be automakers and their #1 message they’ve pounded into our heads for 100 years has been, essentially, “You love to drive” and “Driving is awesome” so there’s that.
I have news for you, they love and I mean Love cars in France, Italy, Germany…. It’s not an American phenomena at all.
When gas prices rose last summer the public squealed like pigs over it.
Politicians lose their jobs over the price of gas.
China is the largest market now in the world, they can’t wait to own them
You are just in the bubble here.
I don’t even understand what you are saying Dwk. Yes, people love cars all over the world.. .But for some odd reason it’s only us here in the USofA that have an abusive relationship with them. Look at fatality stats, look at media spending, look at DUI and distracted driving and look at kids getting run over in their own driveways, look at the Big Dumb Truck culture… All in the USA.
And yes, I get the politics of cars.
And your point is?
My point is the vast majority of the public in the US has no interest in your point of view. If They did there would be changes occurring. This guy you write about has had his job for twenty years with the full support of the public that elects his boss.
I don’t get YOUR point? How is what you write here changing anything?
I hate to bring reality up but since this blog has been around the percentage of people riding bikes has fallen dramatically in this city.
Not your fault and I understand your POV but its does not reflect the majority views at all.
If gasoline was $8 bucks a gallon as it should be, then the public would support mass transit and a lot of stuff you support. Without that you are just doomed to be an echo chamber.
Thanks for fleshing out your point dwk. Very helpful in understanding where you are coming from.
Keep in mind, I don’t always care whether or not my views are shared or understood by a lot of people.
You and I seem to have very different views on politics and how activism and the media works. That’s fine. I agree with you that gas price is way too low and that it’s one of the – if not THE – strongest ways we could shift behaviors. I find it odd that you understand that, yet you seem to dismiss the value of people pushing ideas that might actually lead to higher gas prices. Sorry if I just don’t go with the popular American opinion on transportation stuff… I’m actually proud of that! My goal isn’t to go along with the majority and status quo… My goal is to present what I think is a better way of doing things and then try to expose those ideas to as many people as possible.
The fact that you and I are having this conversation here is a good sign that BP isn’t an echo chamber at all.
Yes Americans (and others in the world) love their cars, but policies can make a big difference. Years ago the central city in Munich (and many other European cities) was nothing but streets with cars and parking. Now central Munich (and almost every city & village in Europe) has many streets closed to cars, and people are walking and riding — safely — all over the place. And the city’s most valuable real estate is on those non-car-centric streets. We in the U.S. are just behind the times, in part due to short-sighted policymakers.
I remember when Bike Portland claimed that a 10¢ per gallon gas tax would discourage driving.
Hell, I was born in the USA just about on the day the concrete was poured for the first mile of Interstate highway. Cars are cool and I like to drive. Also cars spread their waste exactly where we breath and they are made from stuff we rip out of the ground, so, I can see it is a problem.
You can love to do a lot of things but if your passion hurts other people it is not right. Fact is that people’s love of driving has always hurt a lot of people and no one cared, or they were too ignorant to notice. Anyone who supports expanding our auto-centric transportation system while ignoring those who walk or bike either does not care about those who are negatively impacted or they are too ignorant to notice. My bet is that Beyer’s comments reflect a combination of both – don’t care, don’t know.
I completely agree with you.
I ride a bike everywhere, own a 2009 Corolla that gets used once a month.
I am not the general public, 90% of whom do seem to support our auto centric system or at least scream and vote out anyone who makes driving more expensive.
If the owner here wants to focus on transportation issues and speak to this crowd, they all agree.
I miss reading about bicycles…..
The price of gas changes behavior a lot more.
They love cars just as much in Europe but they have to pay a lot to use them.
This country just won’t do that, all the infrastructure you build to make cars inconvenient won’t make a dent as long as we have cheap gas.
Roger that. My son lives(car free) in Germany. Arguably the best cars in the world are made there, so the love of cars is strong there. In Europe there are easy and convenient alternatives to daily use of a car. They drive when they travel but not so much when commuting
This is Govenor Kotek’s board? Doesn’t she claim to acknowledge climate change?
I said I’d never vote for Kotek and then I saw the ballot… Kotek is an effective, pragmatic, centrist politician. She won’t go up the climate change hill just to find a place to die.
Don’t they all claim to acknowledge climate change? Kotek was one of the biggest OG CRC boosters but I’m sure she’d show up for a photo op with climate activists. Also, Beyer was nominated by Kate Brown over the cries of advocates. It’s hard not to laugh sometimes.
You are correct, Andrew N. I remember the articles here on BP about Beyer, and I (and many others) wrote to our elected leaders in Salem and begged them not to approve the nomination. It was all for naught. Dem leaders have other priorities, I guess.
