Trucks, turns, and the tragedy on Powell Blvd

Note: Not all the details of this tragedy are yet known. I am only confident in the truck operator’s movement prior to the collision; but there are still unknowns about Sarah’s final moments.
Let’s talk about truck traffic at Southeast 26th and Powell Blvd and how it relates to the death of Sarah Pliner.
Last Tuesday, Sarah was biking toward the southeast corner of that intersection just before 12 noon. It was a school day and dozens of Cleveland High School students milled around — in the crosswalks and at Powell Park, which is catty-corner from the school and a popular place to hang out during lunch period.
As Sarah made her way to the corner (she approached it from the east, but we don’t know where exactly she came from), a man driving a 53-foot semi-truck with a trailer attached was traveling northbound on SE 26th Avenue. The truck operator made a right turn to continue eastbound on Powell (a state highway). Because of the limited space available, and based on where his truck ultimately came to rest (the left of two lanes facing eastbound on Powell), it’s likely that the truck driver swung out wide to the left and then turned back sharply to the right in order to complete the turn. Sometime during this movement, Sarah came in contact with the truck and was killed.
This type of turn, sometimes called a jug handle, is inherently dangerous because it can fool other road users into thinking the truck is headed left or straight, when it’s really just prepping to turn hard to the right. When that hard turn to the right happens, the rear of the trailer does what’s known as “off-tracking” where the wheels cut into the corner. A similar turning movement contributed to the death of Kathryn Rickson on SW Madison in 2012 and a serious injury collision on the downtown transit mall in 2010.
The swerve of a jug handle turn is a well-known risk among truck drivers. In driver forums there’s a lot of discussion about how to perform these turns and the consequences when things go wrong.
We still don’t know exactly what happened on Tuesday, but I think there’s a chance Sarah rolled into a space she thought was safe initially, only to run out of time once that window of safety quickly closed.
Either way, the presence of the truck is what killed Sarah Pliner. So why was the truck there? Is it even possible to make that turn safely? Did the design of that corner contribute to this outcome?
To get a handle on these questions, I reached out to Gregg Dal Ponte and Keith Wilson, who have 70 years of combined experience in the trucking industry. Dal Ponte is director of regulatory compliance with Oregon Trucking Associations Inc., an influential trade organization. Before the OTA, Dal Ponte spent time as a truck driver and sales rep for a trucking company. The majority of his career, 27 years, was spent at the Oregon Department of Transportation where he was administrator of the Motor Carrier Transportation Division in charge of vehicle regulation, truck and driver safety, size and weight enforcement, and so on. Keith Wilson is the president and CEO of TITAN Freight Systems, a company he has been at the helm of for over 24 years. He is also a member of the City of Portland Freight Advisory Committee and ran for a position on Portland City Council in 2020.
Both of these experts told me the infrastructure is inherently problematic.
Trucks on 26th
There are a lot of truck drivers that use 26th Avenue and Powell Blvd. The reasons are obvious once you zoom out on the map. The main office and a distribution center for the Fred Meyer supermarket chain is just 600 feet away. Union Pacific’s 110-acre Brooklyn Intermodal Rail Yard is just a half-mile away. Powell offers direct connections to the Interstate Freeway system to the west and east.
Despite its industrial proximity, 26th Ave is not an official freight route. ODOT says it’s a “major collector”, not a freight route, and the City of Portland’s Transportation System Plan routes freight trucks to Holgate Blvd and McLoughlin — not 26th.
Even so, truckers continue to use 26th and make these turns to-and-from Powell.
That’s a big problem, according to both Dal Ponte and Wilson.
Turning the corner
Dal Ponte explained that truck turning radii are a function of the distance between the king pin (where the trailer attaches to the rear of the truck body) to the rear axle (or king pin to rear axle, KPRA). “The shorter that measurement is, the easier the vehicle makes turns common to an urban setting. The bigger the KPRA, the less likely it’s going to make good turning movements,” he said.
Many 53-foot trucks have sliding dual axles, which means the operator can move the axle fore or aft depending on the weight of the load. This can effectively shorten or lengthen the KPRA, thus changing a truck operators’ possible turning radius. The position of the axles also impacts the weight capacity of the trailer. A longer KPRA measurement, which leads to more dangerous turns, allows truckers to carry heavier (more profitable) loads. Dal Ponte said this sets up “competing interests” because if freight companies used safer trucks, they’d have to make more trips.
