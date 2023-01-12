Transportation justice advocate Vivian Satterfield is city’s new chief sustainability officer

by
Vivian Satterfield in 2021. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Starting February 1st, the City of Portland will have a new chief sustainability officer and the person hired for the role might be familiar to many BikePortland readers. It’s Vivian Satterfield, a transportation and environmental justice activist who previously worked at nonprofits Verde NW and OPAL Environmental Justice Oregon.

You might also recall Satterfield from our podcast interview with her in October 2021. To have someone like Satterfield in this key role guiding the City of Portland’s strategy to battle climate change and reduce carbon emissions is a very promising bit of news.

According to the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability the chief sustainability officer is responsible for Portland’s climate action programs. The job description specifically noted that her role would include, “Reducing carbon emissions from buildings and the transportation sector,” and “Collaborating with land use and transportation planning programs to integrate climate and sustainability priorities into other citywide plans and initiatives.” Given her experience on transportation issues and existing relationships with Bureau of Transportation staff, Satterfield is likely to hit the ground running at time when we desperately need action and progress on these fronts.

And for what it’s worth, Satterfield is also an everyday rider who gets to work on an electric bike.

Here’s to hoping she kicks Portland’s transportation-related climate change policies and projects into high gear! Congrats Vivian!

Share on Reddit
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

7 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pamela
Pamela
9 hours ago

Hooray!

1
Reply
Steve B
Steve B
9 hours ago

Vivian rocks! This is great news for our city.

3
Reply
joan
joan
6 hours ago

Such great news for Portland!

2
Reply
Fred
Fred
6 hours ago

Congrats to her, but I’m not jumping for joy b/c most sustainability officers in most organizations – even ones in Portland – tend to be sidelined. Their voices are drowned out and lost in the cacophony of everyday business. They have to push against established ways of doing business and don’t have the institutional muscle to overcome the inertia. Good luck to her, though.

2
Reply
Mark Linehan
Mark Linehan
4 hours ago

How does this relate to the plan to remove “Sustainability” from the name and responsibilities of the Planning & Sustainability Commission? (Note: apparently the Planning & Sustainability Bureau retains the “Sustainability”).

0
Reply
katew
katew
4 hours ago

Awesome news! Congrats, Vivian!

0
Reply
FDUP
FDUP
55 minutes ago

I know Jonathan is the eternal optimist, but IMO a sincere liberal environmental justice CV does not necessarily make her the City’s alt trans savior. That will be proven by actions and deeds, and the City Bureaucracy in Portland is designed to wear the best intentioned people down. It’s not even clear how much her job will revolve around transportation issues and if so what her influence on PBOT policy would be.

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

East Portland elementary school wins $1.9 million state grant for new bike lanes, sidewalks

Transportation justice advocate Vivian Satterfield is city’s new chief sustainability officer

There’s a good reason why Amsterdam’s public spaces are cleaner than Portland’s

Chris Warner leaves PBOT for job in Governor’s office

Featured Story

Something has gone wrong in Portland

This 2014 article was the first to fully address the end of Portland's leadership as a cycling-friendly city.