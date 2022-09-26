Comment of the Week: The Alameda Bike Bus

“I keep hearing and seeing the ‘if this solution doesn’t work for everyone, then it’s not a solution’ response to these bike bus videos and I just can’t believe how that logic can dismiss so many great ideas.”



One of our most uplifting stories last week was about Sam Balto and the Alameda bike bus. The Bike Bus program that Balto started has doubled to 170 participants since BikePortland checked in on it last spring.

Commenter nic.cota made a subtle point: not everything works everywhere for everyone, but why should a good idea have to?

Here’s what nic.cota wrote:

I keep hearing and seeing the ‘if this solution doesn’t work for everyone, then it’s not a solution’ response to these bike bus videos and I just can’t believe how that logic can dismiss so many great ideas for some (albeit not all) folks. I know there’s a lot of places this doesn’t work as easily. But that being said, I think there’s a huge swath of schools in Oregon (and the rest of the US) that have optimal conditions for this that could really benefit from a bike/walk bus program. Way to go Sam Balto for taking the leadership to take this to the policy level, too! I’m excited to see this conversation and movement grow:)

