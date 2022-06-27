Pedalpalooza Ride Guide: June 27 ~ July 1

A scene from the epic Splash Dance ride in 2008. ( (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Can you believe it’s already week four of Pedalpalooza Bike Summer. How are you holding up?

To help guide you through the fun options, every Monday we choose one ride from each day that looks interesting and worthy of your attention. As always, check out our Weekend Event Guide and Calendar for more of our ride selections (remember you can filter our calendar to only show the Pedalpalooza category).

Here are our selections for tonight and the coming week:

Monday, June 27th

Heat Wave Splashdown – 5:00 pm at Bill Naito Legacy Fountain (Naito Parkway at Portland Saturday Market)

Fountain splashing is one of my favorite Pedalpalooza ride genres. If you are new to town, we swim in our fountains here (despite what signs might say). So grab your suit and roll out for some good cool fun. More info here.

Tuesday, June 28th

Taylor Swift Ride – 6:30 pm at Laurelhurst Park (NE)

News got you down? This ride will help you “Shake it off”. Haha. Get it? I’ll let you imagine how this ride will go. More info here.

Wednesday, June 29th

The Big Lebowski Ride – 7:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Put on your favorite Big Lebowski outfit and watch devoted fans act out scenes from this classic movie. More info here.

Thursday, June 30th

Star Trek Ride – 6:00 pm at Oregon Park (NE)

Join fellow Trekkies for a mission to new planets where you’ll admire and show off costumes and take part in a trivia contest with a Grand Prize! More info here.

Friday, July 1st

Jock Jams Ride – 7:30 pm at Laurelhurst Park

Show the world how Portland sports fans roll. Grab those jerseys and pads and other sports gear and rock out to fun music. More info here.

As always, check the official calendar for details on every single ride. And be sure to check official event pages for latest updates and cancellations before you roll out. Have fun out there!