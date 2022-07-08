The perils of using map apps in southwest Portland

I’ve got a pretty strong stomach, but it lurched when I read BikePortland regular Mark McClure’s comment about his recent experience walking down SW Patton. Apparently the Apple Maps walking instructions led him to a disappearing shoulder on this unwalkable road. Where did Apple think it was going to send him, Scholls Ferry? The horror.
There were several stretches where I could barely find a shoulder to walk on. In a few cases, I had to cross SW Patton from the left side (facing oncoming traffic) to the right side to even find the shoulder. The crossings where I had poor sight visibility were especially unnerving.
Folks, don’t rely on Silicon Valley to mediate your southwest walking experience. Instead, turn to your friends at SW Trails PDX. What would have helped Mark was the SW Trails Urban Trails arcGIS map which guides you to “low traffic streets, parks and key unbuilt rights-of-way linking walkers to schools, shops, parks and public transit.”
There are many lovely walks in SW Portland, in some ways it is a walker’s paradise, but don’t go it alone. Most southwest collectors and arterials don’t have sidewalks—on either side of the road. (At 26%, Southwest’s sidewalk coverage on collectors and arterials is less than half that of East Portland). Chasing disappearing shoulders by making multiple crossings is, unfortunately, the norm on the larger roads here.
Happily, almost 30 years ago a small group of plucky residents set out to provide an alternative to the second-class status of the walker in this auto-centric environment. What they built is a true grass roots organization fueled by a lot of volunteer labor. Today, SW Trails has a walking map of nearly fifty miles of wayfinding-signed trails, and their accomplishments include conceiving and securing funding for the 4T trail loop (Train, Trail, Tram and Trolley).
In addition to their twice-monthly guided group hikes, SW Trails responded to pandemic disruptions by launching a series of 35 self-led hikes covering over 200 miles of unique SW Portland hikes.
Mark, I’m glad you made it home okay. I hope you, and everyone else, can find time this summer for a SW Trails self-guided hike through Southwest Portland.
Lisa Caballero has lived in SW Portland for 20 years. She is on the Transportation Committee of her neighborhood association, the Southwest Hills Residential League (SWHRL) and can be reached at lisacaballero853@gmail.com.
SW Trails the organization isn’t without its faults. They are heavily against the dedicated bus lane that will go through Hillsdale and the members are leading a petition against it https://www.hillsdalenewspdx.com/post/petition-circulating-for-rose-lane-delay
I am confused why an org so dedicated to providing pedestrian access (even if it is for mostly recreational) would be so against projects that takes space away from cars to make a better experience for those walking/biking/taking transit.
always fun mapping a cycling route to council crest & seeing what slopes you end up with depending on your start
This site has been a huge boon to my experience walking in Portland. I don’t bike but I do walk everywhere and having only recently moved it was a challenge at first. I couldn’t agree more that the big digital maps (Google, apple, waze) are dangerously bad in the area and sent you just insane routes. I’ve had Google maps navigate me to walk i5 on foot.
However, after getting my free maps kit from SW Trails I was able to carve out several loops of varying difficulty and even found 2 different route from my home to the river.
Portland is one of the most offline cities I’ve ever been and I love it.
What’s interesting is that every once in a while maps will refuse to give walking directions going the wrong way on a one-way street.
Another unfortunate outcome of how maps apps work is how bicycle directions vary depending on the usefulness of a route as a driving go-around when the freeway is backed up. For example, Google maps directions between Interstate / Willamette and Interstate / Multnomah. There’s a bike lane all the way, it’s downhill, and it’s by far the fastest route, but Interstate is also the first go-around suggested to drivers when I-5 backs up, so we get this instead:
https://www.google.com/maps/dir/45.5619272,-122.6822385/45.5290714,-122.6657658/@45.5446819,-122.6786763,14.58z/data=!4m2!4m1!3e1!5m1!1e3
It’s not just Interstate. When traffic is bad enough that maps-directed drivers inevitably plug up Interstate as well, Google sends drivers around on Vancouver and Williams, and then moves bicycle directions over to Rodney and Michigan.
Anyway, the point. Walking and bicycling directions act like an under-invested afterthought for driving-first apps. They appear to be coded as “slow cars” with access to special routes. Pedestrians (usually) get a conditional ability to ignore street directionality. Bike lane markings are treated as a mode preference rather than a parallel facility. Pedestrians are assumed to not interact with car traffic, because they’re on the sidewalk. Sidewalks aren’t on the map, they seem to be assumed to be a native feature of all roads, so Patton seems like a perfectly cromulent place to go for a walk.