Dispatch from Paris: Reading BikePortland from the TGV

I’ve been in Paris for the past month. Add that to the three months I spent here a year ago, and it becomes the most time I’ve ever spent outside of the US.
I’ve continued to help Jonathan with BikePortland comment moderation, which works out well. With the nine-hour time difference, we can push your comments through twenty-four hours a day!
But being here, and doing that, puts me in a situation I’m not used to—reading about home from afar. There is nothing unusual about this, many people—immigrants, guest workers, refugees, students abroad, military personnel, Peace Corps volunteers—have this experience, but it’s new for me.
Specifically, reading about US transportation issues on BikePortland while in a country which has already, for years, taken bold steps toward safer streets and reduced car use is, well, disorienting.
For example, I’ve taken France’s high speed train, the TGV, twice in the past few weeks. Sandwiched between those two trips was the BikePortland post about the proposed ultra high speed Cascadia line.
The post garnered 69 comments, and it feels like I pushed most of them through. What knowledgeable discussions and debate! BikePortland has a lot of readers who are in the biz, and others who are just plain well-informed.
One comment stuck with me because I knew it was incorrect but didn’t have the facts at hand. The commenter was questioning the carbon savings of high speed rail and challenging the assertion that the train could be an alternative to driving or flying.
Back to France. Within the week, the missing carbon facts rolled by me on the side of the TGV I had just exited. The green text in the photo above says, “Thank you for choosing us, together we emit less carbon: 50 times less than a car, 80 times less than a plane.”
But there’s more. Earlier this month, the European Commission decided in favor of France’s initial steps to curtail domestic air flights to cities which have rapid train service. That’s right, France wants people out of planes and into the train—and the EU has backed them up. The immediate effect of this new ruling will be small, only a few cities qualify for the new regulation, but it is significant in that it gives the green light to this type of regulation in countries throughout Europe, and the conditions can be broadened in the future.
Can you imagine something like that happening in the US?
So I savor my TGV journeys and push your comments through, and I write this without spit or bile. Mostly what I feel is compassion. We’ve got a lot of change coming our way.
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for over 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
Re: ““Thank you for choosing us, together we emit less carbon: 50 times less than a car, 80 times less than a plane.”
The electricity used by the TGV in France is mostly by carbon-free sources, but most of it is nuclear:
In Oregon we are currently about 48% coal and natural gas, 39% hydro, 7% wind, 3% nuclear, 2% solar. So a Cascadia high speed rail train might have higher carbon emissions, but that depends mostly on the source of new electrical generation capacity.
There are also other carbon consts involved in construction, for exam pouring concrete for viaducts, bridges and tunnels releases carbon. If you include those capital sources of carbon the TGV will not look as green, but then again the motorways in France also have plenty of concrete.
It’s absolutely pathetic how little progress has been made in decarbonizing Oregon’s electricity generation. (Small decrease in total electricity generation emissions are primarily due to reduced industrial, government, and commercial use, not decarbonization of the mix itself.)
It’s surprising to me that we don’t have more geothermal. That seems like an obvious choice for replacing coal plants without having to dam rivers.
Geothermal, offshore wind, tidal generation, and … gulp … transitional nuclear are all options that are not being developed in the so called “green” PNW. As hydro generation continues to inexorably drop, the PNW will increasingly rely on fossil fuels to make up the gap.
Correct, but for any Cascades HSR analysis you really need to weigh the proportion of service hours (etc) by the source of the energy consumed (its not always about Oregon ;-)…Washington State will have the bulk of the service hours (not Oregon) for the foreseeable future, so WAs higher proportion of renewable (~76%) and carbon-free (~84%) energy sources tip the balance more favourably. (And especially once WAs remaining coal powered plant –TransAlta – is converted to non coal use now that OR demolished its last coal power plant.)
Nuclear should be abandoned world-wide, we don’t need it as a ‘bridge’ fuel; all we need to do is go fully in on renewables, all the technology is already available and has been for decades.
That worked real well in germany as they replaced nuclear with gas generation — and are now firing up coal plants.
And in the USA the modest drop in nuclear generation has been largely replaced with gas generation as per EIA statistics.
Like it or not, nuclear is a bridge fuel — at least for those who give a f*** about the hundreds of millions in the global south whose lives and livelihood is threatened by the USA-caused climate crisis.
But Lisa: ODOT, WSDOT, and probably every other DOT is convinced that widening freeways *reduces* carbon emissions because it means less time idling in traffic. 😉
I agree that we have such a long, long way to go.
Aloha Lisa!…that is great to read that you are traveling and exploring other transport realities (I wish more PNW decision makers had such an opportunity…just remember to NOT spill your Champagne* on your laptop while working and day dreaming out the window. [*A surprise glass of Champagne on our last French train trip 14 years ago is still a highlight with my family…when we got bumped up a class with EuroRail tickets.]
The “aloha” always puts a smile on my face, Todd. And I agree, it’s often those small interactions with people, like a glass of champagne, or an offer of help, that end up becoming the most lasting memories.
Last week, I was at the farmer’s market with my husband. I guess I was looking a little tired so the fishmonger grabbed a bunch of shrimp and gave it to my husband “pour sa femme,” to build up my strength. I went back to the apartment and sautéed them for lunch, they were good!
Been there, seen that; USA is currently an empire / civilization in decline so don’t expect too much from any level of government anymore, especially since they also have to listen to and consider what the MAGA crazies are saying also.
FYIGM nihilism and MAGA are both manifestations of imperial lunacy.