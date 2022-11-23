New cycle track in Hillsboro a game-changer for our grateful family

Have you ever had the joy of using bicycle infrastructure that is better than anything you’d previously seen or imagined? We had this delightful experience this past summer when the City of Hillsboro finished up its major road project on NE Jackson School Road.
Prior to the project, this was a clogged two-lane roadway, with dangerous ditches bordering the road — no sidewalks on sections, and no bike lanes. It’s a road we would never have used for biking or walking and always avoided.
When construction began, I expected a road-widening project to add car lanes. I had no idea the project would give priority to bike riders and walkers and give us a protected cycle track. Flashing beacon crosswalks were also added, along with a traffic-calming roundabout, and improved lighting.
If you have never experienced infrastructure like this: it’s amazing! Cycling (and walking) is comfortable and pleasant, a complete joy to use.
This newly improved road has quickly become a favorite place for us to ride. It also appears to be popular with the community. Perhaps the most telling metric for the success of the improvements is that property owners along the road had trick-or-treaters for the very first time: kids were finally safe enough to walk from house to house!
As we’ve enjoyed this infrastructure, I wonder how it came to be here, and who made it happen. Whom can I thank? I know it didn’t just fall out of the sky, but surely took years of behind-the-scenes work. What responsibility do I have to participate in those processes, to make, preserve, and improve such facilities for my children and future generations?
With these questions in mind, I had the pleasure of talking with Pat Ribellia, who was the planning director for the city of Hillsboro from 2006 to 2012, and Don Odermott who has served the city Hillsboro for 28 years, including about 15 years as the head of Transportation Planning and Policy. They confirmed that the Jackson School Road project has been many years in the making.
“Sometimes it takes a champion”
My biggest question was: how did the awesome bike infrastructure get included in this project? Odermott explained that over the past three decades, “the nature of the bike solution has evolved.” In his career of 35+ years in engineering design, the norm started with no bike lanes, then four foot bike lanes, then five and six foot wide bike lanes, and then buffered bike lanes.
Now it’s six foot lanes plus a two-foot buffer and elevated/separated cycle tracks. A real evolution in cycling infrastructure. “Sometimes it takes a champion,” Odermott said. And in Hillsboro, “the largest credit for that goes to our retired assistant city manager, Rob Dixon, who really led the vision for all of us that we all rallied around that has now made what we call cycle tracks, our city standard for bike treatment.”
Odermott speculated that Hillsboro has “probably built more cycle tracks now than…any jurisdiction in the Portland region over the last 10 years.” Wherever cycle tracks are a good fit, that’s now the “go to” cycling solution in Hillsboro.
For me, it’s a revelation of how great cycling infrastructure can be, and how a cycling advocate in city leadership can make cycling infrastructure dreams a reality. Previously, I wouldn’t have had the vision or the guts to suggest infrastructure like this. Looking at the road prior to construction, I would have thought, “there isn’t room,” “property owners will be angry,” “it would be way too expensive.”
Now, after riding this, I look at every other road in my community differently. I have a vision for what can be, even when it looks challenging or impossible. And I want to get more of that vision (vacation to Amsterdam?) so that I don’t stop short when it comes to future advocacy opportunities. Better cycling infrastructure really is possible.
In this time of thanksgiving, I’m so thankful for all the folks behind-the-scenes that made this project a reality. We’ll be thanking you in our hearts every time we ride.
Shannon is a 36-year-old mom of five who lives in downtown Hillsboro. Her column appears weekly. Contact her via shannon4bikeportland@gmail.com
Gave ‘um the old “get back on the sidewalk!!” treatment. Riding on concrete with joints every 6-10ft sucks.
I definitely disagree here: the Portland area needs much more infrastructure like this. Bike lanes should be physically separated from auto traffic. It not only improves safety but also the perception of safety.
Oh, this is interesting to me. I LOVE riding on this separated sidewalk facility. I’m not bothered or annoyed by it. In fact, I wish more of the on-street painted bike lanes would be converted to this kind of separated cycle track. Maybe it’s nicer if the separated cycle track is paved rather than sidewalk, but I wouldn’t have thought much of that distinction. For me, it’s all about being separated from the car traffic. Maybe it’s a different preference for different types of riders: fast adult commuters vs. slow-riding kids and families? I’d love to hear what other think?
Why is there always center turn lanes? Its more dedicated space to cars, people outside of cars now need to cross 3 lanes, and it provides more open space so the designed speed feels much higher.
The center turn lane is meant to be a safety feature in response to the type of crashes that were common on that roadway: rear-end collisions with a car stopped to make a turn.
From the City of Hillsboro’s FAQ’s on the project, regarding the need for a center turn lane https://www.hillsboro-oregon.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/24130/637233279943830000 :
“In the most recent five years of available crash data, 75% (28) of the 36 crashes reported were turning related or were the result of a vehicle being rear-ended. These types of crashes are less likely to happen when a center left turn lane is present. Rear-end collisions are reduced as the result of a driver being able to stop out of the lane of travel. For vehicles turning left off of Jackson School, vehicles are able to pause and wait for an appropriate gap without the pressure of holding up traffic behind them. Additionally, because they are in a lane designated for turning, opposing drivers more clearly see that a vehicle is preparing to turn.”
I agree that there is a trade-off with a wider roadway and concern about speeding. The project took this into consideration, noting that the plantings on both sides provide a narrower feel, which is supposed to be traffic calming, along with the round-about, which is meant to reduce speed. They are also trying to get a lower speed limit of 30mph approved.
All that said, speed is still a concern for residents I spoke with. Some requested more robust speed enforcement. I think traffic speed cameras would be wise.
Congrats to Hillsboro!
Update regarding the concerning ditches shown in the video: These drainage trenches with plantings serve an essential functional purpose for the bio-filtration system for filtering the water runoff. They are part of the overall stormwater management system, not mere landscaping choice. For this reason, they cannot be covered over with grates or covers.
I received this answer to my questions from the City of Hillsboro’s Engineering Coordinator, Chrissy Dawson:
“The planter strips also provided space for Low Impact Development Approach (LIDA) street side water quality facilities, which you also mentioned below. Currently, the facilities are newly planted, so the vegetation in them isn’t at its mature size and we have received feedback from the community that the depth of the facilities is concerning. City staff will monitor potential safety hazards long term. This type of water quality facility (and in this location, next to the sidewalk) has become prevalent in the Metro area over the last decade. They have recently begun to be common in Hillsboro as part of an effort to increase storm water quality treatment and comply with current Clean Water Services and Oregon DEQ standards. These facilities also provide stormwater detention, a place for stormwater to accumulate during heavy rains, which will help prevent localized flooding. At this time, City staff are unaware of overt safety issues associated with this type of facility in the region. That said, safety is very important to us, and the project team is very interested in community feedback to ensure all aspects of the project are safe to use for the life of the project; and to that end, please do keep us informed of any incidents you see or concerns you have going forward.”