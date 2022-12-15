Trash bins blocking the bike lane? Here’s how to fix that

In addition to leaves and cars and gravel and puddles and signs and construction equipment, another all too common object that blocks travel lanes used by bicycle riders are those big trash and recycling bins. Far too many people disrespect bike lanes and their lack of attention to this issue creates a significant safety hazard when road users are forced to steer around the bins and into other lanes. The issue has become more acute in recent years as the Portland Bureau of Transportation has created more curbside, parking-protected bike lanes.
The issue should be handled automatically by the city through a mix of marketing, education, design and enforcement. But until that happens, like many other street safety issues we face, the burden is on us to file a complaint with the city.
Last week we had a reader contact us about a repeat offender who was leaving several bins in the new bike lane on N Lombard each week. She lives in an apartment and noticed how workers from her property management company were to blame. When she brought the issue to their attention, they “repeatedly dismissed” her concerns. Then last weekend, the bins were struck by a car driver. Frustrated and worried, our reader decided to go a different route: She emailed the Oregon Department of Transportation (they manage this section of Lombard) and the Portland Bureau of Planning & Sustainability (who are in charge of the waste and recycling).
“I shudder to think what would have happened had a cyclist approached this sudden wall of cans in the rainy dark weather and darted into traffic to avoid them,” she wrote in an email copied to BikePortland.
One day later she got a reply from a BPS staffer. The staffer said they got in touch with someone at the property management firm and was told they would place the bins up on the sidewalk and out of the bike lane from now on. The BPS staffer also shared sage advice for how to report the issue so it gets handled correctly.
If you come across bins blocking the bikeway (especially repeat offenders), you can file a complaint with Bureau of Development Services by sending an email to codec@portlandoregon.gov or by calling 503-823-2633.
The applicable code is found in Chapter 29.20.010:
K. Obstructions to sidewalks, streets, and other rights of way. Keep the adjacent rights of way free of anything that obstructs or interferes with the normal flow of pedestrian or vehicular traffic, unless specifically authorized by permit or ordinance to do otherwise. This responsibility includes, but is not limited to, removal of earth, rock, and other debris, as well as projecting or overhanging bushes and limbs that may obstruct or render unsafe the passage of persons or vehicles.
It’s unfortunate bicycle riders are burdened with having to report these obstructions and I realize not everyone is willing to do it. But if this is your type of thing, at least now you know where to take your concerns. Hopefully they’ll get taken care of quickly.
Thank you, I’ve been trying to figure out where to report vegetation-blocked sidewalks and bike lanes, and the bureaucracy defeated me. Until now. I’m going to start filing reports!
Interesting, as a pedestrian I always move obstructions on the sidewalk out into the street, if there’s no grassy (or similar) area to move them to. I’d rather there be room for wheelchairs to get through. I’ve done it mostly with construction signs that I find blocking sidewalks.
Throw them in the car lanes
There’s also PDX Reporter
https://pdxreporter.org/
When SO MANY basics laws are not enforced in Portland (such as blocking sidewalks, discharging RV sewage into the streets, throwing garbage everywhere, speeding, street racing and tagging structures with graffiti) you can see why many many not be so concerned about where they put their recycling bins. Just sayin’
I tend to move them far enough back onto the property that it is unlikely they will be picked up. I feel like folks will get the hint eventually.
A friend of mine has been known to relocate the cans, realtor signs, and other miscellaneous illegal bike lane blocking items a block or two away. Not the best neighborly thing to do, but it’s humorous at times and gives them some mild satisfaction.
I don’t think that’s the only applicable code section. There’s also this:
17.102.290 Storing Solid Waste, Recycling or Compostable Containers in the Right of Way Prohibited.(Amended by Ordinance Nos. 182671, 184288 and 189293, effective January 11, 2019.)
A. No person may store, or cause to be stored, containers of solid waste, recycling or compostables in public right-of-way without a permit from the City Engineer, the City Traffic Engineer, or the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability. For the purposes of this Section, storage means leaving containers in the right of way for more than 2 hours either before or after collection during normal business hours. If collection occurs after normal business hours, containers may be placed in the right of way at the close of business but must be removed from the right of way by the start of the following business day or within 24 hours of set out, whichever occurs first.
https://www.portland.gov/code/17/102#toc–17-102-290-storing-solid-waste-recycling-or-compostable-containers-in-the-right-of-way-prohibited-
Interesting thing about those “projecting or overhanging bushes and limbs”: I’ve reported low-hanging tree branches to BDS a few times, and got an email last time saying that BDS had no authority over the pubic right-of-way. They told me to contact PBOT maintenance instead, who have actually been pretty responsive to this.
When I pursued this issue with the City in 2017, BPS told me PBOT should enforce it, because City code states:
16.90.110 Drop Box.A container in which trash or any other refuse material is temporarily stored or collected. For the purposes of Title 16, a drop box will be considered a vehicle in terms of parking provisions and restrictions.
PBOT told me they don’t care what the code says, so they won’t enforce it. I can’t disagree with BPS, and I think PBOT should be enforcing this the same as they do with vehicles. What if the garbage container gets knocked into the middle of a street? It makes no sense that anyone but PBOT (or the Police) should be the ones to enforce anything blocking a street.
Sorry for multiple comments (!) I’d love if the article’s info is correct, but I’m not convinced that the City has sorted this out to guarantee the immediate response that anything blocking traffic in a street deserves. When I go to its “Report a Code Violation” page, it says, “Empty garbage containers left on the curb” is BPS, not BDS, and “garbage dumped” that is blocking traffic is Bureau of Maintenance, or BDS if NOT blocking traffic. There’s nothing about bins in the street, but it’s weird that BDS would do bins in the street if they don’t do bins on the curb or garbage in the street.
https://www.portland.gov/bds/code-enforcement/code-enforcement-phone-numbers
Here’s what happened when I tried to report bins in the street in 2017:
–BPS told me it’s not illegal, then said it was, but it was a PBOT issue
–PBOT told me no, it’s BPS’s issue
–BPS replied that City Code defines garbage containers as vehicles, so PBOT is responsible
–PBOT said they’re not “vehicles” but it can tag them as “abandoned autos”
–PBOT then decided it couldn’t do that, and said to file a complaint with BDS (same answer as this article)
–BDS told me that empty garbage containers are not BDS’s issue, they are BPS’s, which brought me full-circle back to an endless loop.
So all three bureaus telling me it was another bureau’s issue. This whole process took many calls and emails over months. I don’t recall any resolution from the City.