“An urban driver is going to have a hard time making corners with the axles all the way back… the danger is when you’re making that right-hand turn in certain geometries, your rear trailer and tandem [rear] axles are going to jump the curb cut across the sidewalk,” he added. “That’s just geometry, but it’s also not safe.”
Wilson, whose company operates trucks out of seven terminals across Oregon and Washington, said their policy would not allow a truck like the one that killed Sarah Pliner to be operated on 26th. “That driver had a 53-foot box,” Wilson said, “there is no physical way he could have made that corner without going into the oncoming lane to prep… That truck and that trailer really is not made for 26th at all.”
In 2015, ODOT realized this corner was unsafe and they spent part of the $4.6 million Powell Blvd Safety Project budget to address it. ODOT felt the corner didn’t have enough space to safely accommodate the large groups of students. They also knew that truck operators would routinely turn right from 26th Avenue to Powell and their rear wheels would mount the curb and roll up onto the sidewalk. To address these concerns, they cut back vegetation and made a larger concrete waiting area. ODOT also cut out the existing curb and replaced it with a “truck apron” and much wider turn radius.
ODOT said this would, “Increase safety by allowing large vehicles to turn without entering the pedestrian zone or encroaching on vehicle lanes.” Not only do truck operators still encroach on other lanes to make these turns, it’s not clear if the new corner design is actually any safer. ODOT has removed an obstacle (the tight corner and curb) and now truck and car drivers are able to take the turn at higher speeds with less consequence.
Prior to our conversation, Wilson visited the corner. When I asked him about the changes ODOT made in 2018 he said, “On balance, I don’t see it as a real positive… I don’t see it as an improvement.” Wilson pointed to the new curb ramps and added that, “Kids or people are standing right there with no protection. Those dual axles are very dangerous. There’s no doubt about it.”
If 26th is so problematic, why not ban trucks?
Wilson thinks any attempt to prohibit trucks from accessing Powell from 26th will just create other problems. “You’d simply push the traffic to an adjacent street,” he said. “Freight needs to play in that sandbox with those other vehicles because it’s a quasi-industrial area,” Wilson added, listing off the rail yard and the Fred Meyer headquarters.
Dal Ponte was more open to the idea of a possible ban on trucks. He said if he was still working at ODOT, he’d consider routing them off of 26th, or at least limiting the length and/or size of trucks allowed to use it. “I’d pinpoint the shippers and receivers in the area and see if an alternate truck route was viable.” Dal Ponte said any new freight truck regulation would be strongly resisted by business interests, but it would be worth it. “Shippers won’t like it because the costs would go up… but what value would somebody place on a life like this person that died?” he said.
Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Chris Warner talked about this on Oregon Public Broadcasting’s Think Out Loud radio program today. He said he’d, “Look at ways to move that [freight traffic] back to Holgate and not use 26th as a throughput.”
Focus on the infrastructure, not the trucks
Wilson and Dal Ponte had different ideas about where our focus on solutions should be placed.
Let’s start with Wilson. He thinks we’d be smartest to change the infrastructure so that truck operators can make safer turns.
Currently, there are two travel lanes on northbound 26th at Powell and one striped shoulder. (There used to be a narrow bike lane that led to a bike box at this corner. In 2018, ODOT removed the bike box and reclassified the bike lane as a “safety shoulder” in their effort to discourage bike riders from using 26th.)
Wilson thinks ODOT should make the lanes safer for bike riders and everyone else. To do that, he recommends removing the left turn lane in order to give more separation between users and give truck drivers the space to make right turns without having to do the jug handle maneuver. “The left turn lane shouldn’t be there,” Wilson said. “You can’t have a built environment with pedestrians, bikes and trucks sharing that same unprotected area. It’s just a recipe for disaster.”
“With just one lane [in each direction] it may impede the traffic flow a little bit, but then you’re able to have a lot larger bike lane.” “You have to look at what is your priority,” Wilson continued. “And if it’s only congested during that one hour in the morning, then our focus should be protecting pedestrians and protecting bikes.”
Focus on the trucks, not the infrastructure
Dal Ponte thinks, “There’s a insufficient land and inadequate financing to change the infrastructure,” so he’d focus on better regulation of existing truck traffic.
Unlike California, Oregon doesn’t use the KPRA ratio to regulate trucks on highways. Instead, they use only overall length. Dal Ponte thinks that’s a mistake because it doesn’t allow for “nuance” in policymaking. Dal Ponte said if ODOT used that ratio they could create a new policy that only trucks with a certain maximum KPRA measurement are allowed to use inner Powell.
