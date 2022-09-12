Concrete and cinder block wall erected on bike path in Overlook neighborhood

There’s a bit of a border war going on in the Overlook neighborhood of north Portland.
While on a ride through the area on Sunday, someone told me about a wall that had been built on the bike path that connects North Concord to North Going Street. When I went to check it out I was shocked at what I saw: Dozens of cinder blocks toppled and broken, with bent metal rebar sticking out in all directions. As I inspected, I realized the wall had once stood about seven feet tall and it had been held together by mixed concrete. The rebar is secured into the ground and the presence of concrete means it will take a concerted effort to clean this up.
Whoever erected the wall put a lot of effort into it. And so did whoever knocked it down.
Someone who came by while I was out there said it had already been mostly cleaned-up at one point — only to have the builder return and reinforce it again.
From the person who told me about it I had gathered that this was another front in the battle between Portlanders who live in houses and those who live in tent encampments. There’s a very well-established and large community of people who live along the greenspaces adjacent to N Going Street. The wall was erected in a little cut in the soundwall where people can pass between Going and Concord. It’s an important pass-through that gives people a direct connection to N Interstate (and MAX light rail line) and Swan Island (an industrial zone where thousands of people work).
Blocking right-of-way like this is not cool — regardless of why it was done.
I posted a video about this on Sunday to Instagram and TikTok. One person who saw it said she lives in a house just north of the wall. She said she supports the wall and is glad someone built it because, “Having this blocked off would be safer for everyone.”
“I’ve had people in my backyard threatening to break down my back door with my own tools, a cargo bike stolen at 4:00 am, a person break into my house and go upstairs into my kids room at 6:00 am, my hose turned on in the middle of the night and left on full blast for me to turn off in the dark (I was home alone), drugs smoked and yelling in the middle of the night for years now,” she said.
The person also said the opening in the wall is a popular site for drug dealing. “I have compassion for houseless people but this needs to change,” she added. “It’s become a brutal place to raise kids. Anyone criticizing this should try living on the other side of it for a week and see how they feel.”
I’ve heard there has been some discussion of this wall on the Overlook Neighborhood Facebook page and several people have contacted the City of Portland. But so far, it seems there’s been only finger-pointing as the wall and debris has been there for over a week.
The transportation chair of the Overlook Neighborhood Association posted to Twitter today that he’s reached out to the Portland Bureau of Transportation “multiple times” but has yet to receive a response.
We’ll keep you posted.
UPDATE, 1:25 pm: A tipster says a city crew is on-site and removal is imminent.
UPDATE: Nic Cota just posted a photo of the cleared wall:
They used the narrow blocks and didn’t backfill the cores with concrete. Amateur hour.
FYI, you can rent an electric jackhammer from your local tool library.
Yeah no grouting, the blocks not offset, etc
At least like go an lookup a guide on how to build a wall.
That is an important access point to get to swan island from the north that needs to stay open. But there is some serious messed up mad max stuff on that going mup that needs some immediate attention. It would be great if cops would respond to citizens concerns in a timely manner and get this lawlessness under control but they are still trying to punish all of Portland for protests back in 2020. Though, less than 20% of the police force even live in the city so what do they care? They still get their paycheck regardless and their families don’t have to live around it. If even half of the cops in this town ended their blue flu strike and looked into the blatant criminal activity in some of the camps on going, people wouldn’t feel so helpless that they have to take matters in their own hands.
The camp just down the hill from this is out of control! There have been a dozen wrecked/dismantled/burnt out vehicles removed from here. There is an area thousand of square feet with nothing growing on it from all of the driving and camping. The people squatting there now appear to be running some sort of business from the sidewalk. I have had my life threatened by people driving down the MUP simply for trying to walk down the MUP while they drive behind me- I am not being hyperbolic- they were literally screaming that I should die. I cannot imagine how hard it would be live next that level of anarchy. Based on the level of disruption and construction the camp in this area has done over the years, I assume this wall was built by the campers to further isolate themselves from scrutiny. Maybe is a neighbor that is fed up, or a parent from nearby Beach Elementary school. My child went to Beach, and I know this area well. It was a safe place place to walk through, but it is no longer safe. The people camping here are dangerous people who disregard laws, engage in reckless behavior (drive on paths, threaten people, open fires, dangerous trash (broken glass, needles, etc, rotting food and human waste). I don’t feel that the description in the article (There’s a very well-established and large community of people who live along the greenspaces adjacent to N Going Street.) captures the chaos and dangerous behavior of this camp.
Tactical urbanism in practice!
Man, there’s some truly delusional people in this city. Blocking a pedestrian/cyclist right of way somehow makes you feel “safer”? I guarantee the exact same people would flip out hard if barriers were put up to prevent drivers from speeding through the neighborhood…
Do you live in that immediate area? I bet the answer is a “no,” so presumptuous of you to presume to know what the people feel that do.
I guess everyone should feel exactly as you do about every situation otherwise, we’re “delusional” right? Pot . . . meet kettle.
I hope the wall is rebuilt until the city actually starts doing its job to protect law abiding citizens.
Our paths are a complete disaster. It’s not acceptable to keep ceding more and more public resources, public property, personal safety, etc. to people who blatantly abuse it.
We have already seen the chilling effect of our failed policies:
https://bikeportland.org/2017/01/13/metro-hits-pause-after-crime-fears-fuel-gresham-mayor-opposition-to-40-mile-loop-project-213291
https://www.koin.com/news/oregon/farmers-rally-in-opposition-to-yamhill-county-multi-use-trail/
I doubt we’ll ever see our network of MUPs expanded now. Some of us can remember about ten years ago when our trails were safe and clean; when there was not the constant presence of vehicles being driven and dumped; when burning garbage and defecation wasn’t the backdrop to an otherwise pleasant car-free experience.
We’re at a crossroads. We are the only people who can work to right the ship and save Portland from getting worse.