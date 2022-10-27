Weekend Event Guide: Halloween rides galore

Halloween ride costume inspiration? (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Happy Halloweekend! Even though the weather’s set to be rainy, you bet there are chances for you to get dressed up and bike around.

Here’s our hand-picked selection of the best rides and events coming your way. For more suggestions, see the BikePortland Calendar.

Friday, October 28th

World’s Biggest Zombie Ride – 6:45 pm on the north side of Irving Park (NE) This is the first Halloween-themed ride of the weekend from NakedHearts: PDX (they’re hosting a ride on Saturday as well), and you know it has to be a zombie ride. Prepare to growl at undead passersby. Ride merges with PDX Unity are encouraged. More info here.

PDX Unity Ride – Halloween Edition – 7 pm at Irving Park (NE)

Get dressed up and ride with the PDX Unity crew! The ride will be party-paced and end at the Skidmore Bluffs. More info here.

Saturday, October 29th

Cyclocross Crusade #4 – All day at Port of Cascade Locks (Cascade Locks)

Head east to the beautiful town of Cascade Locks in the Columbia River Gorge for a weekend packed with cyclocross action and fun! More info here.

Springwater Corridor Clean-up By Bike – 9 am – 5 pm on the Springwater Corridor (Meet at Splendid Cycles) (SE)

Help clean up and beautify our Springwater Corridor trail by bike or on foot. This event is hosted by Willamette Riverkeeper and Splendid Cycles. More info here.

Chrome Spooky Ride – 12 pm at the Chrome Headquarters (NW)

Join Chrome Industries for a community ride and maybe you’ll win some prizes! All ages, all bikes and all riders welcome. More info here.

Día de los Muertos Altar Tour – 1 pm – 5 pm at Milagro (SE)

Milagro has a great opportunity for Mexican art appreciators and bike lovers. Decorate your bike with paper flowers and go on a tour of businesses participating in the Día de los Muertos altar display project. More info here.

Sunday, October 30th

Cyclocross Crusade Race #5 – All day at Port of Cascade Locks (Cascade Locks)

Day two of the Cascade Locks Crusade weekend. More info here.

Halloween Eve Ride to the Davis Graveyard – 12:30 pm – 3 pm at Sellwood Park (SE) Check out neighborhood Halloween decorations on a ride to the Davis Graveyard on a ride perfect for embracing the spooky Halloween eve vibes. More info here.

Say Hi Ride – 1:30 pm – 4 pm at Buckman Arts Focus Elementary School (SE) This is a ride for people who want an excuse to talk to strangers. Introduce yourself to at least one new person! More info here.

Monday, October 31st

Halloween Trick o’ Treat Ride – 5:30 pm at Sewallcrest Park (SE) Ride through Portland spreading joy to all the trick or treaters you see. More info here.

See all upcoming events here. Promoting an event? Know about something we should boost? Please let us know and we’ll get it on the calendar.