Weekend Event Guide: Disney ride, biking in Independence, Sunday Parkways, and more

This Sunday the street in Cully will be taken over by bikes! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hi everyone!

Summer is officially here! Today we woke up with clear sunny skies and it will stay so till Monday at least, while temperatures will reach the 80s tomorrow and even the high 90s on Sunday. If you’re going out, bring water, put on some sunscreen and consider wearing sunglasses or a hat. And again, double-check for possible event cancellations or rescheduling due to heat. Enjoy!

Friday, June 24th

Disney Ride – 11:00 am at Hancock Park (NE)

This kid-oriented, musical stroll will loop along the Madison South neighborhood greenways with expected stops for playtime. Costumes on your favorite classical or most recent Disney characters are encouraged. More info here.

Better Naito Forever Celebration Ride – 5:00 pm at the Salmon St. Fountain (SW)

Join folks of Better Block PDX for a ride touring along the Better Naito Forever project to discover about its history and challenges to become what it is today. More info here.

Saturday, June 25th

Joyride – 8:00 am to 4:00 pm in Independence, OR

Joyride is a fully supported, all-women event brought to you by Cycle Oregon. The small city of Independence, neighboring Salem on the SW, hosts this gleeful ride that is all about the beauty of Polk County, strolling by hopyards, crop fields, vineyards, and orchards. A whole feast while wine, beer and live music is waiting at the finish line. More info here.

Adaptive Bike Clinic – 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at PIR (N)

A great occasion for folks with different disabilities to ride exclusively on the Portland International Raceway South Paddock and to try adaptive bikes borrowed by Adaptive Sports NW. More info here.

Dead Freeways Ride – 11:00 am. Start location provided upon registration

UPDATE: 4:30 PM, June 23–I’ve postponed this Saturday’s Dead Freeways Ride due to the heat. I’ll reschedule it for later in summer or perhaps early fall, details to come.

This Urban Adventure League historical ride gives a retrospective view on the local highways that are, were, never were or that still could be part of the transportation network crossing our city today. The journey will include several stops for critical discussion on how they shape the place where we live. More info here.

Sunday, June 26th

Sunday Parkways – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm in Cully neighborhood (NE)

Nothing says summer more than Sunday streets filled with people under a bright warm! Sunday Parkways are back in-person for its 15th anniversary. Folks biking, walking or rolling enjoy prioritized streets with diverse food stations and live outdoor events along the way. More info here.

Sundays on Going – 12:00 pm from NE 6th and Going

Speaking of Sunday outdoors fun, bicycle activist collective Bike Loud PDX contributes to creating a community with this block party aka its very own “mini Sunday Parkways.” Every Sunday through August, the group meets from 10:00 am and sets on a slow roll eastbound along the Going greenway at noon. More info here.

Swap Meet – 12:00 to 3:00 pm at Rose City Food Park (NE)

Rose City Food Park and KD Upcycles present a bicycle and bicycle parts swap meet. Buying, selling and trading of any kind of bike parts, gear, accessories form part of the day. Beer is available. More info here.

Fun-eral Ride Procession for Aaron Tarfman – 5:00 pm at the Springwater/Johnson Creek Trailhead (SE)

A couple of weeks ago, a vigil bike ride took place to commemorate community deceased bike activist, Aaron Tarfman. A new farewell ride was announced for this Sunday, themed on him and his personality, to raise awareness on mental health, suicide, and to show group grief support. More info here.

