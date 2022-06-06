Comment of the Week: About those controversial bike racks

“Imagine navigating our sidewalks while blind or in a wheelchair.”
— maxD
The last I looked, our story on the bike racks installed to prevent camping had received 265 comments. They came down all over the place, it was kind of a free-for-all of frustration that spared nobody, and I have read them all—the whole thread a few times through.
As you can imagine with 265 comments, several of them deserved to be “comment of the week,” but we only pick one. The comment we chose held up really well over multiple readings. MaxD’s exhortation to consider all sidewalk users—the blind, the disabled, the impoverished—has the characteristics of good persuasive writing. It was intimate, conversational, and empathetic. Rather than shouting “I’m angry, now I’m really really angry,” it persuaded the reader to look at things in a different way, the way maxD sees them. This style of writing can get people thinking and maybe even change someone’s view. It appealed to other people too, with the comment receiving 105 likes.
Here’s what maxD wrote:
This seems like a fine solution. I found this write-up a bit heavy handed—implying this is not neighborly, calling People for Portland [a] “dark money group.”
Regardless, this is undoubtedly an attempt to keep our public space clear. That may be detrimental to a handful of people who seek to occupy it at the exclusion of everyone else, but it is a win for people using mobility devices, people who have reduced vision, anyone wanting to use the sidewalk, people biking. The homeless crisis is desperate, but our public realm is being assaulted, and campers are being given a pass to claim public space, most significantly at the expense of the working poor and the people experiencing a disability. I find it very privileged to imply that sidewalks should be allowed to be closed at random for long periods of time. If you you are able bodied and can walk or bike in the street or cross the road mid block, it is not that big of a deal. Imagine navigating our sidewalks while blind or in a wheelchair. Imagine relying on transit/bike/sidewalk and local parks for recreation because you cannot afford a car.
IMO, a fair critique of Schnitzer is that they bank property, sometimes keeping them in poor condition and neglect to activate them or redevelop them. However, it [is] asking a lot for someone to do more with a space when for long stretches of the last couple [years], the space was unable to be accessed. That sidewalk and bike lane were completely occupied—how is [a] commercial real estate agent supposed to show prospective tenants that space? Schnitzer is far from perfect, but this seems like a civic benefit and an act of neighborliness to me.
You can read maxD’s comment and the full comment thread on the original post.
Thank you maxD, we appreciate you being part of the conversation.
It’s a well-argued point, but I think it rests on a false premise. I’ve seen 3 camps completely block the sidewalk this year, and they all were swept after being reported. The sidewalk was not completely blocked — you can see people standing between the camp & the building wall in Jonathan’s photo. If it was, the city would step in to clear it. If anyone has an example of a completely blocked sidewalk that the city isn’t sweeping after it’s reported to 311, I’d be very interested to hear about it.
In my experience, campers typically set up in the area immediately adjacent to the street, leaving a strip of sidewalk for passers by (and for their own tent access). Lots of people don’t feel comfortable walking past tents, but they usually don’t physically block the entire ROW.
I would argue that the bike racks consume a similar proportion of the sidewalk as the tents they replaced, and that any net gain in physical ROW is marginal. Who really gains are those who were uncomfortable walking between tents and a boarded up building (understandable!). I just think people having a place to live is more important.
I disagree. There are lots of places in SE Portland where the tents and shacks made of pallets, plywood and tarp completely block the sidewalk. Or streets, such as foster where lots of broken down zombie campers surrounded by piles of trash spill onto sidewalks. It is disingenuous to say that if the sidewalk isn’t 100% blocked then it’s usable and the tents can stay. Tents on the sidewalk make those areas of the city unlivable. It’s intimidating for people to walk by, especially women or kids. It’s not fair to the people who maintain their properties all over the city. And, it’s not compassionate to the people living in tents, especially during the last few really wet months. If we as a city tolerate the tents and campers, it gives justification and cover for the city, county and state leadership to do nothing. If we allow camping all over the. There will be no urgency to actually help the homeless and make the city livable.
I’m just trying to tease out the premise MaxD proceeded from, that sidewalks were “closed at random for long periods of time” and “were completely occupied” by tents. That claim does not seem true.
