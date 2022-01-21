PBOT will add bike lane, make SE 16th one-way for drivers at Hawthorne

Posted by on January 21st, 2022 at 1:33 pm

PBOT rendering of changes sent to residents January 19th.

According to a letter sent from the Portland Bureau of Transportation to members of the Buckman Neighborhood, construction will soon begin on a project to turn SE 16th from SE Hawthorne Blvd to SE Madison St into a one-way street for car users. SE 16th Ave is a neighborhood greenway and one of the main routes for going north-south through Buckman and connect to bikeways in surrounding neighborhoods.

SE 16th Ave and Hawthorne meet at an off-set intersection. PBOT says turning SE 16th into a one-way for cars will shorten the crossing distance for people bicycling at the intersection.

People driving cars southbound on 16th will now be able to only to make a right turn and go westbound onto SE Hawthorne. This will clear up the crosswalk for people on bikes who won’t have to wait for drivers crossing in front of them to go east on Hawthorne.

“The main goal is to help align people bicycling at the intersection of SE Hawthorne to improve the signal operations and shorten the crossing distance,” PBOT program director Scott Cohen wrote in the letter.

There will also be a northbound bike lane added to SE 16th, but parking will remain on both sides of the street.

View looking south on 16th toward Hawthorne.

When the project plans were shared on local bike activism email lists, people were generally positive about the changes, but felt PBOT could do more to ensure bike safety at the intersection. The street parking on SE 16th may still get in the way of a well-functioning bike lane on that street, and it appears PBOT doesn’t plan to place any traffic calming measures on the street to ensure that drivers don’t take a left turn onto Hawthorne.

“This is an improvement. Unfortunately, I don’t see anything about signalization for southbound bike riders,” someone on the Shift listserv thread said. “Also, I would like to see a concrete planter placed adjacent to the new (upcoming) contraflow bike lane to prevent drivers on Hawthorne from turning onto 16th and northbound drivers on 16th from going through.”

No changes are currently proposed north of SE Madison on SE 16th or south of Hawthorne. Hopefully this small change will make it easier for cyclists to cross Hawthorne at this tricky intersection.

PBOT says construction is expected to begin this spring.

zuckerdog
Guest
zuckerdog

Great, but can the City also remove the parking (2 blocks) along the east side of SE between Hawthorne and Salmon to make a safer connection from the improvements they made to the west?

6 hours ago
Psmith
Guest
Psmith

Why?

3 hours ago
FDUP
Guest
FDUP

This is ridiculously unnecessary and PBOT’s reasoning doesn’t make one bit of sense.

5 hours ago
Jeff S
Guest
Jeff S

By prohibiting the southbound left turn it makes it safer for pedestrians in the crosswalks, for one thing.

4 hours ago
Psmith
Guest
Psmith

It’s a safety hazard to have cars making left turns right into a signalized intersection, so when streets are offset like this it’s a good safety improvement to prohibit left turns. This also improves safety by separating bike movements from car movements. What’s not to like?

3 hours ago
Psmith
Guest
Psmith

I don’t understand the Shift comment about needing signalization. There’s already a signal at this location, and I assume the signal is either going to be set to change automatically, or detection will be used to detect bikes and trigger the signal. It wouldn’t make sense otherwise.

3 hours ago
bbcc
Guest
bbcc

It’s funny, there’s a sensor with the little biker painted in white for southbound riders there already, but I almost never see anybody who actually notices that it’s there. Pretty much everyone rides onto the crosswalk & hits the beg button.

2 hours ago
JH
Guest
JH

That southbound pavement sensor has been broken for a long time, so regular riders on 16th have learned to avoid it.

1 hour ago
