What’s your one big wish from Cycling Santa?

OK friends, we’re about to shut this thing down for a few days so we can connect with family and enjoy a break for the holiday. Taylor is back home in Denver (and getting ready to shove off to Europe for the month of January), and I’ve got family in town for Christmas and it’s my daughter’s 20th birthday on Friday. But before we go, I wanted to ask one question:
If you could put just one cycling-related thing on your wishlist this year, what would it be?
Don’t take the easy way out on this. I want you to think about it and share only one, very specific thing. The more realistic the wish is, the better. Like, wishing for a specific bike project is better than just saying, “I want Portland to have 30% bike mode share.”
And be honest! If your mind and heart goes toward something for yourself, like a new bike, then share that. It doesn’t have to be advocacy-related. And we’ll assume we all want more homes for the homeless and more food for the hungry, so if you don’t have to wish for those things even if they are first in your heart. On a similar note, please read all responses with an open and kind mind. This will be a judgment-free zone.
I’ll go first:
My wish from Cycling Santa would be 5,000 more bikes for our bike share fleet.
I think Biketown is the closest thing Portland has to a silver bullet when it comes to increasing bicycle mode share and hastening the cultural and political shifts necessary to move the needle on ridership after years of stagnation and declines. PBOT has done an admirable job managing the system with their partners from Lyft and Nike and it is very frustrating that we haven’t doubled-down on our investment to give Biketown what it needs most: more bikes. We continue to expand the service area and expand access to the system for low-income riders; but the overall number of bikes has only grown by 500 bikes (to 1,500 total) since it launched in 2016. That’s nowhere near enough bikes. If PBOT wants to beat back the haters and get more return on their admirable recent investments in infrastructure projects — especially in east Portland — they need to flood the streets with Biketown bikes.
So Cycling Santa, I’ve been a very good boy, stuff your sleigh with bike share bikes and spread the joy of riding to all!
What’s your wish?
Have a great holiday everyone. Please follow PBOT and other government alerts about the incoming storm and don’t use the roads unless you have to. Barring any major emergencies, we’ll see you back here on Monday the 26th.
Much love and cheer from the entire BikePortland crew!
If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.
Free BIKETOWN!
I would ask Santa for a protect bike lane going from East Portland to PCC Sylvania. I bike from Lents to there 3-4 times a week and I am always worried I will get hit by a speeding driver.
A simple, cheap, plastic bollard road diet of SW Scholls Ferry Road for Multnomah County between Sylvan and about 0.5 mile north of BHH. The county is only focused on a big project that is likely many decades away. So why not do a simple road diet for the county’s already-budgeted and planned 2023 to 2024 repaved which is their first one of that road since likely the early 2000s?
I want the city to prioritize protected bike lanes on a few busy through streets, on the entire length of the through street. Bonus points if they’re big destination streets.
NW 23rd (though it may make more sense to pedestrianize it), Hawthorne (sorry lol), SE 39th, Belmont or Stark, SE Foster. Pick one! But make it high quality. We need a few more bike lanes of the same caliber as the one on Naito parkway if we’re ever going to hit our bike goals and have a connected bike network, and a few more Naito parkways in the right locations could set an important precedent and make a big difference. I was in Eugene for college from 2016 through 2020 and the bike lane they put on 13th made a big difference. Follow in their foot steps Portland!
Advisory bike lanes on NE 7th from Alberta to Broadway. This treatment would force drivers to slow and provide dedicated cycling space on 7th. Imagine a cycling route from Division to Alberta without having to jockey with drivers.
Better yet, close 7th to cars
I wish to the great santa in the sky for the bikeshare range to extend to the airport. I never travel with more than a carry on, and riding to the airport would be easy, cheap, and quick.
I love the idea of a greatly expanded bike town fleet and service area. I tend to ride my own bikes to commute to work, or for recreation. But I don’t much like biking to bars and restaurants at night due the the perceived threat of theft. I’d be much more inclined to bike to evening social gatherings if I could reliably expect a bike town bike to be readily available nearby at all times.
I wish Portland bike advocates and nonprofits could actually work together to design a coherent community-driven bicycle master plan rather than fight over a flawed PBOT-driven one, something we can all get behind rather than argue and complain about. The never-completed unvisionary BMP 2030 was always a complete failure in East and SW Portland. Have lots of do-able small projects, but also a few pie-in-the-sky things to inspire (e.g. the Columbia River Bike Tunnel, the Ankeny Elevated Bikeway, moving sidewalks, etc.)
A bike path along I-84 would make it a lot easier for me to get to and from work by bike (North Montavilla to downtown). I think putting it on unused railroad right-of-way on the north side is the best option. If we can’t get that, I’d be content with cobbling together a south side route using existing public (city, county, state) right-of-way, a bit of private land acquisition, and some new viaducts.
BUILD SULLIVAN’S GULCH TRAIL!!!
I want 2 more people (my kids) to ride more next year (sadly, that won’t be many miles)! I want Cycling Santa to bring more people to join in the bike lanes and on some of the quiet streets. I know Santa is busy with lots of other stuff so, I am asking my family to ride their bikes more as the gift I want thus year AND putting my money where my keyboard is by buying my kids e-bikes.
I wish for a functional police force in Portland that wants to do their job and crack down on dangerous drivers. We have the highest death count since 1952, and still no traffic division. We now have 800 police officers according to PPB, where are they – what do they do all day? I’m sure not all 800 need to respond to shootings
My controversial wish is for Santa to increase the safety-in-numbers effect by reducing the prevalence of remote work.
I want a low stress option across 217 near Tigard or South Beaverton. Right now your options are:
I have tried each option and they all feel like the kind of place I’ll get killed by a car. I mean, really, I wish 217 didn’t exist or did so in such a way that didn’t cut up all of the adjoining neighborhoods. Considering they are currently widening it I just don’t see that happening.
A revote on the SW Corridor Project that ONLY included the light-rail would be great too.