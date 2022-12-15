Weekend Event Guide: Rapha deals and lots of holiday vibes

(Photo: Naked Hearts:PDX)

Welcome to the weekend. It’s going to be another chilly one — but what better way to warm up than by going on a holiday-themed bike ride? (Or checking out another one of this weekend’s events.)

And with that, here’s our hand-picked selection of the best rides and events coming your way.

Friday, December 16th

Rapha Portland Archive Sale – 2:00 to 7:00 pm at the Chris King Warehouse (NW)

Grab deals on Rapha apparel and make a day out of it by hanging at the Chris King HQ cafe with a glass of 10 Barrel beer and a plate of munchies from Lardo. The sale will go through Sunday and open hours vary by day. More info here.

Bianca’s Christmas Party Dance Ride – 7:00 pm at Lloyd Center Parking Lot (NE 15th & Halsey)

Grab your onesie or holiday apparel and get ready to have fun with a creative, fun-loving crew. Ride will merge with FNR (below) to see the lights at Peacock lane. More info here.

Friday Night Ride at Peacock Lane – 7:30 pm at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

It’s time for Peacock Lane’s annual carfree night, where the historic street for holiday light viewing is closed off to cars — open to people who want to drink hot chocolate and cider and look at all the beautiful homes aglow with the holiday spirit. After a jaunt around the area, riders will head to a local tavern for some food and libations. More info here.

Saturday, December 17th

PDX Coffee Outside – 9:00 am at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Start Saturday off right with coffee and conversation with fellow bike lovers. The location changes weekly — this week, you’ll find the group at Colonel Summers park. More info here.

BikeLoud Holiday Lights Ride and Happy Hour – 4:30 pm at SE Main MAX stop (SE)

BikeLoud’s last event of 2022 will be a holiday light and infrastructure extravaganza through east Portland’s most lit-up streets. Warm up after with pizza and drinks at Stark Street Pizza. More info here.

North Portland Christmas Lights Ride – 5:30 in North Portland

Join members of the Portland Bicycling Club for a relaxed, 10-11 mile jaunt to see holiday lights. More info here.

Sunday, December 18th

Cycle Cats Forest Park Journey to St. John’s Bridge – 9:00 am at the Vera Katz Statue on the Eastbank Esplanade (SE)

Join Cycle Cats PDX for a Sunday morning jaunt through Forest Park to St. John’s Bridge. This will be no drop ride, but it’s faster paced. The ride may stop at a food cart pod, but snacks are recommended. More info here.

Say Hi Sundays – 1:30 pm at Buckman Elementary School (SE)

Say Hi Sundays is the newest Portland bike tradition for meeting new bike-minded people. This is a social pace ride under 10 miles. More info here.



See all upcoming events here. Promoting an event? Know about something we should boost? Please let us know and we’ll get it on the calendar.