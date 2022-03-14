The Monday Roundup: Women watch parties, driving psychology, Zoomstraction, and more

The psychology of dangerous driving: “While our driving is broadly governed by laws, our cultural assumptions about what’s permitted also matter a great deal,” writes the author of this WaPo op-ed on why pandemic driving styles persist.

The time is now: Transportation reform advocates and elected officials must seize the opportunity to shift habits given this new AAA survey of drivers that says 59% are open to a lower-car lifestyle and a whopping 80% say high gas prices mean they’ll look to drive less.

Sports bras: Can’t wait to watch women’s cycling races at The Sports Bra, a new sports bar for women that’s set to open next month.

Quiet the noise: As someone who lives near a freeway onramp where people drive loudly, I am excited that Knoxville, Tennessee is piloting a noise enforcement camera at an intersection.

Mainstream media: Buzz (and some debate) is growing in cycling circles as Netflix embarks on a major film project that will follow several World Tour cycling teams.

Zoomstraced driving: America took another sad step in the march toward normalization of distracted driving when elected officials in St. Louis opposed a bill that would have banned councilors from using Zoom while driving during officials meetings.

Oil tax: Instead of reducing the price of gas like California Governor Gavin Newsom wants to do, Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley shared a better idea on Twitter last week: A tax on oil companies and a rebate to people to spend on fuel. Better yet would be if folks could spend that rebate to purchase an EV!

E-bike incentives: Speaking of an EV rebate, anyone interested in Oregon’s effort to pass an EV incentive bill in 2023 should read this excellent policy piece from People for Bikes that includes comments from Portland-based researchers.

About those e-bikes: What will come of all the e-bikes people are buying that have motors and batteries that many local bike shops don’t want to work on?

Bus lane in Hillsdale: PBOT wants to establish a bus-only lane in southwest Portland through the Hillsdale area while some local interests want more time to understand potential traffic impacts.

Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Also, about those E-bikes. Batteries. Typically, batteries last from two to five years depending on quality and number of times they’ve been recharged. And, they cost between $500 and $1,000 dollars to replace provided they haven’t been rendered obsolete by product change in the meantime.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
dwk
Guest
dwk

Which is why it is stupid to subsidize them… Most people are leasing electric cars if they have any sense because the technology will make todays models obsolete in no time.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Mike Quigley
Guest
Mike Quigley

Joe Manchin said he doesn’t support electric vehicles because he doesn’t like “standing in line waiting for batteries.” Yeah, this guy actually got elected by real American voters!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
soren
Guest
soren

…while some local interests want more time to understand potential traffic impacts.

When people do this for bike lanes it’s NIMBYism but when people do this for rose lanes it’s “local interests want more time to understand potential traffic impacts”.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Watts
Guest
Watts

It’s only called NIMBYism when project supporters want to shut others out of the decision making process.

Example: Opponents of the Rose Quarter expansion aren’t called NIMBYs.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Hotrodder
Guest
Hotrodder

I can’t wait to see Drive to Survive, WorldTour edition. I’d welcome a chance to learn about strategy and personalities and see more behind the scenes of the peleton.

Too bad UAE and Tadej Pogačar aren’t planning to join the fun, though. I’d think Pogačar’s absence will dilute the story quite a bit.

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Aaron
Guest
Aaron

Having previously lived along BHH, I applaud the bus-only lane on Capitol Hwy in Hillsdale, but what would be even more useful would be a bus only lane or some other traffic reorganization measure along Barbur Blvd in the section between Capitol Hwy and the Ross Island Bridge entrance. Or perhaps even a redesign of the entrance. Traffic gets really backed up before the Ross Island Bridge and that can easily add 15 minutes to a bus trip to downtown. I’m speaking from the perspective of a former 54/56 bus rider but hopefully it would be useful for other bus lines as well.

Also, real quick, should that say “Zoomstracted” instead of “Zoomstraced”?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Caleb
Guest
Caleb

The WaPo article reminds me of an illegal driving habit I now see most days, and sometimes many times within each day, that I rarely ever saw before the pandemic. That habit is people crossing the solid yellow line anywhere in a block in order to park on the opposite side of the street. I see this while working on Main downtown, one of the busiest parts of town. We have a high police per capita ratio, and nobody has ever called to de-fund them, but I have yet to see them discourage the practice.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)
Editor
Lisa Caballero (Southwest Correspondent)

What town are you writing about, if you don’t mind.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Caleb
Guest
Caleb

Brookings, SD

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ben G
Guest
Ben G

For the Drive to Survive; they kind of already did this with The Least Expected Day. Granted it was one team and in Spanish so it feels like the American uptake was minimal. Hopefully this new series helps grow some love for road cycling.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
X
Guest
X

Re: St. Louis Lawmakers Refuse to Ban Legislating While Driving … While Driving

This definitely seems like something that can be fixed at the ballot box. I thought JM’s use of the word ‘vigilantism’ for assertive internet activism by the bike rider in England was over the top, but anybody who openly promotes anti-social behavior can certainly get a wake-up call. Any voter who lives with a kid, walks or bikes near a road, or even pays for car insurance might like to know about this driving-while-meeting BS.

Last time I checked there was no statement from Mayor Ted sincerely regretting his conspicuous distracted driving. I’ll be looking for a candidate that is not him.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ebike huh
Guest
Ebike huh

Re ebikes article: “if I was going to buy a conventional commuter bike because I couldn’t afford an e-bike — would an e-bike incentive make me buy an e-bike?”
A better question: if I was going to buy a conventional commuter bike and instead an incentive made me buy an ebike, what is the benefit for the environment?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
57 minutes ago
X
Guest
X

The bike / e-bike choice may not be the interesting one. There are so many bikes in storage in the USA right now, there’s a huge pool of possible riders with bikes in hand that just aren’t doing the thing. They aren’t in the acoustic bike market. Where the heck are all those COVID bikes?

The subsidy might weigh on the decision process of a person who has to replace a crappy car, or who has a love-hate thing with their perfectly fine car but sees bike riding as a sporty/athletic thing that they are not interested in. A subsidy would, in theory, shift the demand curve for e-bikes so more would be sold, at a higher price point. That makes dealers and builders more profitable so more enter the market. It also makes poorly built stuff less attractive so that e-bike adopters are less likely to have a bad experience.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes ago
