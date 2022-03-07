The Monday Roundup: Weight problems, 0-60 absurdity, online vigilantism, and more

This week’s Monday Roundup is brought to you by Nossa Familia’s Coffee Drive for p:ear. Through the entire month of March, 50¢ of every bag of Full Cycle you purchase will support bike works by p:ear, a non-profit working to build pathways for youth, ages 15-25, to end homelessness and provide meaningful job training opportunities and continuing bike education.

Learn more and support the drive by shopping Full Cycle online and at Nossa Familia’s three Portland-area cafes.

Here are the most notable items our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

No pay, no way: Three Oregon House reps said they’ll step away from the legislature due to low pay. Among them is e-bike-riding Democrat and Joint Transportation Committee member Karin Power who recently signaled she’d push for an e-bike incentive bill in 2023.

Gamba is running: Former Milwaukie Mayor (and also an e-bike evangelist) Mark Gamba has announced he will run for the seat left open by Karin Power.

E-bike rebate: The town of Banff in Alberta, Canada now offers residents a $750 rebate on e-bike purchases of up to $5,000.

Driving costs up: City Council passed a new PBOT revenue strategy last week and among the provisions was a hike in car parking fees aimed at reducing driving.

Bikes cure poverty: We’ll never tire of reading about how effective free bike programs are in the global fight against poverty.

Gravel season has begun: While many Portland racers headed to Shasta, California for the first big gravel race of the season, Lotte Kopecky won the 2022 Strade Bianche women’s race in a thrilling sprint over favorite Annemiek van Vleuten.

Too fast: In his latest piece for Vice, Aaron Gordon takes up the topic of ridiculous 0-60 times and why they are so unnecessary and dangerous.

Bikesharing history: This article on the “radical roots of bikesharing” details how anarchist pranksters in Amsterdam in the 1960s helped kickstart a global revolution.

Cycling’s image problem: A writer for Cycling News reveals his personal battle with his weight and body image and how a skinny-obsessed sport played a role.

Online vigilante: A British man has amped up an online presence where he goes after people who make hateful comments about bicycle riders.

It’s wild out there: A driver in Houston purposely ran into a group of bicycle riders and one of the riders pulled out a gun and shot at the driver.

Traffic death data: New crash data from federal agency NHTSA showed that 38,824 people lost their lives lives in traffic crashes nationwide in 2020, the highest number of fatalities since 2007.

Sorry, not sorry: Environmental activists deflated dozens of tires of SUVs in a wealthy London neighborhood to make a statement about the climate change implications of gas-guzzlers.

Jonathan Maus is BikePortland’s editor, publisher and founder. Contact him at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Features, Front Page, The Monday Roundup

