Hillsdale abuzz with shoppers, despite outcry over bus lanes

I just got back from Paris late Tuesday evening, and yesterday I headed over to the Hillsdale mall to restock our empty shelves with enough provisions to last a long, cold weekend.
Luckily I was able to find a parking spot, the place was hopping!
Readers might remember the petition campaign against the new Capitol Highway rose lanes launched by the Hillsdale Business and Professional Association, the Hillsdale Neighborhood Association and other civic groups. One of the concerns was that the new Bus and Turn (BAT) lane would hurt small businesses in the strip malls. (To be clear and fair, not all of the mall businesses participated in the petition campaign.)
The rose lanes went in last September and the petition’s prediction that the “negative impact” will cause business closures “in a matter of months” apparently has not yet come to pass.
Nevertheless, last month the Portland Tribune published a piece, Transit project hurting businesses, which amplified the complaints of a few owners.
Well, it’s been three months since the rose lanes went in, and the parking lot is full. That doesn’t mean that balance sheets are where an owner wants them to be, but it does mean that the rose lanes are not preventing customers from reaching the mall.
I’m a frequent customer of several mall businesses. I bank at OnPoint, I’m a regular at Gigi’s, I buy enough at Paloma’s that I get the handwritten thank you letter. I ship my packages at the UPS store, buy groceries at Basics, I own eight succulents from Gurton’s and I like to top off my shopping sprees with an ice cream cone at Dairy Hill. (I even bought one of their cute ice cream cone t-shirts for my niece.)
Hey big spender!
I drive to the mall from the west and my experience is that the BAT lanes make it less stressful to enter and exit the parking lot. Drivers seem to be respecting the new rose lane—it was empty yesterday except for cars making the turn into parking lots—and a line of cars in the leftmost lane was moving calmly. In other words, things seemed to me to be working as intended.
I wish everyone well, and I hope all those shoppers I saw yesterday spent a lot of money. And if you need a thoughtful, last minute gift, the succulents at Gurton’s Plant Shop might do the trick.
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for over 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
Lisa,
Is one of the the biggest shopping days of the year the time to say a project had no impact on retail businesses?
I’ve been out of the country for 6 weeks, I stopped by the mall for some groceries when I returned and snapped a couple of photos.
But I noticed the crowded parking lot in early November also. Before my trip, I stopped into Paloma’s to get some clothes—it was the most crowded I’d seen it in the decade I’ve been shopping there. I also mailed some boxes at UPS, they had more customers than I had seen in a long time.
I go to Gigi’s weekly and usually have to wait for a table. The Starbucks is crowded with high school students, I could go on.
When the Tribune article came out at the end of November it did not jibe with my experience as a regular, weekly shopper at the mall, and I commented to that effect in the BP Monday Roundup. Nor did it seem like the reporter had even stopped by to judge for himself how many shoppers there were. That’s basic.
I’m sure pdx tribune will write something soon based on interviews of previously unsupportive business owners who now have new information through experience, and have changed there.mind and will totally offer quotes about how wrong they were. That’s my bike Xmas wish. As likely as Santa coming tonight (sorry jon if that wrecked the magic for.you)