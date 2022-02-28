The Monday Roundup: Cycling the metaverse, ribbon rack redo, Bicycle Bob and more

Welcome to the week.

Our hearts and minds are extra heavy as we start the week given all the news from beyond the cycling and transportation realm. Please take care of yourself and others as we all navigate these rough seas.

Here are the most notable items that our writers and readers came across in the past seven days…

Ribbon rack redo: “Wave” or “ribbon” racks are a scourge on this earth so it was amazing to see how a bike activist group in Calgary has rebuilt them to be actually useful.

Living outside: In this Street Roots are article you can learn what folks who live near dangerous roads think about Mayor Wheeler’s order to prohibit camping next to them.

Thank you, Bicycle Bob: I have a very soft spot in my heart for activists like Montreal’s “Bicycle” Bob Silverman, who died at age 88 this week after a long life of pushing his city to recognize the ills of cars and build North America’s best protected bike lane network.

Stop and frisk in traffic: National bicycling nonprofit People for Bikes has signed-onto a letter to the US Department of Justice and the DOT that takes a clear stand against using minor traffic violations as a pretext to stop people for other suspected crimes.

Arrested Mobility: Charles Brown, a Rutgers planning professor and Equitable Cities founder and CEO has a new podcast named Arrested Mobility that shares the perils of moving around cities for Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Save money on GPS: Our friends at Ride With GPS explain how you don’t have to invest in a fancy GPS device to find and navigate bike routes if you already a fancy phone.

Killer trucks: This piece from Slate about the absurd danger from massive truck front-ends is why I think the federal government should require a warning sticker on the outside of them that shares a “likelihood of death” rating for people outside the vehicle. Instead of a “five star safety” rating folks might get a “five skull warning”.

New tech: If you’ve heard about Web 3.0 and the metaverse and are curious how it might impact your riding, let Cycling Tips be your guide to this strange new world.

Michael Kinsley
Guest
Michael Kinsley

I met BobSilverman in the early 1980s, when I was a student at McGill University. At that time Montreal was incredibly car-centric and a dangerous place to ride a bicycle. It was even dangerous to be a pedestrian given the unrestrained attitude of most drivers. I have not been back since the early 1990s, but would love to return with my bike. RIP Bicycle Bob.

8 hours ago
Bobby U
Subscriber
Bobby U

I love the idea of chains welded to the bike rack! Low cost and super convenient.

7 hours ago
Chris I
Guest
Chris I

Honestly, a “5 skull” warning would be a plus for most Dodge truck buyers. Be careful what you ask for.

6 hours ago
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

gawd you’re so right. honestly, the most sensible way would be to just make non-occupant risk a big part of existing “safety rating” criteria.

6 hours ago
bike_guy_ty
Subscriber
bike_guy_ty

Perhaps they could do something similar to how tobacco products are packaged in the EU. Show some sorta graphic image on those big displays cars have and make the user press some sorta confirmation button before they can drive.

5 hours ago
Fuzzy Blue Line
Guest
Fuzzy Blue Line

RE: Pretextual policing
At the risk of sounding like a broken record I’m absolutely against this throw the baby out with the bath water approach to pretextual policing. Are reforms needed? Yes. Better officer training? Yes. ACAB? Not in a million years. We used to honor the best of the best pretextual policing with Oregon State Police troopers who uncovered MAJOR crimes with pretextual policing. It was called the “Beyond the Ticket” awards. I’ll talk police reform with anyone who wants to listen but wholly reject the notion of tossing everything out the window and starting from scratch. That approach vilifies every sworn officer as corrupt with evil internet when it comes to pretextual policing which isn’t reality.

3 hours ago
