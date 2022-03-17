Sunday Parkways open streets events return this year!

The City of Portland has just announced the return of in-person Sunday Parkways events. But instead of the usual five events, there will be only two.

The popular carfree open streets events celebrate their 15th anniversary this year and were last held in real life in 2019. Due to health concerns and the Covid-19 pandemic, PBOT held only self-guided, interactive sticker hunts for the past two years.

The 2022 events will take place on Sunday June 26th in the northeast Cully area and on Sunday August 21st in east Portland.



The Cully neighborhood loop will go from the new Roseway Parkway on NE 72nd to Fernhill Park on NE Holman and 37th. The east Portland route will not be a loop (I think it’s the first non-loop route ever?) will go from Gateway Discovery Park at NE 106th and will wind on several neighborhood greenways to Parklane Park on SE 155th and Main.

We are thrilled the events are back, but it’s a bummer to have just two of them. Hopefully PBOT can get their footing back this year and come back even stronger in 2023!

Learn more on the Sunday Parkways 2022 website.