If it is unsafe to walk on a sidewalk, even if it is physically possible, it’s not unreasonable to call it “closed”. I’ll concede the “at random” clause, as the closure pattern was predictable from its earlier state, and so was not truly random. I assume you don’t take issue with the “for long periods of time” portion of the comment.
As for “completely occupied”, the photo certainly supports that. That does not mean every square inch had a tent on it, only that the space was “claimed” by someone and unable to serve it’s primary purpose of conveying passersby.
I think those comments are “effectively true” given the context and non-technical nature of the writing.
No I’m not being that pedantic. Why is it unsafe to walk next to tents? I often walk by tents, it’s fine.
But it’s not “fine” for everyone.
You and I may be ok, but not everyone is. To be truthful I’m on total alert when I do.
People I work with dread it because their perception of possible danger is real to them when they have to navigate down sidewalks to get to work.
All it takes is one tripped out druggie to ruin a day, or even a life. Does it happen often, no. But lets just hope it never happens to any of us.
I wish the City/County would spend a good chunk of our tax money on temporary/transitional type housing that would at least offer a safe place to sleep and a meal. This whole “housing first” isn’t helping anyone and will take many many years which only benefits the non-profits and construction companies.
I’m afraid that I also agree. Biking through the 205 multi-pass or the Powell underpass can be quite risky as campers don’t just block it from time to time but also leave all kind of stuff on the path that can damage your tire (or worse)
I distinctly remember have to go off the sidewalk and into the road when campers were blocking Division Pl, walking home from a bike store (my bike had to stay there overnight).
The people least affected by campers are people who go from the home to their car parked in their driveway, to work and back.
That’s an interesting point about who is impacted. Which is making me think about how we are so deep in car centric culture that it would be beyond the pale for a camper to occupy a car lane, but that when they occupy a bike lane/pedestrian lane, then there is more of a split for what people believe.
Based on the photos, you’d be wrong. No part of the bike racks extends beyond the edge of the tree wells. Most of the tents do, at least one extensively so.
People do need a place to live, and while they are getting that sorted out, I’m happy to pay my share to provide a shelter system so people don’t need to sleep on the streets, and where they can get access to whatever services they need.
Until last August, my office was near SE 12th and Main. This is only a few blocks down for the Oregon Commission for the blind. I could see a rotating set of camps from my window that completely blocked the sidewalk midblock, and see the frustration of someone navigating with a cane who would encounter these. On my lunchtime walk and rides to and from the office, I saw dozens of more examples. The camps were the most common and the most complete obstructions, but I also observed cars parked across sidewalks and scooters left in the middle of sidewalk create serious obstacles. The last substantial camp I noticed blocking a long stretch of sidewalk was on SE Ankeny, south side, between 7th and 8th. This is by no means uncommon in the CEID.
When the bike lanes were added to northbound NW Broadway, I was thrilled- they were a huge safety improvement to taking the lane. However, I soon encountered bike lanes blocked by camps, I tried to detour to the sidewalk but it was impassable. After that, I did not take the time to check the sidewalk to see if a passable zone had been created; if I saw a bike lane blockage ahead I moved into the “car” lane and kept going. I appreciate your claim that the camps leave a “strip” for access, but in my observations that strip never meets even the minimum 5′ clear required by the ADA not the 6′-8′ clear zone COP standard.
In terms of the bike taking up space, check out the COP Pedestrian Design Guide, page 10.
https://www.portland.gov/sites/default/files/2021/pbot-pedestrian-design-guide_public-review-draft.pdf
The bike racks are laced within the furnishing zone with street light, signal poles, trash cans, signs, etc. and the Restrained Through Zone is left clear. These standards are important to maintain so propel using a mobility device or with a vision impairment have a reasonable expectation for what they may encounter when they are planning a route.
Yeah, I appreciate your points. I’m definitely open to the idea that camps need to be placed such that some minimum footage is clear & passable. I just don’t buy that removing the camps entirely is the only intervention capable of accomplishing that.
I’ve personally watched disabled folks in motorized wheel chairs and mobility scooters forced into the street by campers who completely block sidewalks and even spilled into bike lanes with chop shop operations.
All unsanctioned camping is, by definition, hostile architecture: a structure erected to prevent legitimate use of a public space or resource.
We should not tolerate the seizure of public property for private use. Period.