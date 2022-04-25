Metro President Peterson wants us to say ‘yes’ to regional megaprojects

Posted by on April 25th, 2022 at 3:42 pm

Photo of Lynn Peterson talking into a mic and text that reads: "We can't let 'no' get in the way of progress."

(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland, 2018)

The 2022 Oregon Active Transportation Summit hosted by The Street Trust kicked off online this morning and the featured speaker, Metro Council President Lynn Peterson, urged attendees to support three megaprojects currently being planned in the region — and all of them include wider freeways.

Three projects Peterson mentioned in her speech this morning. (Source: ODOT)

Peterson was speaking from Vancouver, Washington where she’s attending a work session as an Executive Steering Group member of the Interstate Bridge Replacement project, a joint effort of the Oregon and Washington departments of transportation to expand five miles of I-5 on both sides of the Columbia River.

That was one of three specific projects Peterson touched on in her keynote which was billed as a “state of transportation in the region” address.

Peterson has a long resume in the transportation field that goes back over 30 years — from being a traffic calming intern for the City of Portland in the mid 1990s, to stints with land use planning nonprofit 1000 Friends of Oregon and TriMet before getting into politics as a City of Lake Oswego councilor in the early 2000s. Her most recent government job prior to Metro was as Director of the Washington Department of Transportation (a job that ended in a brazenly political stunt by detractors of the governor who appointed her).

There were two major parts of her speech that caught my attention this morning.

First, she made a very compelling case for why ostensibly non-transportation issues are central to fixing our transportation issues. And second, she articulated why she thinks it’s time to support the I-5 Rose Quarter, Interstate Bridge Replacement, and I-205/Abernethy Bridge projects.

In a section of her speech where she said our region doesn’t have enough funding to address our mobility infrastructure needs, Peterson connected that “lack of resources” to the need for a regional funding bond measure and widespread safety fears. “Voters must feel safe in options before they vote to pay for them,” she said. Peterson focused primarily on concerns cited by many people (as many as 76% of people in the region according to one poll she cited) that they don’t feel safe riding transit — especially Black people and other communities of color. “We do not meet our climate goals without addressing these fears. We do not pass the transportation funding measure without addressing these fears,” she said.

“Voters must feel safe in options before they vote to pay for them.”
— Lynn Peterson, Metro Council President

Then Peterson said transportation advocates should use a much broader lens if they want to get their issues over the finish line. For Peterson we need to “restore the social contract” and take a holistic look at community health before there’s any space to address transportation challenges. She said as long as there’s economic injustice, housing instability, and fear of moving through our communities, the majority of people won’t be willing to change the transportation status quo.

Metro is doing its part by buying and restoring natural areas and parks throughout the region like Newell Creek Canyon and Chehalem Ridge Nature Park. Peterson likened these parks as part of Metro’s effort to “rebuild the foundation of Maslow’s hierarchy.” “If we want to be successful in funding our transportation priorities, we have to build the base of the pyramid first.”

Peterson also said progressive transportation activists will continue to be disappointed with progress unless they find ways to compromise with folks who disagree with them.

Citing a recent poll where people were asked if Metro should prioritize traffic relief investments that put climate change mitigation first, or whether they should do whatever it takes regardless of climate impacts, the result was split 45% to 45%. “And I remind you that we have to get to 50% for a ballot measure to pass,” Peterson said.

When it comes to the three regional megaprojects that include freeway expansions, Peterson expressed her support for moving them forward. After listing all three projects, she said, “You might hear this list and worry that the floodgates are opening for more driving. Know that we have a powerful tool at our disposal, one that I know can mitigate that concern: and that is congestion pricing.”

Peterson didn’t say in her speech this morning that she would oppose these projects if they didn’t include some type of toll or congestion pricing program first, but she has said that in the past. And whether ODOT ever actually launched a pricing program on their interstates remains uncertain (a Metro vote to implement tolls on the I-205 project was recently delayed).

What Peterson was clear on, however, was that she’s ready to say “yes” to these three projects and that people who oppose them are getting in the way.

“We can’t let ‘no’ get in the way of progress. Too many nos means Washington again pulls out of the I-5 bridge conversation… Too many nos drives up the cost of the Rose Quarter project making anything more than a bare-bones I-5 crossing infeasible. And too many nos makes it harder and harder to get a regional transportation funding measure passed.”