While he studied a potential size restriction, Dal Ponte said he’d take immediate action to ban trucks with the longer trailers from using 26th altogether. “I think more trucks that can safely make the turn are better than fewer trucks that can’t. Right?” he said.
In the week since Sarah’s death, we’ve been able to direct tremendous scrutiny onto ODOT and this terrible intersection. The comments made by ODOT Director Kris Strickler Monday are a positive sign that there might be an opportunity for significant change (“To keep our community safe, no change is off the table,” he said).
While there’s a lot of work and big decisions ahead, it feels like almost everyone agrees the current infrastructure is broken and it must be fixed as soon as possible.
“The root of this problem is that the infrastructure is old,” Dal Ponte shared with me. “And it was never designed optimally for the mix of uses it sees today. Something’s got to give.”
Sending heartfelt love to the friends and family of Sarah Pliner.
The design of every street and every intersection needs to start with making it safe for the most vulnerable people first. Without exception. This is true whatever agency “owns” the street, ODOT, PBOT or the Galactic Republic. Start first with making the street safe for children.
In a half hour standing at the intersection of Powell and 26th, I observed many women, some with very young children, getting on and off the bus, and a few people biking. The people managing our streets must provide enough visible safe space to wait, and enough time to cross the street on foot or by bike. Only then can we talk about how much space and what kind of movement to allow trucks and cars. Keith Wilson has it right, “You can’t have a built environment with pedestrians, bikes and trucks sharing that same unprotected area. It’s just a recipe for disaster.”
It’s true at 26th and Powell, and true throughout Portland. Start with making every street and every intersection safe for people first. Always prioritize safety over speed.
It’s not just speed, especially with Powell & ODOT, it’s about trying to move as many cars, trucks and buses as possible. As the ODOT guy correctly called SE Powell, an “urban highway”.
And that’s how most motorists treat it as well. People are just looking straight ahead, trying to get to wherever they’re going.
Either we keep SE Powell a “urban highway” and build a ped/bike overpasses like on SE 9th & Powell to give non-motorized vehicle users safe passage across SE Powell or SE Powell needs a complete redesign so it’ handles a much smaller traffic volume at lower speeds.
This is the most informative and potentially useful article for starting a community wide stakeholder discussion and making needed changes.
They should immediately restrict the longer trailers from SE 26th.
I suspect the truck was at the intersection before Sarah and didn’t even know she was there when he made the turn. A large convex mirror on the NE corner would easily remedy that for trucks and cars that arrive at the intersection before a bike, scooter, etc.
What if instead of the bike box, there was ramp from the bike lane on the NB “safety shoulder” onto the pedestrian landing at the SE corner of 26th & Powell so that bikes & peds get a x-walk light together and vehicles have to wait until the x-walk light clears before they get the green?
Compounding the issues at this location is the fact that this intersection is not strictly speaking orthogonal. If you look at the map above you can see that SE Powell is angling to the southeast where it crosses SE 26th, and that the turn the trucker was attempting is an acute angle, i.e. less than 90 degrees, which makes negotiating that turn even more difficult.
Make 26th one lane in each direction with larger bike lanes, and then ban left turns. That will improve traffic flow and safety, and discourage many from using 26th to access Powell.
History, 2015: “As hundreds of people take to the streets in an expression of frustration about unsafe biking conditions in Portland, the Oregon Department of Transportation has just announced plans to install new left turn arrows at SE Powell and 26th Avenue — an intersection where two people have sustained serious injuries in collisions this month.” https://bikeportland.org/2015/05/29/odot-says-new-signals-left-turn-arrows-coming-se-powell-next-week-143732
Getting rid of the turn lane is a really bad idea. More drivers going north on 26th use the left turn lane than the lane to go straight or turn right. Cars are still going to use 26th to turn left because otherwise the next light up to turn left onto Powell from that area is at 33rd, it’ll just create a bigger traffic jam at 26th and Powell. And then you’ll still have semi-trucks mixed in with that. I bike this way every morning and can tell you for sure the single most dangerous thing about it is sharing it with semi-trucks and the best way to make it safer is to bring back the green boxes, provide a delayed greenlight after a bike/walk signal, and ban freight.
I tend to agree. Also, if traffic gets too backed up, even just morning rush hour motorists will get stressed & frustrated and make hasty decisions like trying to go around cars in the “safety shoulder” / bike lane.
