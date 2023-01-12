There’s a good reason why Amsterdam’s public spaces are cleaner than Portland’s

— This post is part of BikePortland Staff Writer Taylor Griggs’ trip through Europe. See previous dispatches here.
Could Portland have nice, well-maintained public spaces like the Dutch do? In the comments of the story I wrote yesterday about the bounty of “third places” in The Netherlands, someone said it wouldn’t be feasible: any space offered to Portland’s public free of charge would soon be overrun with trash and needles. (This point is brought up a lot when we talk about creating more public amenities in Portland.)
Now, I might not feel like the comments on yesterday’s post warranted a story of their own, but this discussion emphasized another experience I had a few days ago. I was briefly chatting with an American woman in Amsterdam who lived in Portland at some point recently, and when we discovered our mutual connection, she said something along the lines of: “Amsterdam is a lot like Portland,” and then whispered: “except for the homeless people.”
I posted this anecdote almost verbatim on Twitter and it got more attention that I expected. Some people chimed in with their opinions on why she would say something like this. Now, I don’t want to single this woman out specifically — I’m sure other people have made the same comparison, and I have no idea what her relationship to Portland’s homeless population is — but I do think it’s worth looking at why Portland has a far more visible problem with homelessness (and things typically associated with homelessness, like public drug use) than Amsterdam does.
It’s not a value judgment to say that you don’t see trash and needles in The Netherlands to the same extent that you do in Portland. And it didn’t take me long to figure out why: dealing with trash is built into the city’s DNA. Unlike in Portland, there are public trash cans everywhere in Amsterdam. If you need a place to put your garbage while walking around the city, you don’t have to hope someone left their trash bin out in their driveway and won’t yell at you for using it. You can simply toss it in one of the many facilities available for everyone to use.
Let’s talk needles, then. The existence of a sufficient needle exchange program in Portland has been limited by people’s concerns that the availability of a place to dispose of needles and syringes will encourage drug use, (despite no evidence to support that idea) so there simply aren’t very many places for people to dispose of them. In comparison, Amsterdam created the first needle and syringe exchange program in the 1980s to good effect, and there are several options available for people who want to dispose of their used needles now. (Thanks to government efforts, they also don’t have an ongoing opioid epidemic like we do in the U.S.)
And these public facilities are just additions to the social safety network already present in western European countries (and many other places outside of the United States), which gives people access to healthcare, education and housing subsidies.
This isn’t to say the system works perfectly. The rising cost of living in The Netherlands has made way for a resurgence of a squatting movement that first took off in the 1960s within Amsterdam’s student population. But compared to the U.S., Dutch residents have a lot more resources at their disposal, and this includes public playgrounds and carfree spaces.
Without a government willing to provide basic resources for its residents, it will be a lot more difficult to see Dutch infrastructure in the United States. This much is clear just by looking at the way Amsterdam deals with its trash.
Taylor has been BikePortland’s staff writer since November 2021. She has also written for Street Roots and Eugene Weekly. Contact her at taylorgriggswriter@gmail.com
Okay, where are the MILLIONS of dollars going that are being extracted from taxpayers to address the problem? Where? If only more garbage cans were and answer to Portland’s problems.
The vast array of private non-profits, inefficiently doling out services. Huge overhead costs, duplication of services, and outright fraud in some cases. This all needs to be brought back in as a City function.
They’ll come from the budget, Frank.
And the budget comes from the taxpayers.
Metro used some of it to buy tents and tarps, most of which ended up in the garbage. Meanwhile they won’t fund Ted’s plan for safe camping. I’m really disappointed in Jessica Vega Pederson, who has already broken her promise to support safe camping.
More trash cans is the answer? Interesting.
First, the City of Portland will need to set up a trash/needle committee to examine the issue. Then we will break up that committee into smaller subcommittees to examine both trash and then needles. The subcommittees can authorize a study to confirm that more trash cans will in fact be helpful when dealing with the trash. Then once we have the study the full committee can draft recommendations that we will send to the city regarding more trash cans. If the City’s fiscal advisory board approves , we can pass those recommendations to the city council for further consideration. And in ten years, the city will hopefully have one more trash can for both trash/needles.
There are lots of places to deposit used needles besides the playground. A list of disposal locations offered by the county is here: https://www.multco.us/syringe-disposal/syringe-drop-box-locations, and many businesses have needle depositories in their restrooms. Many pharmacies have them, and I assume every shelter has them. The red porta-potties (and many other ones) have them. I see places to dispose of needles around basically everywhere.
Up until a few years ago I was firmly of the opinion that Portland was a very clean city, and I always thought that was very cool. When I go for a long walk I have thought that a few more public garbage cans would be cool, but that’s not what got us where we are now where it’s totally common to see garbage bags that look like they were dropped out of the sky and exploded upon impact with the Earth.
If you look at the number of homeless people in Amsterdam, the number is not shockingly different than Portland. The major difference is that you aren’t allowed to sleep outside in Amsterdam, and this policy is strictly enforced (by taking people to shelters and directing them towards services). It really is a night and day difference (I lived in Amsterdam for a year), and the fact that there are more people walking and biking in general adds to the feeling of safety and comfort.
Contributing towards the welfare of others can indeed improve your own quality of life. It’s just a question of whether or not you’re willing to pay for it.
I do not think we are doing people any favors by half of the City telling them to set a semi-permanent home on a sidewalk/beach/interchange and then giving them tents, tarps, food, needles, etc; while the other half of the City fights to sweep these on an unpredictable schedule. Occupying public land is not a sustainable/desirable policy, living in tent is not healthy nor safe. I hope we can develop clear guidelines that re-establish expectations for behavior in public spaces.
You nailed it, Richard. Portland’s de facto policy of allowing people to sleep on the streets, in cars and campers, in parks, and in other public spaces is the root cause of almost every other problem, including the trash problem Taylor highlighted.
I know Everyone Hates Ted, but I think he’s on the right track in trying to set up safe camping. A judge has ruled you can’t take someone off the street if there’s no place for that person to go, so the safe camps need to be that place.
Trash follows poverty, there’s a lot of poverty in Portland.