Even harder not to cry
That’s kind of my question, here. Never even mind his presence on a Kotek-appointed board; how has someone who thinks this way been on a Joint Committee for Transportation for so long? If he thinks nothing they do will change people’s behaviors, then…what have you been doing for the past 2 decades?
I frankly don’t doubt, too, that it won’t be easy to get a public that already think “personal mobility” can by necessity ONLY mean cars. But to pretend that you–any of us, really, but especially someone in his position–can have no role to play in it is a comical self-absolution.
This guy needs to retire, yesterday, and let someone not stuck in the 1960’s take over.
Because the Transportation Committee isn’t the committee responsible for changing peoples behaviors about driving, that’s a task for the Land Use Committee? (DLCD is where the VMT reduction goals are enshrined in unfunded and unenforceable statutes).
Although there is supposed to be this multi-agency work group:
https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Programs/Pages/Every-Mile-Counts.aspx
With these key objectives:
I thought Lee Beyer was appointed by Kate Brown.
So many of the people in Portland who claim to be climate movement activists strongly supported Kotek. I can’t take any of these people seriously.
She can’t even have ODOT pick up the trash on the freeways she cares so much about the environment….
No, she herself promised to “pick up the damn trash” in that famous campaign ad. Better get on it!
Gee uncle Lee, you’re right, cars really are the best way to get around. It’s just the natural way. You know, they say the Pioneers used I-84 to first settle the Willamette valley. Better get rid of my bike, Hop card, and walking shoes.
I mean, I can say that the little that the Portland metro region has done to reduce driving has influenced lots of people’s behaviors. Yeah, I have a lot of friends who drive, but most of them can agree that it’s relatively easy to get around (some parts of) town without a car. All because of government policy. I wonder what could happened if we were even just 15% more ambitious.
And yeah, you could record my driving habits and say, “Look! this one loves to drive.” I don’t usually. It’s convenient for long distances. It usually becomes the cheapest option if I’m traveling with one other person. But if there were even all day hourly bus service between most of the important towns in this state, you bet I’d be taking more bus trips to the coast, to McMinnville, to Bend…cost is usually the main thing and it’s cheaper right now to drive with one other person than it is to use the existing service.
Actually, I’d love more frequent service to McMinnville precisely to visit the wine bars and now have to drive home or pay for an expensive hotel. Why aren’t we doing this already?
For anyone who missed it, here’s a translation of Lee Beyer’s comments, in plain English:
“I am not qualified to serve on the Oregon Transportation Commission.”
(He was also a staunch supporter of the infamous Oregon bike tax.)
How can we repeal this silly tax?
Why would anyone want to use unsafe public transportation? Just this week person hit with rock in their face. Walk anywhere with dangers of armed homeless in tents blocking sidewalks, stealing off our porches and defecation on streets. Heard one person peed on a person considering relocation to Portland. Needless to say, that individual crossed all of Oregon off their list. Highest number of methods addicts in country now addicted to the new meth, so their brains are literally fried. Not to mention legal hard drug use.
I would leave Portland area entirely before walking, biking or taking unsafe public transportation which add ridiculous time to trips with no A to B transportation AND a city that has now decided to put drugged, mentally ill homeless camps ajacent to public transportation connections and parking. Not safe to even access public transportation or park. I will gladly group my trips. I will travel off peak, after that, forget it!
PS Stopped going to Portland for anything but travel to Airport to leave nearly 15 years ago. PORTLAND should improve roads for drivers. Portland should clear sidewalks by criminalizing drugs and unsanctioned camping like Tennessee just did!
Unfortunately, this is par for the course for ODOT. They always predict massive future traffic growth and then try to build freeways and highways to accommodate that growth. They say they’re just building what the people want, while ignoring that it’s all that added capacity that allows traffic volume growth to occur in the first place. In truth, during periods where traffic lane capacity stays flat, traffic volumes stay flat as well. And if they were to slowly remove freeway lanes or entire freeway links, volumes would drop even more. People drive because it’s fast, easy, and “free.” If driving were more difficult and expensive, and other options easier and cheaper, people would happily use other ways to travel.
It also looks like ODOT is doubling down on the notion that electric vehicles will save us, and keep them from having to make any hard choices. While EVs will certainly help with climate change, it’s a very slow adoption rate and will not make a difference fast enough. Plus they are expensive, have lots of environmental impacts even while using electric power (it’s not like all our electricity is carbon-free), and ODOT hasn’t figured out how to charge them for road maintenance. They are helpful, but not our savior and ODOT needs to adopt a multi-pronged strategy. To my mind, EVs are the best climate strategy for suburbs and small towns, but in denser cities we need to invest in better walking, biking, and public transit and make driving less convenient and cheap.