That’s how I almost got killed a few years ago by a guy in minivan trying to go around evening rush hour traffic on SE Powell at SE 24th when he drove in the parking lane along the North side of Powell Park & crashed into me in the x-walk.
However, as with any problem, it should be studied a bit before any solution is implemented.
Making it no left in either direction will solve that problem. Holgate to 17th should be the main neighborhood route to Powell westbound. It has an overpass.
I agree that would be great but I don’t think people would stop turning left there unless there was some physical barrier preventing them from turning left. Williams just mentions getting rid of the left turn lane, I took that as meaning cars could still turn left but they’d have to do it from the one lane. It would be a mess if a line of cars were there waiting for oncoming cars so they could floor it and make a left turn, especially considering there could be oncoming bikes that possibly weren’t visible behind the cars.
I think having a left turn there with its own light is safe and isn’t a problem as it is. It would actually be nice if it was ONLY left turns there, no right turns, and only bikes and buses were allowed to proceed straight. I think switching the focus to getting rid of the left turn lane distracts from the actual issues of the intersection.
If people will still turn left without a barrier, I’m not sure what would stop them going straight if that were banned instead lol
Our priorities should be:
1. Safety
2. Freight
3. (Far distant) Personal Vehicles
That is an semi industrial area so you can’t ban freight. Our economy does depend on it too.
People driving to work or to get a burger can calm it down. They chose to drive when they had alternatives available. People don’t need to die to accommodate their bad decisions.
This section of 26th ave. runs between two zones, a residential housing zone to the east (R 2.5) and to the west is a “General Employment” Zone called General Employment Zone 2 (EG2d). The d means it’s a design over lay zone: “The design overlay zone is applied to areas where design and neighborhood character are of special concern.”
The Design (d) overlay zone ensures that Portland is both a city designed for people and a city in harmony with nature. The Design overlay zone supports the city’s evolution within current and emerging centers of civic life. The overlay promotes design excellence in the built environment through the application of additional design standards and design guidelines that:
Freight can easily take Holgate, McLoughlin, or 17th and not take the shortcut on 26th.
I am going to be honest; I only understood how your last paragraph is relevant. I think the freight trucks should be smaller AND they remove the left turn lane. Again, safety should be number 1 priority. Plenty of ways to get around without using a lethal weapon.
We don’t need to ban freight, just larger trucks/trailers. E-cargo bikes can even replace trucks for local deliveries.
I’ll second Sequoia’s suggestion of a three phase light with an extra phase for bikes and pedestrians. There are already examples of that in Portland, and given the volume of pedestrians coming from Cleveland High it would be far safer than having pedestrians competing with drivers trying to turn right.
Any busy intersection next to a school should only have an all-walk phase. Drivers cannot be trusted to share a green light with children.
This is great reporting and corresponds almost exactly with my research into the problems with the SE corner of this intersection.
I personally observed that trucks coming from the nearby rail yard annex don’t need to use this section of 26th, but can make turns onto Powell from 21st or 22nd, both of which are identified as neighborhood greenways but are not directly in front of a high school. It hasn’t been made clear where the truck that killed Sarah originated, but I believe trucks coming from the industrial area south of Holgate are using 26th as a cut-through to avoid taking a longer route to Powell. The correct route for trucks as you point out, is Holgate to 99E. 26th does not need to be a truck route any longer.
Turning movements could have been made safer at this intersection by pushing the stop bars for car traffic back from the intersection on 26th and Powell, and with full size protected bike lanes and bike boxes, which would also give more room for pedestrian and cyclist crossing.
However, in addition to removing the bike lanes and bike boxes, ODOT increased the turning radius at the SE corner, as shown in your photos, moved the poles back, and installed a traversable truck apron. This prioritized truck turning above all else. Using a truck apron in this location creates longer pedestrian crossing distances, and leaves an ambiguous curb area that appears to be a safe refuge, when in fact it is not.
Looking into this I learned how bad truckers visibility is on the right side when they are making a tight right turn like this — almost zero. Manhattan bans trucks of this length from operating on their streets without a permit regardless of their axle configuration. London now requires large trucks to have Direct Vision of all road users without needing mirrors or cameras, which is designed to address the amount of pedestrians and cyclists killed in similar turning movements there. We should start talking about Direct Vision Standards for trucks in the US.
Jonathan, I’ll echo what Sequoia said earlier. You wrote a very informative article! As I said on Sunday, I’m the son of a long-haul trucker. Therefore, I really appreciate you taking time to talk to Gregg and Keith to get their expert opinions.
