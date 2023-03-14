Three bike swaps and sales coming this month

(Background photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Get your wallets ready for three big bike swaps and sales coming this month. I love a good bike swap and when I noticed three being planned in the next two weeks I figured it was worth sharing here on the front page.

With warmer and dryer temps finally on the horizon, this is a great time to start scheming and dreaming about the perfect rig to help you make the most of it. Or maybe you’re like me and being surrounded by piles of cool old parts and bikes, and the people who have stories to tell about them, is your happy place? Or maybe you’ve god a good stash of used stuff you’d like to convert to cash?

If so, here are the details on the events…

End of Winter Bike Swap

March 18th, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Baerlic Brewing, 2239 SE 11th

No vendor spots left (but maybe DM the organizer for the waitlist?) – Free to enter

Link

Huge Bicycle Sale – WashCo Bikes

March 18 – 19th, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Summerlin Center, 1750 Blankenship Road in West Linn

1,800 bikes and loads of accessories – Live music – Proceeds benefit WashCo Bikes and Free Bikes for Kidz

Link

Portland Bike Swap – Community Cycling Center

March 26th, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Lloyd Center Mall, 2nd Floor of Marshalls (1405 Lloyd Center)

All proceeds support Community Cycling Center’s Low Income Commuter Services! – Free entry – $20 for vendor space

Link – Vendor registration – Contact pax@communitycyclingcenter.org

Have fun! And tag us on social with your finds.