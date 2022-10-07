Opinion: What driving privilege is

Have you ever considered the idea that we are ordained with certain privileges when we drive cars and trucks that we simply don’t get when we choose to ride bikes?
This idea of “driving privilege” has bounced around my head for years and I often think about it as I ride around town. Any time we step into our cars (I own two of them and drive weekly), we benefit from driving privilege. It’s not something we have to opt into, it’s just always there. Because driving is heavily favored by the system of policies, projects, and people that influence how we get around.
The flipside of course, is that people who use the streets while not driving a car or truck, do not benefit from these privileges.
To help flesh this out, I’ve made a list.
Driving privilege is…
- when you can lose control of your car, let it smash into other people and property, and then have the media excuse it as nothing more than an “accident.”
- when you don’t have to worry that road debris will give you a flat tire and make you late for something important.
- when you can know that any road street or highway that you’re on will never, just, suddenly, end.
- when even minor road projects don’t create hair-raising work zones.
- when loved ones don’t fear for your life every time you leave the house.
- when you don’t have to spend hours of your time doing advocacy just to make road conditions a little better.
- when your main concern about our growing population is that you won’t have anywhere to park.
- when you’ll never be asked to get out of your car and walk around a busy area.
- when politicians, judges, bureaucrats and cops will always sympathize with you.
- when you can drive 11 miles over the speed limit and not get pulled over for speeding.
- when you know that if you make a tiny mistake, you probably won’t die or get badly hurt.
- when you don’t have to worry about strangers making lewd comments about your body when you drive.
- when you’ll never have to get out of your car to push a button so the signal will change.
- when every time you plan a route you don’t weigh the chances of dying versus directness.
- when you just expect that your route to work will be plowed when it snows.
- when you never have to worry about a random stranger throwing something at you just for fun.
I’m sure you can think of others.
To me, driving privilege is just another reason why I cringe when people act like our conversations about safe streets and policy issues are somehow a level playing field. They’re not. And we need policymakers to understand this and help us work toward a more fair and balanced system.
Thanks for articulating this list. And I’m looking forward to seeing how others add to it. As a parent, I feel like another driving privilege is never having anyone, ever, question whether you are endangering your kids’ lives with the way you are transporting them. Whereas I’ve gotten a lot of shade from various folks about biking my kids around!
You don’t have to carry locks that weigh nearly much as your car, so you feel it’s safe to leave it parked.
…when driving is assumed to be “the norm” and biking is for liberal root-eaters who wear Spandex and flout the laws because they’re “bikers.”
There is an expectation that a car will not be stolen while you are in a store or movie theater, or if you leave it locked in front of your house overnight. A locked bike left out is seen an invitation to have it stolen or stripped.
The one I have noticed recently is when I meet an oncoming car on a queuing street, cars assume that I will just dart out of their way. Even on greenways. It is particularly irksome when a driving lane is blocked by an illegally parked delivery vehicle, oncoming drivers will just swerve out around them into my lane despite me coming right at them and just expect/force me to swerve out of their way- driving privilege!
Another is not advocating for safe, clean beaches, sidewalks, parks, trails and openspaces because a car opens up the opportunity to simply bypass hazards and drive somehwre clean and safe, something that people who rely ioon walking, biking or transit do not hav ethe option to do
Don’t forget the driver’s license. As a person who has never learned to drive and who doesn’t have one, I’ll tell you it’s nearly impossible to get any city job anywhere in the USA, including at PBOT, and quite a lot of other professional white-collar jobs. And that most jobs of any sort are usually located in places without any public transit, sidewalks, and safe bike routes, in most of the USA – you pretty much cannot survive without a running car – and yet many of us somehow do survive.
Don’t forget all the covid test centers and vaccination clinics that were drive-in only.
…when you can engage in illegal, distracted (and dangerous) driving, knowing that it is highly unlikely you will be caught.
yyyyes! That’s a great one. Bicycle riders are much easier to see by police (when they used to actually watch for stuff, that is!), and can lead to more engagements. I have experienced this personally a few times. I’ve had officers try to talk to me about something they perceived as dangerous or against the law and the only reason they engaged with me was because I was on a bike.
When you can just punch in a destination on Google Maps and follow the directions without scrutinizing every single detail beforehand to make sure you’re not being directed into a death trap.
When you can get into your car and drive on roads with consistent signage, intuitive flows and convenient, safe vehicle storage at the end of your trip, no matter where you’re going.