In addition to Sarah’s family and friends, my heart also goes out to the trucker.
The article says Sarah was going toward the southeast corner of the intersection. It also says she was approaching from the east.
Does that mean she was riding westbound on the south sidewalk of Powell? Or westbound in the eastbound lanes of Powell?
Still lots of questions….
Yes questions remain. There’s also a diagonal path from a parking lot that leads right to the corner. I think both of those are possible.
SE 26th south of Powell is a preferred truck route on PBOT’s Portland Truck Map published in 2020. The street is way too narrow for three car lanes plus bike lanes, let alone semi-trailers turning onto Powell. I think both Dal Ponte and Wilson make good suggestions. I would reduce the car lanes to one in each direction, ban semi-trailers from SE 26th, and prohibit left turns from 26th onto Powell. There are alternate freight routes for all the facilities mentioned here. Some car commuters may have to take a longer route. That’s fine; not every street should prioritize motor traffic. The mix of land uses along 26th would be better served by prioritizing walking and biking over cars and trucks.
That map is somewhat misleading. 26th Ave is a Freight District Street in PBOT’s TSP because it is adjacent to a Freight District. It’s meant to enable circulation of trucks within the Freight District. It is not a Major Truck Street or higher classification, which are meant for through truck traffic.
The map legend indicates it is a “preferred city truck route.”
It would be simpler and safer to ban the giant trucks from this route, rather than removing the left turn lanes.
A reply to multiple comments about trucks from the UP Annex Yard that is on SE 22nd.
Why not just make SE 22nd the designated truck route and give them their own light on SE 22nd & Powell?
There’s no x-walk there and I suspect very few cars traverse SE Powell on SE 22nd. It’s also a mostly industrial street so why not keep trucks on it?
It’s a straight shot out of the UP Annex Yard they roll up onto a sensor, the light triggers, they go, the light resets. It’d be a really short interruption for traffic on SE Powell.
It might even be possible to have the sensor only trigger by weight or length of contact so that cars wouldn’t trigger it.
The city should have never allowed the Fred Meyer warehouse and corporate expansion in the first place, way back in the late 90s. I agree that all truck traffic should be redirected away from 26th, but how to control semi-driver scofflaws when the city already has spotty enforcement seems to be rather problematic. Moving truck traffic to 22nd means pushing for greater conflict onto another bicycling street (22nd has sharrows already) is trading one conflict zone for another, and 21st already has a record as bad if not worse than 26th. The whole area needs a critical rethink on traffic flow and circulation, IMO.
However, I do like your idea of a truck-only signal at 22nd, for both left and right turns.
You’re right about SE 22nd having bike sharrows. I bike it fairly often. One nice thing about it is that it’s wide and it doesn’t see much car traffic generally and there’s no buses and very little pedestrian traffic. It’s also straight w. a lot of visibility and with the UP yard in the corner of both Gladstone & 22nd, both parties can easily see each other easily from a few blocks.
Most bicyclists are only biking on SE 22nd from Gladstone to Bush.
There are bike lanes on SE Gladstone. They could just be extended onto SE 22nd.
As were going on 25 year old infrastructure design, you’re right that area does need a critical rethink. It needs to be studied. That all should take quite a bit of time to get right.
Looking at Google Maps and thinking about BikeLoudPDX’s & The StreetTrust’s demands about physically separating motorized and non-motorized traffic, the sidewalk on the west side of SE 26th is quite wide. as there’s no grass parking strip as there’s on the East side of SE 26th. It’s all concrete and It looks about twice as wide as the sidewalk on the east side.
So why not just build an elevated / separated 2 way cycle / ped track on the west side of SE 26th from SE Gladstone to Powell Park and then route bikes/peds through Powell Park across the new & improved x-walk at SE 24th?
Probably nothing more frustrating for motorists to stop for 1 bike or person to cross at SE 24th than have to stop again 2 blocks later and then maybe 2 blocks later again.
Also, more people crossing at the same spot will be more safe and more efficient. for all road users.
Take out all the x-walks at SE 26th and have the CHS students only cross SE 26th. There’s already a striped x-walk at Franklin.
Then they can walk on Franklin to get to the x-walk at SE 24th.
You could even direct bikes off SE Clinton via SE 25th to the x-walk at SE 24th. Nice, quiet, low traffic street instead of SE 21st that has no bike infrastructure w. cars parked on both sides the street w. 2-way motorized traffic.