If a majority of the region can get to “yes,” Peterson believes the Interstate Bridge project can be “right-sized for how we want to live now and into the future and meets the Metro Council’s equity and climate goals,” and the I-5 Rose Quarter project can lead to a “Restored Albina neighborhood that doesn’t see Interstate 5 as a canyon but instead as an afterthought buried underneath the community.”

Another reason Peterson might have yeses and nos on her mind is that voters will face the same decision about her bid for another term as Metro president when ballots arrive next month.

David Raboin
Guest
David Raboin

No. The I-5 mega project will only lead to more car dependant sprawl on the Washington side of tbe river. The congestion pricing scheme will fill the piggy bank for the next car-centric mega project and the state’s transport agencies will grow more powerdul and entrenched.

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Jared0
Guest
Jared0

You didn’t include the highway engineer portion of Lynn’s work history (in Wisconsin). She’s got highway building in her blood since the start of her career.

She’s always put her political career above addressing the climate crisis.

The sad thing is she gets it – congestion pricing works. But she wants to spend tens of billions of dollars building stuff that doesn’t work, instead of spending those dollars actually making the system seismically safe, safe for people walking and biking, and more equitable.

Saying yes to the mega-projects is saying NO to safe, clean transportation choices. That’s the NO that’s getting in the way of progress.

Adah Crandall for Metro President!

Vote Up9Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
SolarEclipse
Guest
SolarEclipse

Here’s my no . . .

NO MORE BOND MEASURES!!! Taxes are already too crazy high!

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Andrew
Guest
Andrew

Yeah, this is not good policy making. Progress is only a positive if it actually benefits people. Almost everyone in the 50s and 60s championing freeway + “urban renewal” did so in the name of progress – but most of those decisions were still wrong.

If there are too many “no’s”, the answer is not to just do it anyway. There are plenty of better ways to spend a billion plus dollars than the Rose Quarter freeway project, it would almost certainly be better to spend the money elsewhere (or reduce the scope of it to a freeway cap).

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
carrythebanner
Guest
carrythebanner

Well, my list of candidates to consider for Metro President just got one shorter. Climate denial isn’t a viable option.

Vote Up6Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

I’ll say “yes” when the I see evidence the “megaprojects” will improve the region’s emissions profile. Until then, I’m a hard “no”.

(Sorry Lynn if this makes it harder for you to position yourself for a run for governor, but now is the time to take a stand on the issue that matters more than any other. Regarding the CRC, I’d rather hold out for a good project eventually than accept a bad one now.)

Vote Up7Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
J_R
Guest
J_R

The Portland metro region is growing. The Clark County portion is growing fast because of the tax structure (no state income tax), affordability (lower home prices), and lower property taxes. Tolling of the I-5 replacement bridge and I-205 bridge (if it is legally permissible) will have some effect on traffic volumes (they will increase somewhat less with a toll).

However, the choice not to build any traffic capacity increasing projects (e.g. Rose Quarter) will result in more traffic using arterials (MLK, Grand, 82nd, Barbur), which will in turn cause more people to use residential collectors, which will shift more traffic to greenways and local residential streets.

Motorists are so pissed off that they are speeding, blowing red lights, ignoring ramp meter signals and stop signs.

We should definitely toll roads and bridges; we should increase gas taxes; we should increase parking fees; we should promote bicycles, walking and transit. But, we should also make selective capacity improvements and safety improvements to the sections of roads where they are efficient and safe. Saying no to every highway project will not improve livability and safety of the non-motorized.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
I'll Show Up
Guest
I'll Show Up

Adding more freeway lanes means there’s more cars on the freeway. Sure. But, they eventually take off-ramps. More cars coming in from a newly sprawling Washington due to induced demand will increase traffic on city streets.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
cmh89
Guest
cmh89

However, the choice not to build any traffic capacity increasing projects (e.g. Rose Quarter) will result in more traffic using arterials (MLK, Grand, 82nd, Barbur), which will in turn cause more people to use residential collectors, which will shift more traffic to greenways and local residential streets.

There is an extremely simple solution to this and its called traffic diversion. You shouldn’t be able to go more than four blocks on any street in Portland that isn’t arterial, greenway or no.

