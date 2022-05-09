Collision on SE Powell at 50th results in death of e-moto bike rider

Posted by on May 9th, 2022 at 3:21 pm

Aerial Google Maps view of SE 50th and Powell.

Shane Johnson.

Portland Police have just announced that a man involved in a collision on May 4th has died of his injuries.

Here’s the PPB statement:

On May 4, 2022, at 11:17 a.m. East Precinct officers responded to the area of Southeast Powell Blvd/Southeast 50th Ave on a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, they located the man, later identified as 43-year-old Shane Johnson, severely injured. Johnson had been riding an electric bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle. Medical arrived to assist and transported Johnson to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Johnson died on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Due to the severity of Johnson’s injuries, the Major Crash Team was activated and responded to the scene. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative. MCT investigators learned from witnesses and nearby videos that Johnson entered the roadway unexpectedly for an unknown reason and believe the driver had no time to adjust their course of travel.

As you can see in the map image, 50th and Powell is a intersection of a major arterial (SE Foster) and a state highway (Powell is Highway 26). It’s unclear why PPB mentions the use of an electric bicycle. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

This is the 21st traffic fatality in Portland so far this year, 10 fewer than we had last year at this same date.

***
UPDATE: Based on a photo of the crash scene below, the person who died was not on a traditional electric bicycle. He was riding an e-dirt bike powered by a throttle and capable of tops speeds ranging from 31 to 45 mph.

CW: Image of crash scene below

UPDATE, 5:41 pm: A reader shared a photo of the crash scene on Twitter May 4th.

Photo from the scene by JohnnyByeCarter on Twitter.

John L
Guest
John L

Is the press release suggesting the cyclist entered the road from a driveway or something?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Steve Scarich
Guest
Steve Scarich

I assume mention was made of an electric bicycle because an electric bicycle, as opposed to say, a Harley Davidson, was involved in the crash.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Todd/Boulanger
Guest
Todd/Boulanger

Its really hard to know anything from this police statement regarding the vehicle movements prior to the crash…if Johnson was near the crosswalk etc….its all too silent other than making sure the general public knew he was on an e-bike and that "Johnson entered the roadway unexpectedly for an unknown reason" .

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
PS
Guest
PS

Very sad to hear he passed away.

To the point about PPB’s comment on the type of bicycle. I would argue that given the drastically increasing incidences of crashes and severity of those crashes on ebikes, it is a relevant data point to the crash. Even more so if the type of ebike is one with a throttle, which almost seem more common than pedal assist these days.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34362145/
https://pssjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13037-022-00318-9

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

I agree if the bike was a throttled e-bike and/or was being operated at a high rate of speed it might be worth mentioning. And if that was the case, those details should be added or left off completely. They don't do this type of thing when reporting on a car crash do they? Do they ever say, "Man was operating a truck with a high lift kit…" or "Man was driving an electric car…"

Vote Up8Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Of course the vehicle matters, Man was driving a Corvette would be mentioned… Man driving any sports car would probably be mentioned.
As a cyclist I think it matters, E-bikes do accelerate much faster than bicycles and the users are different, I don’t think we should lumped together.
I live by the Tillamook Greenway, E-bikes do 20-25 on it, the normal bicycle rider is half of that. A crash at an intersection would matter.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Mark in NoPo
Guest
Mark in NoPo

Do they ever say, “Man was operating a truck with a high lift kit…”

When people die, perhaps they should. I’ve been hit by a vehicle while on foot, and if it’d been a lifted pick-up, I likely wouldn’t be here.

Making our transportation network safer requires understanding how it’s used. Given that power-assisted bikes change the way cyclists ride, this strikes me as a potentially relevant detail.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Kyle Banerjee
Guest
Kyle Banerjee

It’s common to include vehicular details even if that wasn’t done in this case. We could just as easily ask what age, perceived gender, name, and certainly his picture have to do with anything.

In any case, articles on BP often include vehicular and/or demographic details.

Info without context is useless which makes it the responsibility of whoever is reporting to decide what provides context and when they’re just pandering to confirmation bias.

I personally it useful to distinguish between e-bikes and human powered bicycles. While I actually prefer that others ride e-bikes (I find them more predictable in terms of speed/trajectory than human powered cycles), they move differently, and they’re generally ridden as low power motorcycles rather than as bicycles — most riders depend overwhelmingly on electric and not human power.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Jrdpdx
Guest
Jrdpdx

I agree, just last week commenters were including "Dodge drivers" as a a group to be reckoned with. These details are relevant in motorized and non motorized vehicles no matter the number or wheels or axles.
RIP to this guy and the heartache so many will feel from this crash.
RIP to this guy and the heartache so many will feel from this crash.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

The fact that Portland's traffic fatality rate is down by almost a third compared to last year, which was off the charts, is great news. Considering that the homicide rate is continuing to climb, I had just assumed that the rate at which people were being killed by people in cars would also be going up. I hope this trend of relatively low traffic fatalities continues. That being said, 21 people killed is 21 too many.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
soren
Guest
soren

A thread that might be read by family and friends of the deceased is probably not the best place to post this "great news".

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

Fair. I could probably have framed that in a more sensitive way

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Johnny Bye Carter
Subscriber
Johnny Bye Carter

I zoomed in on my original photo and can read SEGWAY on the seat, which led me to this.

https://www.segway.com/dirt-ebike/

So it’s not an ebike, no pedals. It’s an electric motorcycle.

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
John L
Guest
John L

46 mph top speed, 0-31 mph in 4 seconds, able to climb 45 degree grades (from Segway website). Not street legal, I think.

A motorcyclist can do things a cyclist can’t, including getting into accidents in different ways. This affects the accident reconstruction.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
qqq
Guest
qqq

Good eye–the "electric bicycle" in the police report is definitely wrong. They should have used your "electric motorcycle" or "motorcycle".

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

I'm going to grammar police the title of this thread – it's either 'on SE Powell at 50th' or 'at SE Powell and 50th', and not 'on SE Powell and 50th'.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Matt
Guest
Matt

Damn hate to hear this. Sorry for all involved.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
John L
Guest
John L

From the second photo, it looks like the vehicle (Toyota SUV) was east bound on Powell headed toward 50th, the impact with the cyclist was on the front of the Toyota, the impact was at a more-than-slow speed (as shown by the damage to the hood). Unclear if the collision happened in the center turn lane or if that's where the driver pulled over and stopped. The bike ended up on the north curb of Powell, two lanes from the vehicle, and other debris is also there. May be a clue that the cyclist was traveling in a northerly direction at the time of collision, and the impact sent with the east bound Toyota sent the bike north-east. Note the bus stop that the bike is laying near is close to but a little east of 49th. The collision may have happened in or around the 49th / Powell intersection.

So, what happened? Did the bike come from 49th onto Powell, was it trying to cross Powell, merge onto Powell, or other? Was the Toyota traveling straight on Powell or using the center lane to make a turn or merge?

So, what happened? Did the bike come from 49th onto Powell, was it trying to cross Powell, merge onto Powell, or other? Was the Toyota traveling straight on Powell or using the center lane to make a turn or merge?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
IT biker gal
Guest
IT biker gal

Until we restore traffic enforcement in Portland this will continue to happen. RIP Shane. My deepest condolences to his family and friends

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
«

