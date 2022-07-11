Pedalpalooza Picks: July 11 ~ 15

A ride Friday will salute valiant corkers like this fellow. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Summer has arrived for real and the Pedalpalooza vibes have never been stronger. If you’re having trouble deciding which rides to do, or just need a nudge to get out there, keep reading.

To help guide you through the fun options, every Monday we choose one ride from each day that looks interesting and worthy of your attention. As always, check out our upcoming Weekend Event Guide and Calendar for more of our ride selections (remember you can filter our calendar to only show the Pedalpalooza category).

Here are our selections for today through Friday:

Monday, July 11th

Old Library Branches Ride – 5:30 at TBA (register for location)

Learn interesting Portland history on a tour of old library locations. This ride will be led by local urban historian and long-time bike fun purveyor (and artist) Shawn Granton. More info here.

Tuesday, July 12th

Taco Ride – 5:00 pm at Peninsula Park (N)

Who’s hungry? Let ride leader and north Portland resident Aaron Brown lead you on a taco tasting tour unlike any other… along with a hardy crowd of fun people. This ride has become an annual tradition and it’s way less chaotic than you might assume because Aaron has forewarned all the taco places that you’ll be coming. More info here.

Wednesday, July 13th

Know Your Greenways – 6:15 at Glenhaven Park (NE)

We’ve heard great reviews for this series of rides led by Tom Howe. He is a route expert who will teach you how to connect up the 70s and 80s greenways to your favorite destinations. These greenways are so helpful to avoiding large arterials and when are more confident using them you’ll unlock the potential of our bike-friendly city. More info here.

Thursday, July 14th

The Simpsons Ride – 3:00 pm at Lincoln High (SW)

Learn how this iconic TV show was inspired by Portland and join fellow fans on a romp through all the streets that characters were named after. More info here.

Friday, July 15th

Corker Appreciation Ride – 6:30 pm at Ladd Circle Park (SE)

If you’ve been on a Portland group ride, you’ve been helped by corkers, those valiant velocipedists who More info here.

As always, check the official calendar for details on every single ride. And be sure to check official event pages for latest updates and cancellations before you roll out. Have fun out there!