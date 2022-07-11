The Monday Roundup: Behavior change, SUV haters, drunk driving, and more

Welcome to another wonderful week. Hope you’ve been able to enjoy the great sunny weather and all the fun rides that have been going on.

Behavior change: Never gets old to read about how gas prices and the general state of things are leading regular folks to drive less and bike more — especially when the story is from our close northern neighbors.

E-bikes are EVs too: Great to see North American Bikeshare Association (NABSA) make a clear statement that when it comes to EV charging infrastructure, bikes and other micromobility vehicles must be included.

Bike delivery FTW: A new report from the Institute for Local Self Reliance shows how national delivery companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats are terrible for our community economy and local services — like ones that use bicycles! — are much better for everyone (except Wall Street investors).

Amazon e-cargo bikes: I am not a fan of Amazon, but if they get serious about using small(ish) e-cargo bikes and push innovations like these “micromobility hubs” being tested in London, I might dislike them a bit less.

Roller-coaster ahead: Bike industry expert Rick Vosper lays out three reasons he thinks the bike biz is in for a wild ride in the coming year.

The answer is yes: The Guardian asking ‘Should cars be banned from cities?’ is just the latest sign of how the Overton window has shifted in the past few years.

SUVigilantes: A group of environmentalists are tired of waiting for government to regulate huge cars so they are going around and deflating tires as an act of protest.

Killer support: A novel approach to drunk driving legislation in New York would require people who kill a guardian of a child while driving drunk to pay child support until the child is 18 years old.

