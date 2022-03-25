Weekend Event Guide:

Hello everyone!

Here’s what we got for you for this weekend. And remember always to check our calendar for details about these and more upcoming events.

Friday, March 25th

Breakfast On The Bridges – 7:00 to 9:00 am at different locations

Free coffee and goodies—for real! This offer is for every biker and walker crossing the Steel Bridge, the Hawthorne Bridge or Tilikum Crossing during the time frame mentioned above. Huge thanks are due to all the generous donors. More info here.

Bike Loud SW:: “Hills Are Alive” – 1:00 pm at Beaverton Transit Center

This weekend Bike Loud features Shawne Martinez on a chill bike ride from Beaverton, through the west hills into Downtown Portland. Shawne Martinez is a frequent southwest hills commuter and will be leading the ride. The meetup will also serve to discuss PBOT’s Southwest in Motion plan. More info here.

Saturday, March 26th

Rocky Point Saturday Session – 9:30 am to 2:30 pm at Rocky Point Recreation Area

We have shared this event a couple of times recently, as The NW Trail Alliance summons folks to help prepare the Rocky Point trails for the mountain bike season. This weekend is the last call. Registration is required. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton and 41st (multiple meeting locations)

Join bike activist Hami Ramani & Co. at multiple locations on the southeast of the city on a relaxed ride to the PSU Farmers Market for groceries, goodies and sharing with other bike community fellas—usual ones, occasional ones and newcomers. An improvised post-ride often follows. More info here.

Saturday, March 27th

SW Hills Are Alive & Bike Loud Meetup – 1:00 pm at Beaverton Transit Center

This event is a retake of Friday’s SW Hills Ride for those unable to make in the weekday and maybe those wanting to repeat. BikeLoud West chapter policy monthly meeting will also be part of this Sunday’s meetup. More info here.

– Stay plugged into all the bike and transportation-related events around the region via our comprehensive event calendar.

Contact me at m.arangoojeda@gmail.com or @arango_mari on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

