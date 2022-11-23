Weekend Event Guide: Dead streets, advisory bike lanes, and more

Take in the last bit of fall this weekend before Christmas is upon us. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Yes, it’s Thanksgiving weekend, but there are still a few bike events to join in on if you want to work up an appetite for the big meal or the days of leftovers to follow.

Here’s our hand-picked selection of the best rides and events coming your way. For more suggestions, see the BikePortland Calendar.

Thursday, November 24th

Thanksgiving: Dead Streets Ride – 9:30 – 11:30 am at Blumenauer Bridge south entrance (NE)

Prepare your Thanksgiving appetite with a ride through downtown Portland on a holiday while everyone else is inside stuffing the turkey. The streets will be all yours! More info here.

Four City Loop – 9:30 am – 1:00 pm at Sellwood Park (SE)

Join the Portland Bicycling Club for a jaunt on trails and backstreets on a beautiful, 22 mile tour through four Portland metro cities: Portland, Milwaukie, Oregon City, and Gladstone. It should be a gorgeous day tomorrow with perfect views of Mt Hood in abundance. More info here.

Saturday, November 26th

PDX Coffee Outside – Location TBD

The location always changes for the weekly park gathering of bike and coffee lovers, but it’s consistently a great time. Check the group’s Instagram for location, which will be posted the day before. More info here.

PSU Farmer’s Market ride – 10 am at various locations (SE)

Forget about Black Friday shopping — Saturday’s PSU farmer’s market (and prior bike ride with the BikeLoud crew) is the place to be on the weekend after Thanksgiving. More info here.

BikeLoud PDX NE Chapter Advisory Bike Lane Ride – Cully Green (NE)

Join BikeLoud PDX’s NE chapter to check out some new bike infrastructure, including advisory bike lanes, in outer NE Portland. The group will get lunch at Muchas Gracias afterwards to debrief. More info here.

See all upcoming events here. Promoting an event? Know about something we should boost? Please let us know and we’ll get it on the calendar.