And just as a heads up, not even ODOT claims the Rose Quarter builds capacity

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

Rose Quarter definitely builds capacity. ODOT just said that it doesn’t build capacity because it neatly allowed them to avoid discussing induced demand in their environmental assessment. If they hadn’t made the claim that it doesn’t build capacity, they would have had a hard time filing a FONSI with a straight face.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
X
Guest
X

With all respect, pissed off is no way to operate a motor vehicle. Motorists anger is their problem, not mine.
Does “pissed off” excuse mishandling a gun, or committing assault? Is anybody proud of stupid stuff they’ve said or done in anger?

Take a breath before you turn the key.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Nick
Guest
Nick

Not saying you’re wrong but it does become your problem when they hit you on your bike.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Boyd
Guest
Boyd

That’s a mafia-style protection racket: I’d hate to see you get hurt. Just build us some freeway lanes and we’ll make sure that you stay nice and healthy.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

The CRC will shift the current I-5 bottleneck south by a few miles. Check out the ODOT diagrams from the post last week. 4 new lanes across the river that will dump traffic directly onto Marine Drive. When I-5 backs up in North Portland in the mornings, people will be filtering onto Marine drive, and then onto all of our North Portland streets. The CRC is going to make life in North Portland hellish during commuting hours.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
RipCityBassWorks
Guest
RipCityBassWorks

This sure makes me much more likely to vote ‘no’ on Peterson in the 2022 election.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
Ross Williams
Guest
Ross Williams

If the need is real, “No” is always a temporary answer and it often leads to a much better “Yes”. You can see that with the light rail lines to Clackamas County. A good creative solution to I5’s real problems will eventually come out of a determined “No” to bad solutions that will simply make the situation worse. Part of the problem now is that the region said yes to the ill-considered decision 20 years ago to widen I5 at Lombard. That generated extra traffic both at the bridge and at the Rose Quarter.

While I understand the appeal of congestion pricing, I don’t think it really fixes the problem. It assumes that there will always be enough people who are price sensitive and will change their behavior in the way you want in order to save some money. And it assumes that the only problem exists when too many people use the bridge at the same time. But even more free flowing traffic is a problem both for the climate and for people who live in Portland.

The idea that if someone can afford it we should let them do it is not going to solve the climate problem. As an extreme example, you aren’t going to get Bill Gates out of his private jet by raising the cost. But you don’t need Bill Gates wealth to not let a toll inconvenience you.

Lynn Peterson is doing what good politicians do, trying to bring people to YES so we can move forward. As activists we can demand the project we want or no project at all, but leaders eventually need to get to 50%. That involves compromises. I certainly trust her more than most politicians to make that judgment. But just because she thinks a compromise is the best that can get done doesn’t mean we have to accept it. We can and should still say “No” if we aren’t satisfied.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
maxD
Guest
maxD

“Metro is doing its part by buying and restoring natural areas and parks throughout the region like Newell Creek Canyon and Chehalem Ridge Nature Park. Peterson likened these parks as part of Metro’s effort to “rebuild the foundation of Maslow’s hierarchy.” “If we want to be successful in funding our transportation priorities, we have to build the base of the pyramid first.”

This is the right idea, but like her stance on freeway widening, it is off-base. Metor DOES need to provide more access, but Chehalem is an example of grossly under-delivering recreational opportunities. That park could 3-4 times the number of trails. Community members were asking for places to picnic, hike/bike in camp spots. Metro is super-focused on habitat restoration, which is good thing in and of itself, but should not be prioritized over providing access to nature within or near the UGB. With the highway mega-projects- size is everything! Expanding our freeways to double their capacity or more for SOV’s will have huge, permanent negative health impacts on all of the neighborhoods within a half mile of the whole corridor. Plus the sprawl, plus the climate change, etc.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Douglas Kelso
Guest
Douglas Kelso

“We can’t let ‘no’ get in the way of progress. Too many nos means Washington again pulls out of the I-5 bridge conversation… Too many nos drives up the cost of the Rose Quarter project making anything more than a bare-bones I-5 crossing infeasible. And too many nos makes it harder and harder to get a regional transportation funding measure passed.”

I’m not seeing the problem with saying “no” to bad projects. Seems to me the only way to get good projects is to kill the bad ones first.

As for congestion pricing, we should just do it. Right now. See if that really is enough to manage peak traffic. If so, we can skip the megaprojects altogether, and we’ve just freed up $billion$ in future spending that we can put into something useful.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
